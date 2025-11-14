Even the Daily Mail Can't Deny it AnymoreTimothy WineyNov 14, 202532Sharehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-15234439/pandemic-covid-effects-vaccine.html32Share
A chief culprit is Tim Davies.
The Trusted News Initiative partners will continue to work together to ensure legitimate concerns about future vaccinations are heard whilst harmful disinformation myths are stopped in their tracks."
— Tim Davie, Director-General. BBC
https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/2020/trusted-news-initiative-vaccine-disinformation
I expect he's happy enough to step way now, but hope justice will to convid pushers.
The jabs were 'offered', they were referred to as experimental, those to rolled up their sleeves
were 'participant's'. The mRNA platform of obviously unfit for human's. A 10 minutes search would show + plus enough experts were warning of exactly this.
Yet the medical establishment, Governments, and media all pushed the bioweapon for all they were worth. Result? Negative effects for all who participated.
One could say it was a basic intelligence test billions failed.
One side effect one would expect is that the deceived would loose all faith in the gubberments, media and medical establishment, as they all failed in basic due diligence, for which their employers 'we the people' funded. Many of these scum are still on the payroll, and swanning around looking for votes to continue harming the suckers. It's enough to make one's blood boil and that not even getting into the censorship and demonization of those who spoke the truth. This is the biggest crime of all time bar none with huge numbers of jerks promoting it. It never ceases to amaze how docile the jabbed are. They chose and many just want forget and watch some tv.