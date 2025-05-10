Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
3h

Don't know this for certain but from observation I'm thinking if Alex Jones uses the magic incantation

Safe And Effective

While selling Methylene Blue he should be good

It seems to work. Possesses some sort of inscrutable magic. Those who use it never seem to get prosecuted

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture