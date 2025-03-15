I love this headline 'EXCLUSIVE!’
Pro tip, if it’s 5 years late, it’s not an ‘exclusive!’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14418267/Vaccine-victims-left-disabled-taking-Covid-jab-react-bombshell-Yale-study-shots-cause-extreme-body-changes.html
No shit Sherlock!
So people are damaged by a military biological weapon (mRNA "vaccines") produced (ingredients supplied by) the Department of Defense. Your kidding! Who would have guessed?
Of course, "The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are estimated to have saved tens of millions of lives globally from Covid, including 3million in the US." Hmmm. Estimated by whom and with what factual (hard) evidence?
My estimate is the vaxx (various flavours) has killed 100 million people world wide, with some 6 billion damaged to a greater or lesser extent. And ZERO lived saved. You can't be injected with an intentional poison without being damaged. Guess my "estimate" doesn't count though, because it goes against the government (political) narrative. Ho hum ~ "Trust the science".
COVID was (and still is) a military grade psychological operation using data manipulation and lies ~
(1) The fake PCR “test” cannot test for viral infection. As stated by Kary Banks Mullis who won the Nobel Prize for the invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique: “no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT.” Fraudulent PCR tests created “cases” (false positives) which were hyped by government controlled media to create fear.
(2) Death Certificate coding was changed from a peer-reviewed format to a rigged format that falsely elevated COVID numbers. Hospitals received more money for COVID diagnoses and treatments. People entering hospitals were labelled unvaccinated for the first two weeks even though most were vaccinated. {Mark Taliano} So-called “COVID deaths” included people who had tested positive before dying in completely unrelated ways e.g. traffic accident or homicide, i.e. death coding did not distinguish between dying “with” or “of” COVID. The litany of ways the COVID database was corrupted is endless.
(3) Asymptomatic (healthy people) were claimed to be COVID infection "carriers". This was disproved in a medical trial in China conducted on 10 million people in Wuhan. Not a single case of asymptomatic spread was found.
The explanation is that these injections are really more of the same mass poisoning, albeit a teensy bit more toxic, and the COVID Con was just another mundane, albeit amped up a tad, mass medical homicide/mass fraud event visited upon the public by their own governments at the behest of the financial oligarchs that run the show.
The false health emergency was used to impose censorship (persecution of truth-tellers), lock-downs, masks, social distancing, mandates and protocols; to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries and coerce populations to take deadly COVID-19 “vaccines”.
COVID is a CIA-US Gov -Military whole of government kill operation. It's the US Government policy to poison everyone with "vaccines". It has been explicitly admitted to in court, most recently in Brook Jackson's case. {Latypova (January 2025)}
If, by now, you have (finally) figured out that the entire field of virology (and vaccinology) is not science, but an exercise in poison making by a bunch of psychopaths funded by some other psychopaths, you are correct! {Latypova}
The best way to stop the next pandemic (*response) is to arrest the people who started the first one.
You hit ne to open it. 😀