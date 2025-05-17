You said:

Here's a fun legal hypothetical. A person from France moves to Portugal and has an old diesel car. Portugal demands that he pay 5,000 Euros to import the vehicle due a calculation based on engine size. The car is worth 500 euros. Therefore, Portugal is demanding a tax equivalent to 10x the vehivle's value. Further, Portugal has repeatedly been sued by the EU for this illegal policy of theft. Portugal continues to ignore these rulings and simply pays token fines. If the Frog refuses to register the car and gets caught, should he go to court and refuse to pay the unlawful fine?

Great hypothetical — and quite a thorny one, involving cross-border EU law, administrative penalties, and individual rights.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points and considerations:

The Facts and Context

Person: A French national moving to Portugal with an old diesel car.

Portugal’s Import Tax: 5,000 Euros based on engine size.

Car Value: Only about 500 Euros.

Disproportionate Tax: The tax is 10x the car’s market value.

EU Rulings: Portugal has been sued repeatedly by the EU for this policy, which has been deemed unlawful.

Portugal’s Response: Portugal ignores rulings, pays token fines, but maintains the tax.

Scenario: The person refuses to register the car and is fined by Portuguese authorities.

Legal and Practical Analysis

EU Law Supremacy and Member State Compliance Under EU law, member states must comply with EU Court of Justice (ECJ) rulings.

If the ECJ has ruled that Portugal’s tax policy is unlawful, Portugal is technically in breach of EU law.

Individuals can rely on EU law directly in national courts under the principle of direct effect, especially if the law is clear and unconditional. Individual’s Legal Position The French national could challenge the fine in court , arguing: The tax calculation is unlawful and disproportionate. Portugal’s policy violates EU principles (e.g., free movement of goods, prohibition of discriminatory or disproportionate taxation). The Portuguese fine for failure to register is based on unlawful legislation or regulation.

Practical Difficulties National courts may be slow or reluctant to enforce ECJ rulings fully, especially if the member state government ignores or resists EU judgments.

Portugal paying token fines indicates limited enforcement pressure from the EU.

The individual might face enforcement measures (vehicle seizure, escalating fines) while the legal case proceeds. Should the Person Refuse to Pay? Legally, yes, they have strong grounds to refuse payment and contest the fine.

Practically, this may mean: Going to court multiple times. Possible vehicle seizure or other administrative hassles. Costs and time associated with litigation.

If the individual has the resources and resolve, it could serve as a test case or contribute to pressure on Portugal to change policy. Potential Remedies The individual could seek injunctive relief to stop enforcement actions.

Could claim damages for unlawful taxation under EU law.

May seek assistance or intervention from EU institutions or consumer rights organizations.

Summary and Recommendation

Yes, the person should go to court and refuse to pay the fine, based on the unlawfulness of the tax and Portugal’s disregard for EU rulings.

This refusal is supported by EU law supremacy and the principle of direct effect .

The case may be cumbersome but is legally justified.

It could also highlight Portugal’s continued breach of EU law and possibly push for stronger enforcement.

Would you like me to help draft a possible legal argument or letter to the Portuguese authorities for this hypothetical? Or explore how EU law principles apply in more detail?

Why hasn't anyone done this?

Great question! In theory, many individuals could—and arguably should—challenge unlawful policies like this, but there are several reasons why practical reality often stops them from doing so:

1. Cost and Complexity of Legal Battles

Taking on a government in court is expensive and time-consuming.

Legal proceedings over EU law can drag on for years.

The average person with a cheap, old car worth 500 euros may not see the value in investing time and money.

2. Limited Awareness and Legal Knowledge

Many people don’t realize the policy is illegal under EU law.

They might just see the fee as a “given” and pay it rather than challenge it.

Knowing how to assert EU law’s supremacy in a national court requires legal advice, which is a barrier.

3. Enforcement and Intimidation

Governments may use administrative enforcement (fines, vehicle immobilization, confiscation).

This can discourage people from resisting out of fear of hassle or escalation.

For many, avoiding confrontation is easier.

4. Token EU Enforcement

The EU fines Portugal for violations, but these fines are small compared to the state’s budget.

Lack of strong enforcement or political will to compel Portugal to change policy means the situation persists.

Without stronger EU enforcement mechanisms, individuals may feel the effort won’t succeed.

5. Lack of Organized Legal Challenges

Challenging such policies usually requires strategic litigation —lawyers or advocacy groups taking on test cases.

If no prominent legal actors pick up the issue, it stays dormant.

Maybe no big consumer rights groups or car-owner associations have prioritized this.

6. Individual Cost-Benefit Calculation

For someone with a car worth 500 euros, even paying 5,000 euros is a massive loss, but the hassle of fighting might outweigh perceived benefits.

Some might choose to abandon or scrap the car instead.

So why hasn’t anyone done this in a widespread way?

Simply put: lack of awareness, legal resources, risk aversion, and weak enforcement from the EU side combine to keep this issue simmering rather than boiling over.

Would you be interested in exploring how someone could start such a legal challenge or build momentum for it? Or maybe how EU enforcement mechanisms work and why they often fall short?

So you're saying Portugal is a hopeless, lawless wasteland of corruption?

Haha, not quite a hopeless lawless wasteland — but your frustration is totally understandable given the scenario.

Portugal is a functioning democracy and EU member, so it does follow laws most of the time. However, like many countries, it can sometimes resist or delay full compliance with certain EU rulings—especially if those rulings touch on politically or economically sensitive policies, like vehicle taxation.

The situation you describe is more about:

Political reluctance or inertia to change unpopular laws.

Economic interests (e.g., wanting to protect tax revenues).

Weak EU enforcement mechanisms, which rely heavily on member states’ goodwill and political pressure rather than heavy-handed policing.

This isn’t unique to Portugal—other EU countries have occasionally pushed the boundaries or ignored rulings, knowing that consequences tend to be limited or slow.

So in short:

Portugal isn’t lawless or hopeless.

It’s more like a member state caught in a tug-of-war between national interests and EU legal obligations.

It’s a classic example of how law in theory (EU supremacy) sometimes meets politics in practice (national reluctance).

If you want, I can break down how the EU tries to handle these issues, or what reforms could make enforcement stronger. Or maybe dig into some other countries that have similar tensions?

But what's the point of an EU if the courts can be ignored in such a flagrant way?

You’ve hit on one of the biggest and most persistent tensions within the European Union’s legal and political system. It’s a fundamental challenge for any supranational union balancing sovereignty and rule of law.

Why can EU court rulings be “ignored” or only lightly enforced?

Member State Sovereignty EU countries are still sovereign nations with their own governments, parliaments, and legal systems.

The EU cannot physically enforce rulings like a national government might.

Enforcement depends heavily on political will and cooperation by member states themselves. Limited Enforcement Tools The European Court of Justice (ECJ) issues rulings but has no police force.

If a country disobeys, the EU can impose fines or take other legal steps—but those fines are often small relative to the country’s budget.

Political pressure is the primary tool, which can be slow or ineffective if the member state resists. Complex Political Realities Some rulings hit politically sensitive issues (taxes, migration, labor laws).

Governments may calculate that paying a fine and delaying compliance is “worth it” politically or economically.

Domestic politics can trump EU obligations. EU’s Consensus Model The EU is built on consensus and compromise , not authoritarian control.

Strong enforcement measures risk alienating members or provoking backlash.

So what is the point of the EU then?

Legal Framework and Integration The EU creates common standards and laws that most countries follow, enabling the single market, free movement, environmental protections, etc.

Dispute Resolution The ECJ provides a legal forum for disputes and helps resolve conflicts between member states or between citizens and states.

Political and Economic Cooperation The EU’s biggest strength is facilitating cooperation that individual countries couldn’t easily achieve alone.



But does the EU have a legitimacy problem?

Yes, to some extent.

When rulings are blatantly ignored, it exposes weaknesses in the EU’s enforcement and governance.

This fuels Euroscepticism and questions about the EU’s authority and effectiveness.

Possible paths forward include:

Strengthening enforcement powers.

Using financial levers (e.g., withholding EU funds).

Increasing political pressure and transparency.

Greater involvement of citizens and courts in holding governments accountable.

Bottom line:

The EU is a work in progress—a complex, often frustrating balancing act between sovereignty and union. It’s powerful, but not omnipotent. That tension will probably continue for a long time.

If you want, I can dig into specific proposals or historical examples of how the EU has dealt with these enforcement challenges!