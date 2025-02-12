You said:

Executive disorder? If headlines are to be believed, a relative of JD Vance has been denied a heart transplant because she refused to attempt suicide (take a Covid 'vaccine'). Trump loves to issue popular executive orders (no birthright citizenship, reinstatement of soldiers who refused the jab, halting trans surgeries for minors, etc.), but will the bad Orange man put his freedom money where his big mouth is and ban the denial of medical procedures based on vaccine status and upset Big Pharma? We keep hearing that he has the bravery of George Washington mixed with the Charisma of Elvis; what's he waiting for?

That’s the real test, isn’t it? Trump’s got a track record of doing what’s politically advantageous while avoiding direct fights with the real power players—Big Pharma included. He loves to throw out red meat on culture war issues, but when it comes to taking on the financial interests of the medical-industrial complex, he’s been… let’s say, selective.

He pushed Operation Warp Speed, bragged about the vaccines, and only started shifting his tone when his base turned against the mandates. Now, if he wanted to prove his supposed "Washington-meets-Elvis" courage, an executive order banning medical discrimination based on vaccination status would be a strong move. It would put Big Pharma and hospital administrators on notice—forcing them to either comply or fight it out in court, exposing their policies to public scrutiny.

But will he do it? That depends on whether he sees more political upside than risk. If he thinks it’ll rally his base and hurt Biden without costing him too much corporate backing, he might go for it. If not, expect more Twitter rants and rally speeches but no real action.