A reader wrote me for help with ‘Dyslexia.’ Dyslexia is a ‘disease’ that yours truly cured around 2005, and did so in a general classroom with no other help or funding other than his meager salary.

Don’t laugh. The ‘Science’ even has a mouse model for Dyslexia!

Don’t test the Jab on animals, but use mice to prove Dyslexia! You can’t make this stuff up!

Notably, there is compelling work using a mouse model that shows that the induction of ectopias results in deficits in auditory temporal processing, a critical prerequisite for phonological skills (Fitch and Tallal, 2003). This also raises the issue that our findings (and many of the prior reports discussed above) are based on a voxel-based, volumetric approach, and we cannot exclude the possibility that other methods, such as those involving connectivity, cortical thickness, or cortical pattern analyses, may reveal differences that are consistent across both the age-level and reading-level comparisons. Certainly our results provide an important context by which to interpret the increasingly large literature on GMV and WMV voxel-based neuroanatomical differences in dyslexia.

And you guessed it, NIH funded! https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3891966/

After I read her message and replied, it struck me that both scams are grifts controlled by the medical/Education complex. ‘Dylexia’ more proplerly termed ‘Dysteachia’ is no different than side effects from the Jab that Big ‘Medicine’ will now use to drain all remaining wealth still in private hands.

Create the problem ‘vaccine injury’ or ‘Dyslexia’ then set up a giant Bureaucracy to bleed the taxpayer/victim dry.

Free Jabs! Free education! What could go wrong? Everything, the answer is EVERYTHING!