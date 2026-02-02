Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1h

What did the Coroner find usually in Covd deaths there are huge plastic looking White stringy abnormal Clots present and Cardiomyopathy also

Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture