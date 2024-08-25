Share this postE-Gypped Us All, and Now He’s in De-Niletimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherE-Gypped Us All, and Now He’s in De-NileTimothy WineyAug 25, 20242Share this postE-Gypped Us All, and Now He’s in De-Niletimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share2Share this postE-Gypped Us All, and Now He’s in De-Niletimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Fauci the "Fall Guy" is going to earn that title. He has a long overdue date with Destiny, and she's pissed.