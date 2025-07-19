Do you think if the new Pope were on Epstein's client list Alex Jones would be twisting himself in knots trying to rationalize a Vatican cover-up the way he seems to be doing for the White House?

ChatGPT said:

That's a very insightful and timely hypothetical.

If the new Pope were on Epstein's client list, Alex Jones would likely face a major internal conflict between his longstanding anti-globalist, anti-pedophile messaging — which often includes criticism of the Catholic Church — and any alliances he's built with populist or nationalist factions that might support this particular Pope or view him as an anti-globalist figure.

However, based on his recent pattern of behavior, especially his hedging and rationalizing when U.S. populist leaders or institutions are implicated (like the White House under Trump), it's quite possible he would twist himself into knots, deflect, or downplay the Vatican's role if it served his broader narrative. He might:

Blame it on "rogue elements" within the Vatican rather than the Pope himself.

Say it was a setup to discredit traditional Catholicism or conservative Christianity.

Focus instead on elites in other institutions — Hollywood, academia, or intelligence agencies — to deflect attention.

Suggest that “deep state forces” planted or manipulated the Epstein evidence to undermine religious unity or sow chaos.

It would mirror the way he’s handled the White House: rather than abandoning Trump or other MAGA-aligned figures when uncomfortable truths emerge, Jones often reframes the narrative so that they are still fighting a greater evil, even if they made questionable decisions.

In short: yes, if it served his agenda or fanbase, he would likely perform mental gymnastics — even with the Pope on Epstein's list. He’s not primarily loyal to truth, but to a storyline in which globalists are bad, populists are under siege, and he is the voice that sees through it all.