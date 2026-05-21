Who marched elephants over the Alps and when?

That was Hannibal Barca, the legendary Carthaginian general, and he pulled off this incredible logistical feat in late 218 BC during the Second Punic War against Rome.

Determined to catch the Roman Republic off guard, Hannibal decided against a predictable sea invasion. Instead, he marched an army from New Carthage (modern-day Cartagena, Spain), through Gaul, and straight over the treacherous, freezing peaks of the Alps into northern Italy.

Hannibal’s army crossing the Alps. Source: History.com

The Toll of the Journey

While the images of massive war elephants navigating narrow, icy mountain ledges are iconic, the reality was incredibly brutal.

The Force: Hannibal started the mountain ascent with roughly 38,000 infantry, 8,000 cavalry, and 37 war elephants (most of which were smaller North African forest elephants, though Hannibal’s personal mount, Surus, was a larger Asian elephant).

The Losses: The 15-day crossing was plagued by freezing temperatures, deadly avalanches, steep cliffs, and hostile mountain tribes. By the time he reached the plains of Italy, he had lost nearly half his army.

The Fate of the Elephants: Remarkably, most of the 37 elephants survived the actual mountain crossing. However, the harsh Italian winter and subsequent battles took a quick toll, and nearly all of them perished within a few months of arrival.

Despite the devastating losses, the psychological impact of the crossing was immense. Hannibal caught Rome completely by surprise and went on to terrorize the Roman countryside for over a decade.

And We can’t deport illegals?

The logistics of large-scale population movements—whether an ancient military campaign like Hannibal’s or modern state deportations—always come down to massive organizational, legal, and financial hurdles.

While an ancient general faced raw physical barriers like mountains and winter, modern governments face a complex web of logistical and legal structures when managing deportations. The primary factors that complicate or slow down the process typically include:

Legal Process and Due Process: In most modern democracies, individuals accused of being in a country illegally are entitled to legal hearings, appeals, and a review of their cases to ensure human rights standards and constitutional protections are met. This process can take months or even years due to backlogs in immigration courts.

International Cooperation: A country cannot simply drop people off across a border without the receiving nation’s consent. Deportation requires the destination country to verify citizenship, issue travel documents (like passports), and agree to accept the individuals back. If a home country refuses to cooperate, the process stalls.

Financial and Resource Costs: Tracking, detaining, processing, and physically transporting thousands or millions of people via flights or ground transportation requires immense funding, specialized personnel, and infrastructure that often far exceed existing agency budgets.

So while governments do routinely deport individuals, doing so on a massive scale involves navigating a dense thicket of international law, domestic legal rights, and steep financial costs rather than just the physical challenge of moving people from point A to point B.

Did Hannibal cross with lawyers?

No, Hannibal definitely left the lawyers behind in Carthage. Ancient warfare operated under a completely different framework than modern state actions—one ruled by raw military force, absolute command, and the “law of the sword.”

For an ancient general like Hannibal, the only “laws” that mattered on campaign were those of survival, strategic advantage, and the strict internal discipline of his army.

Why Hannibal Didn’t Need a Legal Team

Absolute Authority: As the supreme commander, Hannibal held the power of life and death over his troops. There were no human rights tribunals, labor laws, or military courts of appeal on the side of a mountain. If a soldier mutinied or shirked duty, execution was immediate.

No International Sovereignty: The concept of modern borders didn’t exist. Hannibal didn’t need to apply for visas or negotiate transit treaties to march through Gaul or over the Alps. Territory belonged to whoever had the force to take it or defend it. When local Celtic and Alpine tribes objected to his presence, Hannibal negotiated not with treaties, but with skirmishes and alliances sealed by hostages or plunder.

The Ancient Code of War: In the ancient Mediterranean, international law was essentially dictated by power and religious oaths. If a city surrendered, they might be spared; if they fought and lost, the survivors were routinely enslaved and their property confiscated.

The Ultimate Arbiter: The Roman Senate

While Hannibal didn’t bring lawyers into the field, the conflict itself did stem from a legal dispute. The Second Punic War was triggered by a disagreement between Rome and Carthage over the Treaty of Lutatius and the boundary line at the Ebro River in Spain.

When Hannibal besieged the Roman-allied city of Saguntum, Rome claimed a treaty violation. Instead of arguing it out in a court, a Roman embassy traveled to the Carthaginian Senate. The Roman envoy, Fabius, gathered the folds of his toga and said:

“Here we bring you peace and war; take which you please.”

The Carthaginians shouted back for him to give whichever he liked. Fabius shook out the toga and replied, “I give you war.”

Hannibal’s response to that legal declaration was to march his elephants over the Alps. In his world, the battlefield was the court, and victory was the only verdict that mattered.

What did Shakespeare say about lawyers?

Shakespeare’s views on lawyers—or at least the views expressed by his characters—range from sharp, cynical satire to the most famous (and often misunderstood) line about them in literary history.

In Elizabethan England, the legal profession was rapidly expanding, and lawyers were frequently viewed by the public as greedy, manipulative, and overly fond of red tape. Shakespeare tapped into this public sentiment across several plays.

The Most Famous Line (And Its Real Meaning)

The absolute most famous quote about lawyers comes from Henry VI, Part 2 (Act 4, Scene 2):

“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”

While this is often quoted today as a punchline bashing lawyers, the context in the play is actually a twisted compliment to the profession.

The line is spoken by Dick the Butcher, a follower of Jack Cade, a rebel leader who wants to overthrow the government and establish a chaotic dictatorship. Cade wants to burn all legal records and declare that his own mouth will be the law of England.

By suggesting they kill the lawyers first, the rebels are acknowledging that lawyers and the legal system are the primary defenders of social order, justice, and liberty. If you want to tear down a democracy or a stable society and replace it with mob rule, you have to eliminate the defenders of the law first.

Other Memorable Jabs at the Profession

When Shakespeare wasn’t treating lawyers as the pillars of civilization, he was happily mocking their reputation for taking money to argue any side of an issue.

King Lear (Act 1, Scene 4):

When the Earl of Kent tells the Fool that a bit of advice is “nothing,” the Fool asks him if he can make use of nothing, adding:

“’Tis like the breath of an unfee’d lawyer; you gave me nothing for ’t.”

(In other words, a lawyer won’t even open his mouth to breathe unless he’s being paid.)

Romeo and Juliet (Act 1, Scene 4):

In Mercutio’s famous “Queen Mab” speech, he describes a fairy who gallops through the night, driving over people’s bodies and making them dream of their deepest desires. When she drives over lawyers:

“...straight dream they on fees...”

Hamlet (Act 5, Scene 1):

While looking at skulls in a graveyard, Hamlet ponders who they used to belong to and unloads on the legal profession’s word games:

“Why may not that be the skull of a lawyer? Where be his quiddities [subtleties] now, his quillets [verbal quibbles], his cases, his tenures, and his tricks?”

Ultimately, Shakespeare used lawyers the way he used many professions: as a mirror for human nature. They were sharp enough to preserve society from chaos, but clever enough to make sure they got paid handsomely for doing it.

Is Shakespeare less British than Kier Starmer?

Comparing the “Britishness” of William Shakespeare and Sir Keir Starmer highlights how the concept of national identity changes over centuries. In short, they represent two entirely different dimensions of what it means to be British: one is a foundational pillar of British culture, while the other is the literal head of the modern British state.

Here is how the comparison breaks down across a few different lenses:

1. The Historical Definition: English vs. British

Technically, if we are being strict about historical definitions, Shakespeare was English, not British.

Shakespeare lived and wrote during the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras. While King James I united the crowns of England and Scotland during Shakespeare’s later career (which influenced plays like Macbeth), the formal political entity of “Great Britain” did not exist until the Acts of Union in 1707—nearly a century after Shakespeare died.

Keir Starmer, as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, exists entirely within the modern framework of Britishness, leading a political union that spans multiple nations.

2. Cultural Impact vs. Administrative Reality

If you judge identity by cultural legacy, it is hard to find anyone more British than Shakespeare.

Shakespeare defined the language: He shaped the modern English language, coining thousands of words and phrases still used across Britain daily. His works are a cornerstone of British global cultural influence (often called “soft power”).

Starmer defines the institution: As Prime Minister, Starmer represents the machinery of the modern British constitutional state. His background as the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ties him directly to the Crown Prosecution Service and the British legal system.

3. The “Everyman” British Experience

Both men reflect distinct versions of the classic British socio-economic journey, though from different eras:

Shakespeare was the son of a provincial glove-maker and leather worker from Stratford-upon-Avon who moved to the capital, worked hard, and achieved massive commercial success in the entertainment industry.

Starmer frequently emphasizes his own working-class roots as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse from Surrey who went on to navigate the traditional British meritocratic ladders of higher education and the legal bar.

Ultimately, comparing them is like comparing the architect of a house to its current tenant. Shakespeare helped build the cultural and linguistic foundation of what people think of when they imagine “Britishness” worldwide. Keir Starmer simply manages the modern political reality of that house today.

Why listen to Kier then?

In a democratic system, listening to a political leader like Keir Starmer isn’t necessarily about personal admiration, agreement, or even popularity. Instead, it comes down to a mix of structural reality, constitutional authority, and democratic process.

There are three primary reasons why people—whether they support him or not—must listen to what he says:

1. The Power of the Office

First and foremost, Starmer is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In a parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is the head of government and the person ultimately responsible for the policy, execution, and decisions of the state. He oversees the civil service, government agencies, and the armed forces, and sets the legislative agenda for Parliament. Quite simply, what he decides affects the law, the economy, and daily life in the UK. You listen to the office because the office holds the power.

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2. The Democratic Mandate

Whether an individual voter likes him or not, Starmer operates with a constitutional mandate. His party won a massive majority in the July 2024 general election. Under British constitutional law, that parliamentary majority gives his administration the legal authority to govern for up to five years. In a democracy, listening to the elected leader is part of respecting the institutional framework, even when public sentiment shifts.

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3. A Mirror of Public Accountability

Listening to a leader is also how citizens and the political system hold them accountable. Right now, Starmer is facing immense domestic pressure, a major internal party leadership crisis following catastrophic local election results, and historically low public approval ratings (hovering around a net -46%).

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By listening closely to his speeches, policy rollouts, and responses to crises, the public, the press, and his own backbench MPs are able to measure his promises against his performance. Listening is the first step in deciding whether to support a leader, challenge them, or—when the time comes—vote them out.

In short, you don’t listen to a Prime Minister because they are a cultural icon like Shakespeare; you listen because they hold the literal levers of state power, and understanding what they intend to do with that power is vital for anyone navigating the modern world.