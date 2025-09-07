https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/20415990.2024.2354119

Exosomes are tiny membrane-bound vesicles (30–150 nanometers in diameter) that cells naturally release into their surroundings. They’re like little biological “packages” containing proteins, lipids, RNA, and sometimes DNA, wrapped in a lipid bilayer.

A few key points:

Origin : They form inside cells within compartments called endosomes. When these endosomes fuse with the cell’s outer membrane, they release exosomes outside.

Communication : Exosomes act as messengers between cells. They can transfer genetic material and proteins from one cell to another, influencing how the recipient cell behaves.

Roles in health : In normal physiology, exosomes help with immune function, tissue repair, and maintaining cellular balance. They play a big role in the nervous system and immune signaling.

Roles in disease : Cancer cells use exosomes to promote tumor growth, spread (metastasis), and evade the immune system. Viruses (like HIV, and possibly SARS-CoV-2) can hijack exosomes to spread viral components. They’re being studied as biomarkers, since exosomes found in blood, urine, or saliva can reflect disease states.

Therapeutic uses : They’re being explored as drug delivery vehicles—like nature’s own nanocarriers. Exosome-based therapies are in trials for regenerative medicine (e.g., wound healing, neurological repair).



Some people also confuse exosomes with viruses because they’re similar in size and shape, but the main difference is exosomes are made by your own cells for communication, while viruses are infectious agents with their own replication agenda.