Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
36m

The simple explanation can often be correct, but who knows, Timothy? I bet he was either fooling himself, like so many people with big dreams do, or he was just another fraudster, the result of a capitalist system where the wealthiest are seen as winners and the honest people who are unlucky are seen as vermin, that shall be cleaned away from the streets...

The reason to burn his work was probably not to hide it, but to stop one more free energy sectarianism fraud, taking mental energy from scientifically and technically curious and skilled people, getting greedy.

He probably died squealing like a pig in pain, from stress and heart attack, while being worked on by a couple of boys high on something, on their own initiative, maybe after he fooled them in some way, just kept winning in poker, or just told them an evident truth they did not like ...

The authorities could have buried the reason for his stress. A sore rectum is probably not so unusual in jail, nor in the Pride parades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture