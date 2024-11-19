You said:

I have an idea for an alternative history satire in the style of the film DICK about Richard Nixon.

ChatGPT

That sounds like a fun and creative project! If you're drawing inspiration from DICK (1999), with its irreverent and quirky take on history, you might want to start with a “What if?” scenario that flips a major historical event or reframes a famous personality in an absurd or humorous way. Here's a structured approach to get you started:

1. Concept Development

Focus on a Historical Moment or Figure: Choose an event or individual that’s widely recognized but ripe for satire. For instance:

The Moon Landing Hoax Conspiracy: What if a bumbling team of NASA interns accidentally made the moon landing real while trying to fake it?

Reagan's Star Wars Program: Imagine it was an actual attempt to contact aliens, leading to intergalactic diplomacy or misunderstandings.

JFK and the Cuban Sandwich Crisis: Satirize the Cuban Missile Crisis, turning it into a squabble over food supplies.

Set a Tone: Keep the tone light, absurd, and relatable, even as you spoof complex historical dynamics. The humor should come from the mismatch between the characters’ actions and the gravity of the event.

2. Central Characters

Introduce ordinary, unsuspecting protagonists who accidentally stumble into the heart of the event, as in DICK.

The Clueless Assistants: Secretaries, interns, or young friends caught in the swirl of power.

The Over-the-Top Historical Figure: Give your central historical figure exaggerated quirks that make them hilariously out of touch or humanize them in unexpected ways.

The Sly Villain: Create an antagonist who's either overly dramatic (like a cartoon villain) or hilariously ineffective.

3. Plot Ideas

Scenario 1: Tricky Dick's Alternate Comeback

Set in the 1970s post-resignation, Nixon teams up with two high schoolers trying to clear his name, but their efforts keep accidentally revealing more crimes.

Scenario 2: The Watergate Babysitters

Two babysitters accidentally foil the Watergate break-in by sneaking into the building for snacks, becoming entangled in Nixon’s attempts to pin it all on the Soviets.

Scenario 3: The Peace Prize Scandal

Nixon discovers the Nobel Peace Prize was meant for someone else and goes to ludicrous lengths to steal it, roping in clueless civilians as his "special advisors."

4. Humor Style

Exaggerate the Mundane: Make big historical scandals revolve around trivial misunderstandings or petty desires.

Absurd Historical Twists: Have actual historical moments veer off-course for bizarre reasons (e.g., Nixon is terrified of dogs, leading to an alliance with the Soviet Union to eliminate them).

Relatable Cluelessness: Let your everyday characters react to historical figures like they’re overbearing bosses or eccentric relatives.

5. Execution Tips

Set Design and Music: Embrace period-accurate details but play them for laughs—like over-the-top ‘70s fashion and disco music accompanying serious political moments.

Dialogue: Mix sharp political satire with outlandishly modern-sounding quips. Think Veep meets Austin Powers.

Cameos and Easter Eggs: Include playful nods to real historical figures and events, making them more absurd with each appearance.

Would you like help brainstorming a specific scenario or fleshing out a particular character?

You said:

My plot involves Hillary Clinton getting wind of Bill and Monica's affair as well as their rather kinky interludes, so she substitutes exploding cigars for Bill's usual Cubans. When his next triste ends in a fatal explosion, a Vince Foster cover-up naturally ensues. What do you think? Can you help me map it out?

ChatGPT

This idea has the bones for a sharp, darkly funny satire, blending real-world scandal with a touch of absurdity. It has the potential to critique power dynamics, cover-ups, and ambition, while delivering plenty of humor. Here's a breakdown to map it out:

1. Set the Stage: Context and Tone

Timeframe: Late 1990s, at the height of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Tone: A mix of DICK-style irreverence with a dose of Dr. Strangelove dark comedy. The humor should poke fun at everyone involved rather than feel mean-spirited.

Central Theme: How far will someone go to preserve their image, power, or ambition? (Answer: very, very far.)

2. The Key Players

Hillary Clinton:

Ambitious, calculating, and growing increasingly frustrated by Bill's recklessness. She sees herself as a political mastermind but is often thwarted by unexpected absurdities.

Add a comedic touch: Hillary disguises her plots as "self-care projects" (e.g., learning to roll cigars as stress relief, which leads to her explosive idea).

Bill Clinton:

Oblivious, charming, and perpetually convinced he’s untouchable. He bumbles through life like a Southern-fried Hugh Hefner.

His love of cigars becomes a central gag: he treats them like fine art, with ridiculous rituals (sniffing, toasting, etc.).

Monica Lewinsky:

Play her as an earnest, starry-eyed intern who doesn’t realize the chaos she’s in the middle of. She has a knack for accidentally making situations worse (e.g., using evidence-laden items as gifts).

Vince Foster’s “Ghost” (or Stand-In):

A trusted aide or Secret Service agent who gets roped into the cleanup, reluctantly becoming Hillary’s accomplice. The “cover-up guy” can double as the voice of reason, though no one listens to him.

Ken Starr (or Investigator Character):

Add an overzealous investigator who senses there’s more to the scandal but keeps getting sidetracked by ridiculous clues (e.g., exploding cigars leading him to a Cuban missile theory).

3. Key Plot Points

Act 1: The Inciting Incident

Hillary discovers Bill’s affair:

Through a misdirected dry cleaning receipt or a suggestive voicemail accidentally left on the White House switchboard.

Her reaction starts with quiet fury but escalates into absurd overreaction as she concocts her cigar plan.

Introduction of the “exploding cigars” idea:

Hillary seeks out a shady, eccentric character (e.g., a former CIA spook) to procure the cigars. The procurement sequence is comedic gold.

Act 2: The Fatal Encounter

Bill's explosive trist:

Play this scene for maximum slapstick comedy, contrasting the sultry vibe with sheer chaos. E.g., Bill insists on playing his favorite saxophone mix tape, which sets off a chain reaction of mishaps leading to the cigar’s detonation.

Fallout and the Cover-Up:

Hillary quickly spins into action. She ropes in Vince Foster (or equivalent), convincing him this is a matter of “national security.”

The cleanup involves increasingly absurd stunts, like smuggling Bill's remains out of the White House or disguising the explosion as a "gas leak."

Act 3: The Investigation and Resolution

Ken Starr or the investigator begins sniffing around:

He picks up on bizarre clues, like Monica mentioning Bill’s new habit of “glowing cigars” or finding cigar wrappers in the Situation Room.

Hillary faces a choice:

Does she go full Machiavelli and throw everyone else under the bus, or does she risk her ambitions to keep the truth buried?

Climactic Reveal:

Perhaps the cover-up unravels during a live press conference, where an elaborate lie leads to a cigar-themed catastrophe (e.g., Bill’s remains are hidden in a “presidential time capsule” set to be unveiled).

Final Irony:

Hillary’s scheme backfires, but she emerges politically unscathed, playing the “grieving widow” angle to perfection.

4. Humor Elements

Physical Comedy: Over-the-top scenes, like Bill’s meticulous cigar-lighting rituals going haywire.

Satirical Dialogues: Witty lines about power, ambition, and morality. Example:

Hillary: “You think I care about the affair? I care about looking like an idiot when this hits the Times!”

Bill (about the cigars): “You can’t just light any ol’ cigar, darlin’. This one’s from Castro’s personal stash. It’s diplomacy, not adultery!”

Historical Easter Eggs: Slip in references to other Clinton-era scandals for the politically savvy audience.

5. Potential Titles

Cigar Blues

Boom Goes the Presidency

Bill and Blow: A Political Cover-Up

First Lady of Fire

Would you like help fleshing out any specific scenes, developing characters further, or polishing the comedic tone?