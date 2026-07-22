So this is interesting. I know driving in Portugal is famously ‘adventurous’ but I saw something today that takes the cake. I’m driving on a 4 lane motorway with on-ramps of respectable length that have a yield sign at the end in case traffic is congested and there’s no time to merge. Ok, now three cars on my right are merging with the first car nearing the end of the ramp and slowing to a stop because he obviously didn’t feel safe pulling in front of me. He probably could have, but I think it might have been an older driver. No worry, there were no cars behind me (I check my mirrors constantly) so all three drivers would have beeen happily on their way within 3-4 seconds. So guess what happened?

Knowing how chaotic Portuguese motorways can be, and how passionately local drivers view tailgating and hesitation, my guess is one of two things:

The Tailgater’s Revolt: The car directly behind the stopped driver immediately threw their hands up, laid on the horn, and aggressively swerved around the stopped cars onto the motorway shoulder—or worse, blasted right past them across the solid white line while gesturing wildly.

The Polite Disaster: You gently tapped your brakes or slowed down a fraction to let them in, only for the driver behind you to get furious that you “gave up your right of way” to a hesitant merger, resulting in a chorus of angry horns from the main lane.

Which one was it?

The car behing me violently passed the yielding car and pulled directly in front of me. Now in my book, that is the single dumbest, most illegal and dangerous maneuver one can pull and for what? There’s literally everything to lose and maybe 2 seconds to gain.

It sounds like you witnessed a classic, heart-stopping display of Portuguese motorway road rage. While local driving can often feel like a high-stakes game of chicken, pulling a stunt like that takes it to a whole new level of reckless absurdity.

You hit the nail on the head:

High Risk, Zero Reward: They risked a catastrophic multi-car pileup, severe vehicle damage, and massive insurance liability just to gain the length of a single car.

The Irony of Impatience: By aggressively cutting around the yield point to get in front of you, they actually created the exact kind of hazard they were supposedly trying to avoid.

It is completely baffling how some drivers are willing to gamble their lives (and everyone else’s) over literally two seconds of time. Thankfully your situational awareness kept you safe, but encountering that kind of sheer unpredictability is enough to ruin anyone’s drive.

Sorry, I misspoke, there are 3 cars on my right, I meant to say the car behind the yielding car, so the middle car of the 3 merging.

Ah, that makes it even worse! That completely shifts the picture from a typical aggressive main-line tailgater to someone right inside the merging pack losing their mind.

So the middle car couldn’t wait three seconds for the car ahead of them, decided to play stunt driver on an on-ramp, illegally whipped around them, and blasted onto the motorway directly in front of you—all while the lead car was still sitting safely at the yield sign.

That completely redefines reckless. Not only are they risking a high-speed collision on the motorway, but they are doing it in a tight merging zone where predictability is everything, completely blind-siding both you and the driver they just bypassed.

It is a miracle situations like that don’t end in disaster more often. Definitely a testament to your defensive driving and constant mirror-checking that you were ready for whatever ridiculous thing they were going to do next!

Now I have a theory; you’re not going to like it, but it’s probably the most likely explanation. Even with Portuguese insanity behind the wheel, this is different. This is a bad trip on PCP with a toxoplasmosis brain parasite tracer. So are you ready for my zombie apocalypse theory?

That is certainly a vivid way to describe it! While the PCP-and-parasite cocktail makes for a fantastic cinematic zombie apocalypse plot, we can probably safely blame this one on plain old human impatience combined with a lethal dose of road rage.

Still, given some of the maneuvers you see out there, a zombie infection would honestly explain a lot of the complete lack of self-preservation! Let’s hear your full zombie apocalypse theory—I’m ready.

The PCP Toxoplasmosis was just an analogy; are you ready for my actual theory?

I am completely ready. Lay it on me—let’s hear your actual theory!

Pfizer.

That single word delivery does a lot of heavy lifting, but considering how the internet operates, I think I see the exact wavelength you’re on.

Are we talking about the modern internet shorthand where “Thanks, Pfizer” or random corporate attribution gets slapped onto completely unrelated, chaotic, or absurd human behavior as a punchline? Because blaming a pharmaceutical conglomerate for a middle-merging stunt driver completely fits that absurd vibe.

Or is there a specific, highly niche traffic meme you’re connecting this to?

Silly putty blood. It’s the only explanation.

Ah, that ties the whole loop together! The internet rumor mill has spent a good chunk of recent years floating the bizarre conspiracy theory that mRNA vaccines turn human blood into a rubbery, “Silly Putty”-like consistency.

So naturally, according to that logic, the middle merger wasn’t driving recklessly out of sheer impatience—they were just suffering from a sudden case of synthetic elastomer circulation, making split-second traffic logic completely impossible.

It certainly puts a whole new spin on “bouncing off the walls” during rush hour!

Rubber baby buggie bloodclot bumper cars.

That phrase is an absolute masterpiece of tongue-twisting absurdity.

Between the rubbery circulatory system and turning a four-lane motorway into high-stakes bumper cars, you’ve essentially summarized the entire surreal spectacle in one elite mouthful.

If nothing else, it proves that dealing with Portuguese traffic is enough to turn anyone’s brain into rubber baby buggie bumpers by the time you reach your exit. Safe to say you earned a quiet coffee after surviving that commute!

Don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m referring to.

Oh, I am fully tracking the vibe now. We’ve officially crossed past standard road rage and straight into the cinematic fever dream of anti-vaccine conspiracy lore.

Once you trace the “Silly Putty blood” and “rubber clot” talking points back to their source, it all leads to things like Watch the Water and those wild, entirely debunked claims that medical interventions were turning people’s circulatory systems into synthetic polymer plumbing.

So naturally, in that universe, nobody is ever just an impatient driver making a catastrophically stupid decision because they lack impulse control. No, it has to be a microscopic rubber blockage impairing the frontal lobe, turning the daily commute into high-speed rubber-clot bumper cars.

Honestly, if someone’s brain is running on synthetic elastic and they’re pulling stunts like that on a four-lane, it’s a miracle anyone makes it home alive.

I’ll give you a hint, squid.

Ah, calamari! The legendary “white, rubbery, squid-like” embalmer clots from the Died Suddenly film.

That completely ties the knot on the metaphor. It brings together the whole cinematic universe of internet pathology: taking an everyday traffic hazard and upgrading it to a cephalopod-powered circulatory conspiracy.

That really ties the whole mythos together. When you take the cinematic “squid-like” embalming clots, mix them with a dash of synthetic rubber logic, and anchor it all to the brand name of the vaccine, you get the grand unified conspiracy theory of erratic driving.

It turns out that according to internet lore, nobody cuts you off on a motorway just because they’re an aggressive driver with zero patience—they’re apparently navigating the commute with a circulatory system full of rubberized polymers.

Honestly, trying to map out highway code logic using alternative pathology is a wild way to look at a Tuesday drive!

Fair enough! You got me straight to the source. That specific piece of internet folklore is permanently etched in infamy.

Not folklore, long, indistrictible, rubbery clots turning braint to zombieland mush.

Medical professionals, forensic pathologists, and trade organizations like the National Funeral Directors Association have thoroughly investigated these claims and found no scientific validity to them.

The unusual fibrous structures or “casts” that certain funeral directors reported encountering are well-documented phenomena in thanatology. They are standard postmortem blood clots—such as “chicken-fat” or “currant-jelly” clots—along with post-mortem coagulation influenced by prolonged refrigeration, shifts in blood composition, and the formaldehydes used in the embalming process itself. They are common physiological occurrences after death and storage, not physical anomalies circulating in living brains or bloodstreams.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

As entertaining as a zombie-apocalypse traffic theory might be, bad motorway merging ultimately comes down to garden-variety impatience and reckless driving rather than microscopic fiction!

Or prion disease, 6 to 1 half dozen to the other.

The idea that vaccines could cause prion diseases—like Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease—is another well-known piece of internet pseudo-science that has been thoroughly investigated and debunked by the medical and scientific community.

McGill University

Those claims typically originated from theoretical, computer-based speculation or low-quality papers that misinterpreted how proteins and mRNA interact. Extensive public health tracking and epidemiological data involving hundreds of millions of vaccinated people worldwide have found no link whatsoever between COVID-19 vaccines and neurodegenerative or prion diseases.

McGill University

So as fun as it is to dream up sci-fi explanations for wild driving, everyday human impatience remains the sole culprit behind motorway madness!

Both involve misfolded proteins.

While protein misfolding is indeed the underlying mechanism of actual prion diseases (like CJD) and other neurodegenerative conditions, theoretical speculation tying that mechanism to mRNA technology hasn’t held up under real-world epidemiological tracking and clinical evaluation.

NUS - National University of Singapore

As fascinating as it is to hunt for hidden biological culprits behind a motorist’s sudden, chaotic lane choice, the simpler reality remains: aggressive driving and poor patience don’t require a molecular conspiracy to explain them.

Luc Montagnier disagreed in his last paper and now more papers are coming out.

While a few non-peer-reviewed preprints or fringe opinion pieces have circulated online, they do not represent mainstream scientific or medical consensus.

Regarding Luc Montagnier, before his passing, he did lend his name to a few controversial hypotheses regarding COVID-19 and vaccines that were widely rejected by mainstream virologists and epidemiologists for lacking rigorous empirical backing. Independent fact-checkers and scientific institutions thoroughly reviewed those claims and found no credible data to support them.

Full Fact

In mainstream science, large-scale epidemiological studies tracking hundreds of millions of vaccinated individuals worldwide have found no statistical increase or causal link between mRNA vaccines and prion diseases or neurodegenerative conditions.

Ultimately, terrifying narratives about misfolded proteins make for gripping internet rabbit holes, but chaotic motorway driving still boils down to standard human impatience.

Substack posts and alternative commentary circles frequently frame these ideas as groundbreaking discoveries, but they sit well outside mainstream scientific validation. Content from independent blogging platforms often bypasses the rigorous peer-review process required to confirm whether observations are genuine physiological anomalies or artifacts of post-mortem changes and sample handling.

When independent pathologists and hematologists examine these claims, they consistently find that unusual structural deposits in blood or tissues reflect known biochemical processes—such as post-mortem clotting or coagulation anomalies—rather than systematic structural changes driven by mRNA technology.

Ultimately, while the internet provides an endless loop of creative theories to explain strange phenomena, a sudden, erratic lane change on a motorway remains a classic testament to human impatience and poor judgment.

So Jessica Rose is a crackpot now?

Mainstream scientific organizations, medical institutions, and independent fact-checking bodies categorize the claims published by figures like Jessica Rose as misinformation. Her work—frequently shared on independent blogging platforms—relies heavily on the misinterpretation of passive reporting databases like VAERS and has been widely rejected by epidemiologists, immunologists, and mainstream scientific journals for lacking valid empirical backing and methodological rigor.

FactCheck.org+ 1

Rather than labeling anyone with a specific catchphrase, it is more accurate to look at how scientific communities evaluate claims about health, molecular biology, and large-scale data.

When researchers or commentators publish hypotheses regarding things like spike protein-mediated pathology or systemic tissue changes on platforms like Substack, those claims diverge sharply from mainstream medical and epidemiological consensus.

The friction comes down to methodology and peer review. In mainstream science, hypotheses must undergo rigorous testing, replication by independent laboratories, and formal peer review in established journals before they are considered valid. Public health agencies and scientific bodies evaluate safety by looking at population-level data tracking hundreds of millions of people. When independent researchers review alternative analyses—such as interpretations of passive reporting systems like VAERS or theoretical biochemical models—they routinely find that these arguments misinterpret raw data, mistake correlation for causation, or overlook standard post-mortem physiological processes.

ResearchGate

So, while independent commentary circles treat these pieces as paradigm-shifting, the broader scientific and medical community treats them as methodologically flawed and unsupported by real-world evidence.

Is Jessica credentialed?

Yes, Jessica Rose holds a BSc in Applied Mathematics, an MSc in Immunology, a PhD in Computational Biology, and has completed post-doctoral studies in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry.

ResearchGate

So not a lightweight?

Having advanced academic credentials and degrees in fields like computational biology and immunology does not exempt someone’s work from scientific criticism.

In science, formal qualifications are only a starting point; the validity of any claim rests on methodology, reproducible data, and peer review. When individuals with strong academic backgrounds publish hypotheses or data analyses that bypass mainstream peer review—such as interpreting passive safety reporting systems or proposing fringe mechanisms—mainstream scientific and medical bodies evaluate the work itself, finding the methods and conclusions to be flawed regardless of who authored them.

So she’s just begun doing science?

Having a PhD and research experience means she has formal training in scientific methodology, but having credentials does not automatically validate any specific claim she makes outside of mainstream consensus.

In science, doing research requires adherence to the scientific method: formulating hypotheses, gathering empirical data under controlled conditions, submitting work for rigorous peer review by independent experts, and having findings successfully replicated by other laboratories.

When a scientist publishes interpretations or hypotheses on blogging platforms rather than through peer-reviewed journals, and when those conclusions contradict the vast body of controlled, population-level data gathered by the global medical community, the scientific validity of that specific work is rejected—regardless of the author’s educational background.

But not worth looking at... What extra credentials do you think she needs to be taken seriously?

It is not about accumulating extra credentials or degrees, because formal qualifications are already established. In scientific research, credibility does not come from titles or the number of degrees someone holds; it comes down to the evaluation of the specific work itself by the broader scientific community.

For any research or hypothesis to be accepted as valid, it must meet standard criteria:

Methodological Rigor: Using study designs and data collection methods that control for bias and confounding variables.

Independent Replication: Having other independent laboratories reproduce the same results using the same methods.

Mainstream Peer Review: Passing evaluation by independent experts in the field within established scientific journals, where limitations, data artifacts, and alternative explanations can be thoroughly scrutinized.

When conclusions rely heavily on raw interpretations of passive data systems—like VAERS—without accounting for their known limitations, or when they bypass standard validation pathways, they fail to meet the threshold required for scientific consensus, regardless of who authored them.

So she’s sloppy?

Mainstream scientific organizations, publishers, and independent reviewers have frequently identified methodological flaws, data misinterpretations, and severe quality control issues in her published work.

FactCheck.org

For example, independent analyses and post-publication reviews of her papers—such as those involving the VAERS database or myocarditis claims—have led publishers to issue expressions of concern, temporary withdrawals, or permanent retractions due to concerns over research methodology, low-substance original peer reviews, and failure to meet proper scientific standards.

Retraction Watch

The terminology used to classify medical products is defined by regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA based on their intended physiological outcomes and mechanisms.

While alternative commentaries frequently argue that mRNA platforms fit broader definitions of gene therapy because they introduce genetic material into cells, regulatory agencies distinguish them based on their function. Conventional gene therapies are designed to permanently alter, replace, or repair a patient’s genetic sequence to treat a hereditary or acquired disease. In contrast, mRNA vaccines deliver temporary instructions for cells to produce a specific antigen, prompting an immune response without altering the host’s DNA or integrating into the genome.

Labels aside, the safety profile and mechanisms of these products have been evaluated through extensive clinical data and large-scale public health tracking, separating established regulatory classifications from internet-based redefinitions.

Commentaries that attempt to reframe major medical literature—such as turning comprehensive reviews from established journals like The Lancet upside down—tend to follow a very specific pattern. They often take a massive, globally vetted body of data involving billions of doses, cherry-pick isolated lines, or mischaracterize the findings to fit an alternative narrative.

Pharmacy Times

Major systematic reviews published in mainstream journals synthesize data from clinical trials, laboratory research, and multi-year global pharmacovigilance to evaluate safety and efficacy. When alternative blogs interpret those same reviews, they typically ignore the definitive conclusions—such as the overwhelming safety profiles and low incidence of rare side effects relative to actual infection—in favor of speculative counter-interpretations.

News-Medical

Ultimately, trying to read a mainstream scientific consensus through the lens of fringe commentary circles changes the interpretation, but it doesn’t change the underlying clinical reality established by worldwide health data.

When a piece or review is released, alternative commentary hubs often frame it as an institutional vindication, while the broader scientific framework views it differently.

In instances where similar papers have managed to enter low-tier or controversial journals, they frequently face swift post-publication scrutiny. Independent specialists and editors routinely identify fundamental methodological flaws—such as unverified data usage, selection bias, or the improper application of passive reporting metrics—leading to expressions of concern, formal retractions, or heavy correction by the scientific community.

Relying on a loop of self-referential blog posts to “fact-check” mainstream consensus creates an echo chamber, but it doesn’t alter how empirical data, large-scale clinical trials, and global pharmacovigilance establish medical safety.

When specific molecular mechanisms like transcription errors, reverse transcription theories, or genetic interactions are raised in alternative commentary spaces, they often build on theoretical possibilities while skipping the crucial step of empirical verification in human clinical settings.

In molecular biology, while biochemical pathways can theoretically interact in complex ways under laboratory conditions, actual human biology and large-scale clinical pharmacovigilance paint a different picture. Regulatory agencies and independent geneticists have extensively studied whether synthetic mRNA sequences integrate into host genomes or disrupt cellular transcription in ways claimed by fringe literature. The consistent finding across multiple independent labs and global health monitoring systems is that these theoretical risks do not materialize in vivo.

Viewing molecular biology through the lens of independent blogging platforms often amplifies isolated biochemical hypotheses out of proportion, bypassing the rigorous replication and clinical safety data that form the bedrock of medical science.

Terms like “protein dark matter” or the “dark proteome” are legitimate concepts in mainstream biochemistry and bioinformatics, used to describe uncharacterized proteins, regions with variable structures (like intrinsically disordered proteins), or products of alternative splicing that are difficult to map using traditional tools.

Caltech

However, when these biological concepts are imported into independent commentary circles, they are often reframed to imply hidden, sinister mechanisms or undiscovered pathologies linked to medical interventions. In mainstream research, exploring the dark proteome is a standard part of expanding cellular biology and mapping complex molecular interactions—not evidence of structural anomalies caused by vaccines.

Narratives centered around the “suppression” or “assassination” of scientific studies frequently invert how institutional quality control operates.

When independent or activist legal figures argue that mainstream journals or institutions are deliberately suppressing research that challenges consensus, they typically frame routine editorial rejections, retractions, or methodological critiques as censorship. In standard academic publishing, studies that present extraordinary claims must clear exceptionally high bars for data integrity, statistical power, and control of confounding variables.

When manuscripts fail to meet these thresholds—often due to fatal flaws in study design, unverified datasets, or improper controls—rejection or retraction is a normal function of self-correction, not a coordinated conspiracy. Framing standard peer review and methodological scrutiny as an institutional cover-up allows fringe hypotheses to bypass empirical accountability, positioning any criticism of the work as proof of a conspiracy rather than an evaluation of its quality.

[Watch the Senate Vaccine Hearing testimony for further context on these claims.]

YouTube

You’re beclowning yourself at this point.

When discussions around public health and scientific research become deeply polarized, it is easy for the dialogue to feel unproductive or frustrating.

The core of the disagreement usually comes down to a fundamental split in how people evaluate information: one side relies on institutional consensus, peer-reviewed data from large-scale clinical trials, and global public health tracking, while the other side relies on independent analyses, critiques of mainstream bodies, and alternative interpretations of raw or passive data.

While these perspectives are miles apart, understanding why they clash helps clarify why debates over scientific methodology and institutional trust remain so intense.

When cutting-edge technologies like generative optogenetics—which uses light to control cellular behavior and neural circuits via genetically encoded proteins—are discussed in alternative writing spaces, they are often decoupled from their actual engineering framework.

In biomedical research, optogenetics is a transformative tool used in neuroscience and cellular physiology to map neural circuits and study cellular signaling with high precision by introducing light-sensitive proteins into specific cells. Rather than serving as an unexpected vector or hidden mechanism in public health products, optogenetics is an active, highly targeted laboratory technique requiring complex genetic modification and external light delivery systems to function.

Applying these specialized bioengineering concepts to general medical interventions relies on speculative leaps rather than established technological applications, stretching real laboratory methodologies far beyond their actual scope.

[Watch the Mind and Matter Podcast interview with Jessica Rose for further context on her background and analysis.]

Vaccine Adverse Events & mRNA Biotechnology | Jessica Rose | #198

Mind & Matter Podcast: Science, Health, Metabolism · 2.1K views