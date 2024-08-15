Share this postElon and Donaldtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherElon and DonaldTimothy WineyAug 15, 20244Share this postElon and Donaldtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareSo Elon Musk claims to have been vaccine injured after first mocking the jab then endorsing it. He had 2.5 hours with Trump and fails to raise one single question about the greatest crime and erasure of human rights since Genghis Khan? 4Share this postElon and Donaldtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
It doesn’t matter who is president the nothing will stop the new world order. And nothing will stop the mark of the beast.
Yeah,,,,we're caught between a rock and a hard place. Pax