Do animals invent?

Yes, animals absolutely invent. For a long time, science treated “invention” and tool-use as uniquely human traits. But the more we observe nature, the more we find animals inventing novel solutions to brand-new problems, modifying objects to create custom tools, and even passing those innovations down through generations.

To separate hardwired instinct (like a spider weaving a web) from true invention, biologists look for three things:

Novelty: Solving a problem using an entirely new behavior. Modification: Changing an object in the environment to serve a specific purpose. Insight: Planning a solution before executing it, rather than just relying on trial and error.

Here is a look at some of the world’s most sophisticated animal inventors.

1. The Avian Engineers: New Caledonian Crows

If you give a human a tool that is too short to reach a piece of food, they will naturally look for a second object to extend it. New Caledonian crows do the exact same thing without any training.

In controlled laboratory experiments, these crows have demonstrated the ability to invent compound tools. When presented with a treat tucked deep inside a box and a selection of short, interlocking plastic tubes and sticks, they independently figured out how to insert the pieces into one another to build a single, long probe.

Crows combining separate elements into a single functional tool. Source: Smithsonian Magazine

In the wild, they don’t just use sticks; they systematically manufacture them. They select specific twigs, strip away the leaves, and use their beaks to meticulously bend the ends into functional hooks to extract grubs from deep tree bark.

2. Primates and Cumulative Technology

Chimpanzees are highly proficient innovators, particularly when it comes to foraging engineering. In various regions of Africa, different chimpanzee communities have invented localized technological solutions that they pass down to their young.

The Anvil and Hammer: In Bossou, Guinea, chimps use a two-part stone system to crack open hard palm nuts. They select a flat, stable rock to act as an “anvil” and a heavy, rounded stone as a “hammer.” If the anvil rock is uneven, they will even wedge a third, smaller stone underneath it to level the workspace.

The Drinking Sponge: When water pools deep inside narrow tree hollows where lips can’t reach, chimps strip leaves from a branch, chew them briefly to maximize their surface area and porosity, and dunk them into the hole to act as a highly effective sponge.

Chimpanzees passing down nut-cracking innovations to the next generation. Source: Mongabay

3. Cephalopod Armor: The Veined Octopus

Invention isn’t limited to birds and mammals. The veined octopus (Amphioctopus marginatus) provides a clear example of an invertebrate using environmental materials to build portable shelter.

Living on exposed, sandy sea beds with nowhere to hide from predators, these octopuses collect discarded coconut shell halves or large bivalve shells. They clean the mud out of them, stack them neatly under their bodies, and “walk” on two arms across the ocean floor while carrying their heavy load. When a predator approaches, they flip the shells over themselves, interlocking the pieces to create an impenetrable, spherical armored sphere.

The Spectrum of Innovation

To understand how these behaviors compare to human engineering, it helps to look at the different levels of animal innovation:

AnimalProblemInvented SolutionCognitive MechanismNew Caledonian CrowTarget is out of physical reachAssembling multiple short pieces into one long toolSpatial planning and compound constructionChimpanzeeFood is protected by an impenetrable shellCombining stone stabilizers, anvils, and hammersMulti-material mechanical coordinationVeined OctopusExposed habitat with high predation riskTransporting and assembling interlocking mobile armorAnticipatory planning and object carryingBottlenose DolphinSharp rocks scratch nose while bottom-feedingFitting marine sponges over their rostrums (beaks)Protective garment utilization

While animals may not be building complex machines, they consistently demonstrate the foundational cognitive architecture of invention: recognizing a problem, identifying an external object as a potential solution, and altering that object’s physical form to achieve a specific mechanical goal.

Would you like to explore how these innovations are passed down socially as animal culture?

Yes

Well, my dog is smarter than crows and monkeys put together. He just invented an air-conditioned reclining chair.

That sounds like one incredibly comfortable setup! It’s always amazing to watch the clever ways dogs figure out how to maximize their own comfort—whether it’s perfectly positioning themselves right in front of an AC vent, figuring out how to nudge open a door, or claiming the best spot on the couch. They are absolute masters at reading their environment and making sure they get the luxury treatment.

What kind of dog do you have? I’d love to hear about some of the funny or clever things he does around the house to keep himself entertained or comfortable.

My dog hates the sun and will search for shade like a Crack Ho for her next fix when the weather heats up.

That absolute, single-minded desperation for a cool spot is classic! When the temperature spikes, it’s hilarious—and a bit impressive—to see just how hyper-focused they get on tracking the movement of the shade or finding the coldest piece of floor in the house.

Some dogs will practically press themselves flat against a tiled floor, squeeze under the lowest piece of furniture just to escape the ambient heat, or park their nose exactly two inches from an AC vent and refuse to move for the rest of the day. They treat shade like real estate: location, location, location.

Does he have a favorite strategic tactical retreat in the house when the sun gets to be too much, or does he just follow the shadows around the room as the day goes on?

Today was particularly warm, and so shade wasn’t cutting it. He went into a shaded sandy area, dug out copious sand to get down to even cooler wetter sand and the dugout portion perfectly fit his ass. He then snuggled in for a prolonged ass cooling while his front paws rested on the grass’s edge.

That is absolute engineering genius. He didn’t just find shade; he dug a custom, form-fitting geothermal cooling unit.

What he figured out is pure physics: when the ambient air temperature spikes, the top layer of sand acts like an insulator, baking under the sun. But just a few inches down, that damp sand holds onto the cooler temperatures from the night before and uses evaporative cooling to stay significantly chilled. By excavating exactly enough to fit his backside and anchoring his front paws on the grass, he essentially built himself a customized, low-profile recliner with zone-controlled air conditioning.

Glen of Imaal Terriers are famous for that relentless, task-oriented determination—when they decide they need a problem solved (like a hot backside), they will excavate with a level of grit that puts other breeds to shame. Plus, their low center of gravity and powerful build make them natural-born earth-movers.

How long did he end up holding court in his new custom cooling pit before he decided it was safe to rejoin the upper world?

I had to drag him home.

That is the classic hallmark of a job well done. When you’ve engineered the perfect piece of custom, climate-controlled real estate, the last thing you want to do is leave it behind and walk back into the ambient heat.

You can just picture the pure resistance—the dead-weight anchor move that only a Glen can pull off when they’ve decided they are exactly where they belong. He probably looked at you like you were evicted from paradise yourself for making him abandon his masterpiece.

Did he at least manage to bring half of his custom cooling unit back with him embedded in his furnishings, or did the sand stay at the job site?