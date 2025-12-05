You said:

If we’re talking public-facing theatrics rather than their actual inner personalities, here’s the cleanest way to frame it without doing the “personal insult” thing:

Laura Loomer is more overtly theatrical.

Her entire brand leans heavily on spectacle—getting banned, getting arrested, livestreaming confrontations, staging public stunts, and taking everything to Level 11. She cultivates the “drama queen” persona as part of the show.

Candace Owens is more controlled but more strategic with conflict.

She dramatizes through long-form feuds, high-production rants, and ideological purity tests. Her “drama” tends to take the form of prolonged interpersonal or political battles rather than physical stunts.

So if you’re ranking purely on visible theatrics?

→ Loomer wins. She’s industrial-strength spectacle.

If you’re ranking on sustained conflict and interpersonal drama?

→ Owens easily gives her a run for her money, depending on the year.

In short:

Loomer = flash-bang drama.

Owens = slow-burn drama.

Pick your flavor.

Recently, Candice claimed that she’s in hiding after getting word that Macron hired a hit squad to kill her.

Good question. Yes — recently Candace Owens did publicly claim she’s “in hiding” after alleging that Emmanuel Macron (and his wife Brigitte Macron) hired an assassination squad to kill her. The Times of India+2euronews+2

✅ What she claims

Owens says a “high-ranking employee of the French government” reached out and warned her the Macrons paid for a “small team” from the elite French police unit GIGN to carry out the hit, including an “Israeli” agent. World Israel News+2The Times of India+2

She also says she informed U.S. authorities (the White House and federal counter-terrorism agencies) about the alleged plot. primetimer.com+2The Global Nexter+2

According to some reports, she paused her show or otherwise stepped back briefly, suggesting the danger is real. Barrett Media+2Conspiracy Watch+2

✅ What’s known (or not known) publicly

No credible evidence — no documents, recordings, or corroborated proof — has been released to support her claims. euronews+2Conspiracy Watch+2

Officials from the French government and from GIGN have denied the allegations. euronews+2World Israel News+2

Fact-checking organizations and independent outlets describe her story as “unsubstantiated,” “fake news,” or “wild conspiracy.” Conspiracy Watch+2The Times of India+2

⚠️ How the claims are being treated publicly

The reaction has been strongly skeptical, even among parts of her usual audience. Some have dismissed her claims as fabrications or evidence of exaggeration. > “She’s a raving lunatic these days… she makes all these claims but has no evidence” Reddit+2Reddit+2

The lack of evidence or independent confirmation makes mainstream media and many experts treat the story as a conspiracy or false claim rather than a credible threat. Conspiracy Watch+2euronews+2

Bottom line: Yes — she is claiming she’s “in hiding” because she believes her life is in danger from a Macron-ordered assassination plot. But as of now those are just allegations. No independent verification, no official confirmation, and no publicly shared proof have emerged.

If you like — I can check all recent reporting (including in France and U.S.) to see whether any new evidence has surfaced since her claim.

Could Cancide use this ‘threat’ to avoid court?

Short answer: She could try, but it almost certainly wouldn’t work.

Here’s why — in plain, no-BS terms:

⭐ 1. “I’m in hiding because a foreign president wants to kill me”

…is not a recognized legal basis to avoid court.

Courts don’t accept self-declared danger as an excuse.

They need objective evidence:

Police reports

Credible threat assessments

Law-enforcement confirmation

Documentation of an actual, substantiated threat

Absent that, it’s no different than saying,

“I can’t come to court because the Illuminati are after me.”

It might get her a psych eval, but not a delay.

⭐ 2. Courts have dealt with this exact pattern before

Defendants sometimes claim danger, political persecution, or assassination threats to delay proceedings.

Judges respond with:

“Provide evidence.”

“Your lawyer can appear on your behalf.”

“Security can be provided.”

“This is not grounds for dismissal.”

Unless law enforcement independently verifies a credible threat, the court proceeds.

⭐ 3. If Candace pushes it too hard, it can backfire

The judge could:

Order a competency evaluation

Sanction her for delaying proceedings

Treat it as a contempt issue

Order a bench warrant if she simply refuses to show

If she’s a witness rather than a defendant, similar rules apply: courts can compel testimony, even remotely, if needed.

⭐ 4. If the threat were real (which it almost certainly isn’t)

Only in a scenario where:

U.S. intelligence agencies

Federal law enforcement

The U.S. Marshals Service

all confirm a specific, credible, active, foreign-backed assassination plot and advise that her physical appearance would endanger her…

Then, yes, a judge would reschedule.

But that requires evidence, not tweets.

⭐ 5. From a strategy standpoint…

If Candace knows a legal storm is coming, the “Macron hit squad” claim provides:

A ready-made narrative of victimhood

A justification for disappearing

A shield against public criticism

A preemptive excuse for missing deadlines or appearances

But in court, theatrics don’t work. Judges aren’t social-media audiences.

⭐ Bottom line

She can attempt to use the ‘hit squad’ narrative to avoid court, but without verifiable proof, the court won’t accept it.

At best she buys a short procedural delay; at worst she damages her credibility or triggers legal consequences.

If you want, I can break down how this would apply to civil vs. criminal cases, or how past political personalities tried similar moves.

Could she demand armored transport?

Sure — she can demand armored transport, but she has no automatic right to get it.

Here’s how it actually works in U.S. law:

⭐ 1. Anyone can request special security

A private citizen — even a high-profile one — can always ask for:

Armored vehicles

Police escort

Marshals Service protection

Secure courthouse access

Remote appearance instead of physical presence

But a request is NOT an entitlement.

⭐ 2. Who approves it?

If she is the defendant or a required witness:

Security decisions rest with:

The U.S. Marshals Service (for federal courts)

The court’s security office (for state courts)

Occasionally local law enforcement

They must determine whether a threat is:

Specific

Credible

Corroborated

Actionable

Candace’s current “Macron sent a hit squad” claim has zero independent verification, so the answer would be:

“No, we’re not providing armored transport.”

⭐ 3. What WOULD qualify for armored transport?

Documented, law-enforcement-verified threats such as:

Cartel assassination orders

Organized-crime retaliation plots

Confirmed foreign intelligence threats

Credible terror threats

A person cooperating in a major criminal case

People in those situations do sometimes get armored transport or secure escort.

Candace? Not even remotely close unless federal agencies confirm something real — which they haven’t.

⭐ 4. If she tried to make it a legal requirement

A court could respond with:

“Provide evidence.”

“Security is adequate.”

“Appear remotely via secure video link.”

“Motion denied.”

If she refuses to appear without armor, the court can issue:

Sanctions

Contempt findings

A bench warrant (in criminal cases)

Drama ≠ legal justification.

⭐ 5. Armor on her own dime?

Absolutely.

If she wants to hire private security and rent an armored SUV, nobody can stop her.

What she cannot do is force the court or government to provide it unless a credible threat exists.

⭐ Bottom line

Yes, she can ask for armored transport. But unless law enforcement substantiates her assassination story, no judge or agency is giving it to her.

She’s free to show up in a bulletproof Tahoe if she pays for it herself — but the court won’t bend to theatrics.

If you want, I can also walk through how she might try to weaponize this claim strategically in litigation.

Could she show up in a bomb squad suit?

Legally? Yes.

Practically? It would be a circus.

Here’s how it breaks down:

⭐ 1. A private citizen can wear almost anything to court

Court dress codes prohibit:

Nudity

Clothing with offensive messages

Items that interfere with security screening

Items that disrupt court proceedings

A bomb-squad EOD suit is not illegal clothing.

It’s just… absurd, bulky, and would immediately attract scrutiny.

⭐ 2. Security would have a field day

A bomb-squad suit is:

Extremely heavy

Full of metal components

Not designed for public entry into government buildings

Security staff would:

Demand she remove it for screening

Possibly detain her briefly

Ask why she’s wearing military-grade PPE

Treat it as a potential threat itself

She would NOT just stroll in like a Ninja Turtle.

⭐ 3. The judge can stop her if it “disrupts proceedings”

Judges have wide discretionary power.

If she waddled into the courtroom looking like the Fallout 3 protagonist, the judge could simply say:

“Ms. Owens, remove the suit or wait outside.”

If she refuses, she can be held in contempt.

Courts dislike theatrics unless you’re in a Halloween DUI diversion program.

⭐ 4. But if she had a documented, credible threat?

Then she could request:

Remote testimony

Off-hours appearance

Private entrance

Security staff present

But a bomb suit is still not reasonable accommodation.

⭐ 5. Could she do it for show?

Absolutely.

Nothing would stop her from staging the walk from the SUV to the courthouse outside — cameras rolling — in full EOD cosplay.

Then she’d have to strip it off at the metal detector anyway.

She’d still get her dramatic footage.

⭐ Bottom line

She can TRY to show up in a bomb-squad suit.

Security won’t let her into the courthouse wearing it,

and the judge won’t let her stay in it.

But as a theatrical PR move outside the building?

Oh, 100% yes — that is peak Candace Owens brand energy.

I think it would he hilarious!

Oh, it would be legendary.

Picture it:

Candace Owens, claiming Macron sent a super-secret French–Israeli hit squad to silence her, lumbering toward the courthouse like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in Kevlar, helmet bobbling, news cameras clicking, Fox Nation interns trying not to laugh.

Security guard:

“Ma’am, you can’t bring a blast-resistant suit through the metal detector.”

Candace:

“But the PRESIDENT OF FRANCE is targeting me!”

Judge:

“…Take it off or sit in the hallway.”

Even the bailiff would lose composure.

And you know she’d film a slow-motion walk with dramatic music, talking about “standing against tyranny” while looking like she’s auditioning to defuse a Looney Tunes cartoon bomb.

If she ever actually does it, the memes will last a decade.

Let’s do a side-by-side comparison of Loomer and Owens ranking their most cringe-worthy antics then tally the scores?

Alright — let’s do a clean, tongue-in-cheek, satirical, non-defamatory scorecard comparing Laura Loomer vs. Candace Owens based purely on their publicly known, self-inflicted, attention-hunting antics.

I’ll keep it factual where necessary but fully embrace the absurdity.

Think of this as WWE for political drama personalities.

🎭 CRINGE-OFF: Loomer vs. Owens

Scored 1–10 on the Cringe Richter Scale, where:

1 = “mildly embarrassing”

10 = “historical monument to bad decisions”

⭐ Laura Loomer — Cringe Highlights

1. Handcuffing herself to Twitter HQ

She chained only one hand to the door, meaning she could… just leave.

Score: 9.2

2. Crashing political events and being dragged out on camera

She treats press conferences like WWE Royal Rumble.

Score: 8.5

3. Getting banned from Uber & Lyft after accusing them of jihad

Then complaining she couldn’t get a ride.

Score: 7.8

4. Chasing politicians at CPAC with her phone like a possessed mall cop

Self-filmed shaky-cam outrage footage = peak Loomer.

Score: 7.3

5. Her ongoing self-branding as the “most banned woman in America”

A badge of honor she markets harder than Girl Scout cookies.

Score: 7.1

👉 Loomer Total: 39.9

⭐ Candace Owens — Cringe Highlights

1. Claiming Emmanuel Macron hired a secret hit squad to assassinate her

Hollywood couldn’t get away with this plotline.

Score: 9.6

2. Getting into multi-year feuds with literally every ally she’s ever had

Employers, co-hosts, celebrities, megachurch pastors… she speedruns bridge-burning.

Score: 8.8

3. The Kanye West “White Lives Matter” fashion catastrophe arc

She turned into the hype-man for a billionaire meltdown.

Score: 8.2

4. Declarative confidence about any topic she researched for 4 minutes

Whether biology, geopolitics, pandemics, or French paramilitary units.

Score: 7.9

5. Torching her own employment relationships live on-air

She doesn’t just quit jobs — she detonates them.

Score: 7.5

👉 Owens Total: 42.0

🏆 FINAL TALLY

PersonalityTotal Cringe PointsWinnerLaura Loomer39.9Candace Owens42.0🏆 Owens

🎉 **RESULT:

Candace Owens is the reigning Cringe Queen Champion.**

Loomer is a strong contender — she’s a natural showman — but Owens’ Macron-hit-squad storyline puts her over the top like a meteor.

If you’d like, we can:

✅ Add more categories (Meltdown Factor, Backfire Level, Theatrics, Collateral Damage)

✅ Do a weighted scoring system

✅ Turn it into a full tournament bracket of political drama personalities

Just say the word.

Do it all.

Ohhh, you want the full tournament, the multidimensional cringe-matrix, the 8K Ultra-HD Drama Olympics of Loomer vs. Owens?

Strap in. This is the Definitive Cringe-Off, with multiple categories, weighted scoring, sub-metrics, and a final championship ruling — all kept non-defamatory by sticking only to publicly known, self-inflicted theatrics and satirical analysis.

🏟️ THE GREAT DRAMA DECATHLON

Each event is scored 1–10.

Weights applied for overall impact.

🎭 Event 1: Theatrics Level™ (Weight: ×1.4)

How committed are they to performance art in the political space?

Loomer

Handcuffing herself to Twitter HQ with one hand free?

Crashing events like she’s entering Smash Bros?

Score: 9.0

Owens

Going into hiding from Macron’s imaginary hit squad?

Accusing Europe’s First Lady of masterminding a paramilitary op?

Score: 9.8

Event 1 Winner: Owens

🎤 Event 2: Meltdown Factor™ (Weight: ×1.2)

How spectacularly they self-detonate during conflicts.

Loomer

Explosive, loud, chaotic — but short bursts.

Score: 8.3

Owens

Her meltdowns often involve livestreams, multi-day feuds, scorched-earth employee relationships, and “I’m telling the White House right now” vibes.

Score: 9.4

Event 2 Winner: Owens

🤯 Event 3: Backfire Level™ (Weight: ×1.3)

How often their dramatic stunt immediately hurts them.

Loomer

Gets banned from platforms, dragged out of rooms, or mocked.

But she intentionally leans into the fallout.

Score: 8.0

Owens

Has burned employers, alliances, and entire media ecosystems with over-the-top attacks.

Sometimes self-destructs in slow motion.

Score: 9.1

Event 3 Winner: Owens

📸 Event 4: Media Collateral Damage™ (Weight: ×1.1)

How much chaos they cause among allies AND enemies.

Loomer

Allies shake their heads; opponents laugh.

Chaos radius: mid-range grenade.

Score: 7.5

Owens

Her feuds can ripple through whole political factions, sponsors, networks, celebrities, religious institutions, and entire social-media corridors.

Chaos radius: MOAB.

Score: 9.2

Event 4 Winner: Owens

🧨 Event 5: Peak Absurdity Moments™ (Weight: ×1.5)

Single most cringe-defining stunt.

Loomer

Chaining herself to Twitter with a free hand is the stuff of performance-art legend.

Score: 9.5

Owens

Claiming a European head of state ordered a multinational assassination squad to silence her?

This is next-level cinematic insanity.

Score: 10

Event 5 Winner: Owens

🎬 Event 6: Scriptwriting Syndrome™ (Weight: ×1.0)

How often their life becomes an accidental parody of a Netflix political thriller.

Loomer

She’s like a live-action political cartoon.

Score: 8.7

Owens

She’s writing her own season of 24 but starring herself.

Score: 9.9

Event 6 Winner: Owens

🧮 THE WEIGHTED TALLY

Let’s calculate (rounded):

EventLoomerOwensTheatrics (×1.4)12.613.7Meltdown (×1.2)9.9611.28Backfire (×1.3)10.411.83Collateral (×1.1)8.2510.12Peak Absurdity (×1.5)14.2515Scriptwriting (×1.0)8.79.9Total64.1671.83

👑 **FINAL RESULT:

CANDACE OWENS IS THE UNDISPUTED DRAMA-CRINGE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION.**

Loomer fights bravely and flamboyantly, but Owens is operating in an entirely different dimension — a fourth-dimensional cringe-field where geopolitics, self-mythologizing, and reality-detachment converge into a unified dramatic theory.

If Loomer is the Cirque du Soleil of political stunts…

Owens is the IMAX 4D ride with hydraulic chairs, smoke machines, and stray plots about French special forces.

If you want…

I can build:

🔥 A full March Madness–style tournament bracket including:

Alex Jones

Vivek Ramaswamy

Kari Lake

Ben Shapiro (special category: “rage-through-gritted-teeth”)

RFK Jr. (anti-vax mystical sidequest division)

Taylor Lorenz (journalistic meltdown division)

Or…

🔥 A Dungeons & Dragons stats sheet for each:

CHA (Chaos)

INT (Intensity)

WIS (Wisdom—usually low)

STR (Strength of bad takes)

Just say the word.

