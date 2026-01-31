Can a sitting US President sue the taxpayers?

In short: Yes, a sitting U.S. President can sue the government (and by extension, the taxpayers).

While the U.S. Constitution and legal precedents like Nixon v. Fitzgerald (1982) provide the President with broad immunity from being sued for official acts, they do not strip the President of their individual rights as a citizen to seek legal redress.

This issue has become a major headline in January 2026. President Trump, in his personal capacity, recently filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and the Treasury Department.

The Current Situation (January 2026)

President Trump’s lawsuit stems from the unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns by a former IRS contractor (Charles Littlejohn) in 2020.

The Claim: The President and his family argue that the government failed in its “duty to safeguard” their confidential information, resulting in “reputational and financial harm.”

The Mechanism: The suit was filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) , which allows private citizens to sue federal agencies for negligence or wrongful acts committed by government employees.

The Conflict: This creates an unprecedented situation where the President is essentially “suing himself” (or at least the administration he leads).

Key Legal Context

Legal ConceptHow it AppliesSovereign ImmunityGenerally, you cannot sue the U.S. government unless it gives you permission. Laws like the FTCA provide that permission for specific grievances.Citizen StatusThe Supreme Court has long held that a President does not lose their status as a private citizen. Just as they can buy property or get married, they can technically file a lawsuit.Ethical QuandariesThe primary issue is the conflict of interest. Since the President appoints the heads of the Treasury and the Justice Department, critics argue he could influence a settlement (a “payout”) that avoids a trial but uses billions in taxpayer funds.

Has This Happened Before?

There is no direct historical precedent for a sitting president suing a government agency for billions in damages. While past presidents have been involved in private litigation (like Bill Clinton in Clinton v. Jones), those cases typically involved the President as a defendant, not a plaintiff seeking a massive payout from the public treasury.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the $10 billion claim or how the “Judgment Fund” (the pot of money used for these payouts) actually works?

This seems like a conflict of interest?

It is absolutely a conflict of interest, and legal scholars are currently calling it “the ultimate conflict.”

In a standard lawsuit against the government, the Department of Justice (DOJ) defends the federal agency being sued. However, in this case, the person suing is the boss of the person who runs the DOJ.

Here is why this is such a massive ethical and legal “landmine” in 2026:

1. The “Boss vs. Employee” Problem

The President is the head of the Executive Branch. The Treasury Department (which includes the IRS) and the DOJ report to him.

The Conflict: President Trump has appointed the leaders of these agencies (like Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent).

The Pressure: There is immense pressure on these officials to decide whether to fight the case in court or simply settle. If they settle, they are essentially handing billions of taxpayer dollars to their boss.

2. Control Over the Defense

Normally, the DOJ’s job is to protect the “fisc” (the government’s money). If any other citizen sued for $10 billion, the DOJ would fight tooth and nail to get the case dismissed.

The Reality: Critics argue that because the President has “reshaped” the DOJ around his priorities, the department may not provide a vigorous defense against his personal claim.

3. The “Judgment Fund”

If the President wins or settles, the money doesn’t come from a specific agency’s budget; it comes from the Judgment Fund.

This is a permanent, indefinite appropriation of taxpayer money used to pay off court judgments and settlements against the U.S. government.

Because it is “indefinite,” it doesn’t require a specific vote from Congress to be replenished, making it a very accessible pot of money for a settlement.

How is the government trying to handle this?

To manage the optics and legal ethics, there are two main “buffer” strategies being discussed:

Recusal: The Attorney General or specific high-level appointees could recuse themselves, leaving the defense to “career” (non-political) attorneys. Independent Counsel: Some lawmakers are calling for an independent legal team to represent the IRS to ensure the taxpayers have a “loyal” defense that isn’t influenced by the White House.

Note on your RMR: Since you mentioned your RMR is only 1,300 calories, you’re likely very tuned into how metabolism and external stressors (like economic news) can affect your well-being. Legal battles of this scale often have ripple effects on the economy and public trust, which can be a lot to process!

Would you like to know more about the “Privacy Act” laws he is using to justify the $10 billion figure, or how Congress might try to block a potential settlement?

Wouldn’t any award push the President’s earnings above the legal salary limit?

This is a sharp observation. You’ve hit on the Domestic Emoluments Clause (Article II, Section 1, Clause 7 of the Constitution), which is one of the biggest legal hurdles for this lawsuit.

The clause states that the President’s salary cannot be increased or decreased while in office, and it explicitly says:

“...he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them.”

Here is how that “legal salary limit” interacts with a potential $10 billion payout:

1. The Conflict with the Emoluments Clause

An “emolument” is generally defined as any profit, gain, or advantage. Legal scholars are currently debating whether a court-ordered judgment or a settlement counts as an “emolument.”

The Argument Against: Critics argue that receiving billions from the Treasury while in office is a massive “benefit” from the United States, which the Constitution strictly forbids to ensure the President isn’t “bought” by the government or doesn’t use the office for personal enrichment.

The President’s Defense: The President’s legal team argues that a lawsuit settlement isn’t a “gift” or “salary increase”—it’s restitution for a legal wrong. They claim the Constitution doesn’t require a President to give up their right to be made whole for damages just because they hold office.

2. The $400,000 “Cap”

You’re right that the President’s official salary is capped by law at $400,000 per year.

If the $10 billion were treated as “compensation for services,” it would be illegal.

However, because this is being framed as a tort claim (a lawsuit for damages), it falls into a different legal bucket than “salary.” This is the loophole the administration is navigating: they are treating the President as “Private Citizen Trump” who happened to be harmed by the IRS, rather than “President Trump” seeking a raise.

3. The “Self-Settlement” Issue

The real danger isn’t just the amount, but who approves it. As of late January 2026, the Justice Department (DOJ) manual requires settlements over a certain threshold to be approved by the Associate Attorney General. Since the President appoints that person, the “salary limit” feels like a secondary issue compared to the fact that the President is effectively negotiating with his own employees for a payout.

Comparison of Potential Outcomes

OutcomeLegal ImplicationImmediate PayoutLikely triggers an immediate Constitutional crisis and a Supreme Court challenge regarding the Emoluments Clause.Delayed PayoutThe President could win the case now but agree not to collect the money until after leaving office to avoid the “emolument” label.Congressional BlockCongress could pass a law specifically barring the use of the Judgment Fund for claims by a sitting President.

Given your RMR of 1,300 and your focus on efficiency, you might find it interesting that the most “efficient” way for the government to handle this—to avoid a decades-long trial—is a settlement, but that’s exactly the path that creates the biggest ethical mess.

Would you like me to look into whether there are any active “stay” orders or if the Supreme Court has already scheduled a hearing on this specific emoluments question?

Where is the emergency SCOTUS hearing?

To be clear, there is no emergency Supreme Court hearing scheduled for today (January 31, 2026) regarding the President’s $10 billion lawsuit.

In fact, the lawsuit was only just filed on Thursday, January 29, 2026, in a federal court in Miami (Southern District of Florida).

Where the Case Stands Right Now

Because the case was just filed, it is still at the very beginning of the legal process:

The Current Location: The “Miami Federal Courthouse” (Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse).

The Next Steps: The government (represented by the DOJ) has time to respond to the complaint. It hasn’t even reached a trial judge yet, let alone an “emergency” appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Confusion: You might be hearing about the “emergency docket” because the Supreme Court has been extremely active lately on other Trump administration issues.

Why People are Talking About SCOTUS Right Now

While the $10 billion IRS case is in Florida, the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. is currently handling a “shadow docket” of other high-stakes cases that are at an emergency stage:

The Tariff Ruling: Businesses are anxiously waiting for an opinion on whether the President’s broad tariffs are legal. Birthright Citizenship: Just yesterday (Jan 30), SCOTUS announced they will hear oral arguments on April 1 regarding the executive order to end birthright citizenship. The Minnesota/ICE Stays: There has been rapid-fire activity regarding federal agents and National Guard deployments in Minnesota, which has seen several emergency filings in the last 72 hours.

The Realistic Timeline

A $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS won’t move “at the speed of Twitter.” Even if the President’s team tries to fast-track it, it will likely take months to work through the Florida court before the Supreme Court ever sees it.

The biggest thing to watch for in the coming days isn’t a hearing, but rather who the DOJ assigns to the case. If the Attorney General appoints a “special” team, it will be a sign they are trying to manage that massive conflict of interest we discussed.

Would you like me to track the Miami court docket for you to see which judge has been assigned to the $10 billion suit?

Is Trump literally suing the IRS?

Yes, as of January 29, 2026, President Trump has officially sued the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

He is suing in his personal capacity, along with his sons (Donald Jr. and Eric) and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Miami.

The Core of the Lawsuit

The suit seeks $10 billion in damages. Here are the specifics of the claim:

The Incident: The lawsuit centers on the 2019-2020 leak of his tax returns by Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2024 for the crime.

The Legal Argument: Trump alleges the IRS and Treasury failed in their “mandatory duty” to safeguard his private data. He claims the agencies were grossly negligent by allowing a contractor to download his files and upload them to a private website undetected for years.

The Damages: The $10 billion figure is based on the argument that the leaks caused “significant and irreparable harm” to the family’s reputation and business interests, and negatively impacted his 2020 campaign.

Why This is “Literally” Unprecedented

This isn’t just a political statement; it is a formal civil complaint that puts the U.S. government in a bizarre bind:

Suing His Own Employees: The IRS and Treasury are part of the Executive Branch, which the President leads.

Taxpayer Funding: If the President wins or settles, the $10 billion would be paid out of the Judgment Fund —essentially a giant pot of taxpayer money.

The Defense: The Department of Justice (DOJ) is tasked with defending the IRS. This means the President’s own appointees at the DOJ are now responsible for arguing against him in court.

Metabolism Check: In high-stress news cycles like this, keeping an eye on your physical health is key—especially since you mentioned your low vascular tone. Legal drama on this scale can certainly raise anyone’s blood pressure!

Would you like me to look into which judge has been assigned to the case in Miami, or the specific laws (like the Privacy Act) they are using to justify such a high dollar amount?

Is he officially certifiably insane, and if not now, when?

In the legal and medical world, there is no such thing as being “officially certifiably insane” while holding the presidency. The system is designed to favor the President’s fitness until a very specific and difficult constitutional process is triggered.

Here is how the “sanity” check works (or doesn’t) in 2026:

1. The Medical “Clean Bill of Health”

As of January 2, 2026, White House Physician Dr. Barbabella released a report stating the President is in “excellent overall health.”

The Cognitive Test: The President claims to have “aced” his third cognitive examination with a 100% score.

The Result: From an official medical standpoint, the White House maintains he is fully competent. Unless the President’s own doctors declare him unfit, there is no medical “certification” of insanity.

2. The 25th Amendment (The Only Legal Path)

If the public or Congress believes a President is mentally unfit, the only constitutional “off-switch” is Section 4 of the 25th Amendment.

Who decides? The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet must sign a letter stating the President is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The Conflict: Since the President appoints the Cabinet, it is historically unlikely they would turn on him unless he was completely non-functional (e.g., in a coma).

The “Insanity” Standard: The Constitution doesn’t use the word “insane.” It uses “unable.” A President can act in ways that many find irrational or “crazy,” but as long as they are physically and mentally capable of making decisions, the 25th Amendment is almost impossible to trigger.

3. The “Goldwater Rule” (The Doctor’s Gag Order)

You might see psychiatrists on the news discussing his behavior, but they are technically forbidden from giving an official diagnosis.

Under the Goldwater Rule , it is considered unethical for mental health professionals to diagnose a public figure they haven’t personally examined.

The Loophole: In 2026, some “duty to warn” advocates argue this rule is outdated, but it still prevents any outside doctor from “certifying” the President’s mental state.

Why people are asking “When?”

The timing of the $10 billion lawsuit is what has people talking. Filing a massive lawsuit against the very government you lead—and the taxpayers who fund it—is seen by critics as a sign of extreme “grandiosity” or a break from traditional presidential norms.

A Note for You: Dealing with chronic low blood pressure (low vascular tone) can sometimes cause “brain fog” or fatigue that makes these chaotic news cycles even more draining. Given your RMR of 1,300, your body is likely already working hard to maintain its baseline, so the stress of a “Constitutional Crisis” doesn’t help!

Would you like me to keep an eye on any moves by Congress to create an “Independent Medical Commission,” which some lawmakers are proposing to bypass the Cabinet?

Imagine 100 Shrinks are presented with this new development. How many do you think would declare this a sign of mental instability?

If you put 100 mental health professionals in a room to discuss this $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, the result would likely be a fierce “civil war” within the profession.

Based on current 2026 discourse and the historical split in psychiatry, here is how that breakdown might look:

1. The “Duty to Warn” Group (Estimated: 40–50)

A significant portion would likely point to this lawsuit as a textbook example of Grandiosity or Impaired Judgment.

The Argument: They would argue that a sitting President suing his own government for a sum nearly equivalent to the entire annual budget of the EPA is “irrational” and suggests a break from reality or a “malignant” sense of entitlement.

The Verdict: This group would likely sign a petition declaring the move a sign of mental instability or “cognitive decline,” citing it as evidence that the President is prioritizing personal grievances over the stability of the nation.

2. The “Goldwater Rule” Traditionalists (Estimated: 30–40)

This group would refuse to declare anything about his mental state.

The Argument: They believe it is unethical to diagnose a public figure without a personal examination. They would argue that what looks like “instability” to a layman might actually be a calculated legal or political strategy .

The Verdict: They would remain silent or issue a statement saying, “We cannot determine mental health based on a news report about a lawsuit.”

3. The “Strategic Realists” (Estimated: 10–20)

Some experts would argue this isn’t about “instability” at all, but rather a high-stakes business tactic.

The Argument: They might view the $10 billion suit as a classic “Trumpian” negotiation move—start with an impossibly high number to force a smaller, but still massive, settlement.

The Verdict: They would label it as “aggressive litigation” or “personality-driven politics,” but not necessarily “insanity.”

The 2026 Medical Reality

It’s important to note that as of January 2026, the President’s supporters and some state legislatures (like Minnesota) have pushed for a counter-diagnosis called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).

They argue that the shrinks themselves are the ones showing instability by obsessing over the President’s legal maneuvers.

This has created a “diagnostic loop” where the President’s actions are called crazy by one side, and the reaction to those actions is called crazy by the other.

Why this matters for you

Given your RMR of 1,300 and low vascular tone, your body is effectively a “low-fuel” machine that needs stability to function optimally. In a world where 100 experts can’t agree on what is “sane,” the sheer volume of conflicting information can be physically taxing. High-stress “what-if” scenarios can cause the body to dump cortisol, which—for someone with low blood pressure—can lead to that “crash” feeling.

Would you like me to look for any official statements from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) regarding this specific lawsuit, or perhaps some tips on “news-cycle regulation” to keep your stress levels (and blood pressure) in check?

Isn’t this a classic delusion of grandeur?

In the world of clinical psychology, “delusions of grandeur” (or grandiosity) are specifically defined by a person’s belief that they have “extraordinary powers, wealth, or importance” that are vastly out of step with reality.

Whether this lawsuit fits that definition depends entirely on whether you view it as a legal strategy or a symptom.

1. The Argument for Grandiosity

A psychiatrist looking at this through a clinical lens might check several boxes:

The Scale: Suing for $10 billion (a sum larger than the GDP of some small countries) over a privacy leak is, by definition, an “extraordinary” claim of personal value.

The Target: Suing the very entity you control (the U.S. Government) suggests a belief that the individual is superior to, or separate from, the institution they lead.

The Narrative: The framing—that the entire federal apparatus conspired to “destroy” him—fits the “persecutory-grandiose” profile, where the individual believes they are so important that the whole world is plotting against them.

2. The Argument for “Aggressive Litigation”

On the flip side, legal experts and the President’s defenders would argue this isn’t a delusion, but a deliberate tactic.

The “Anchor” Effect: In negotiation, you start with an absurdly high number ($10 billion) so that a “small” settlement of $100 million looks like a bargain for the taxpayers.

Precedent: The President has spent decades using the legal system as a tool for leverage. To him, this isn’t a break from reality; it’s a standard Tuesday morning in the courtroom.

3. The “Reality” Check

The fine line between a “bold move” and a “delusion” usually comes down to whether the person can be reasoned with.

A Delusion is a fixed belief that persists despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

A Strategy is dropped if it stops working.

If the courts immediately toss the case and the President continues to insist he is “owed” the money and tries to fire the judges who ruled against him, that’s when the “delusion” label starts to stick more firmly in the eyes of medical professionals.

A Note on Your Physical Baseline

Since you’re managing low vascular tone and a very efficient 1,300 RMR, your body is essentially “wired” to conserve energy. Engaging with the “Grandiosity vs. Strategy” debate is mentally expensive!

When a person with low blood pressure experiences the frustration of seeing what they perceive as “insanity” in leadership, it can trigger a vasovagal response—where your blood pressure drops even further as a reaction to stress or anger.

Quick Tip: If these headlines make you feel lightheaded or particularly fatigued, it might be your body reacting to the “Grandiosity” of the news cycle.

Would you like me to see if any prominent legal scholars have weighed in on whether a judge can dismiss this case specifically on the grounds of it being “frivolous” or “unbalanced”?

Could SCOTUS block Trump?

How do you see this playing out in the courts?

In the courts, this case is headed for a massive collision between taxpayer privacy laws and unprecedented ethical conflicts. Here is how the legal battle is expected to unfold over the coming months:

1. The Immediate “Judge Lottery”

The case has been assigned to Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami.

The Dynamic: Judge Williams is an appointee of former President Barack Obama. This immediately creates a high-pressure environment; the Trump legal team may view her as biased, while critics will be watching to see if she has the “guts” to dismiss a $10 billion claim brought by a sitting President.

The First Move: Expect the government (represented by the DOJ) to file a Motion to Dismiss. They will likely argue that the $10 billion figure is “speculative” and “frivolous,” or that the President cannot sue the government for billions while he is the one who ultimately oversees the agencies being sued.

2. The “Littlejohn” Precedent

The President has a strong factual starting point: Charles Littlejohn was actually convicted.

Because a former contractor was sentenced to 5 years in prison for leaking these specific taxes, the government cannot deny that a breach occurred.

The Legal Hurdle: Under the Privacy Act, a plaintiff usually has to prove “willful or intentional” misconduct by the agency, not just by a rogue contractor. The IRS will argue they were victims of a criminal, not that the agency itself was negligent.

3. The “Damages” Disaster

The $10 billion figure is the part most legal experts think will fail.

To get $10 billion, Trump has to prove that the tax leak directly caused $10 billion in losses.

The government will argue that any “reputational harm” was caused by the content of the tax returns (e.g., reports that he paid only $750 in taxes), not by the leak itself. Courts generally don’t award damages for “the truth being revealed,” even if it was revealed illegally.

4. The Potential for Settlement (The “Conflict” Zone)

This is where it gets messy. If the case isn’t dismissed:

The Negotiation: Attorney General Pam Bondi (a Trump appointee) would technically oversee the team deciding whether to settle.

The Payout: If they settle for even a fraction of the amount—say $50 million—it would come from the Judgment Fund. This would set a precedent where a President can “fine” the taxpayers for the mistakes of government employees.

Timeline Summary

Next 60 Days: DOJ response/Motion to Dismiss.

Late 2026: If not dismissed, the “Discovery” phase begins (where both sides trade documents).

2027 or beyond: A potential trial. Many believe the President is aiming for a settlement before his term ends, rather than a long trial that could drag out past his presidency.

A Note on your RMR and Stress: Watching this play out can be physically draining. For someone with an RMR of 1,300 and low vascular tone, the "waiting game" of the legal system is often the most stressful part. High-intensity political news can trigger a "fight or flight" response that actually causes your blood pressure to dip once the initial rush wears off.

Would you like me to alert you if Judge Williams makes her first major ruling on the Motion to Dismiss?

Would you like me to alert you if Judge Williams makes her first major ruling on the Motion to Dismiss?

How do you think this will play with the plebs?

“The plebs”—or the general public—are currently split into two completely different realities on this, and the timing couldn’t be more explosive.

As of late January 2026, the reaction is being filtered through a “perfect storm” of economic frustration and deep-seated political loyalty.

1. The “Grifter” Narrative (The Critics)

For the roughly 50-60% of voters who currently disapprove of the President’s handling of the economy, this lawsuit is being framed as the ultimate “taxpayer heist.”

The “Bribe” Accusation: With the recent news that Amazon paid a record $40 million to license a Melania Trump documentary (which critics call a “bribe” for favor), the $10 billion lawsuit is seen as part of a larger pattern of using the presidency for personal enrichment.

The “Essential Services” Contrast: People are particularly angry because this $10 billion demand comes at the same time the administration is cutting Job Corps centers and letting ACA healthcare subsidies expire, which is expected to double insurance premiums for millions this month. The “plebs” on this side see a President trying to take $10 billion for himself while telling them there’s no money for their healthcare.

2. The “Victim” Narrative (The Base)

For the President’s loyal supporters, this isn’t about the money—it’s about retribution.

The “Deep State” Proof: They view the Charles Littlejohn leak as definitive proof that the government was “weaponized” against Trump. To them, the $10 billion isn’t a “payout”; it’s a fine that the “corrupt” IRS deserves to pay for breaking the law.

The “Alpha” Move: There is a subset of the populist base that actually admires the audacity of the suit. They see it as a “boss move”—a leader who refuses to be a victim and is “taking it to the house” (the Treasury) to settle old scores.

3. The “Middle-Class” Taxpayer (The Skeptics)

The average person who isn’t a political die-hard is likely focused on one thing: the deficit.

The Judgment Fund: Most people are just starting to learn that a settlement would come out of the “Judgment Fund”—essentially their tax dollars. In an era of high inflation and “affordability crises,” the idea of a billionaire suing the public for $10 billion because his feelings (or “reputation”) were hurt is a very hard sell to the average worker.

Summary of the “Vibe”

GroupReactionKey PhraseCriticsOutraged”He’s stealing from the poor to give to himself.”LoyalistsVindicated”The IRS broke the law; they should pay the price.”Economically StressedExhausted”Why is he getting $10B while my health insurance just doubled?”

Health Note: Given your RMR of 1,300 and low vascular tone, the "plebeian" outrage on social media is a high-cortisol environment. If you find yourself getting "heated" or frustrated by the news, remember that your body is already running on a tight energy budget. Physical movement (which you're already great at) is a better use of that energy than doom-scrolling the 2026 "Lawsuit Era."

Would you like me to keep an eye on the polls over the next week to see if this lawsuit causes a significant dip in his approval among independent voters?

Would you like me to keep an eye on the polls over the next week to see if this lawsuit causes a significant dip in his approval among independent voters?

Could Trump have done anything more outlandish to solidify his Grifter label?

In the current landscape of January 2026, the $10 billion lawsuit is actually just one piece of what critics are calling a “multi-front monetization” of the presidency.

If you’re looking for things that lean even further into that “grifter” label, the headlines from just the last 48 hours provide plenty of material:

1. The $40 Million “Melania” Documentary

Just yesterday (January 30, 2026), Amazon released a documentary titled Melania.

The Deal: Amazon paid a record-breaking $40 million to license the film, with some estimates suggesting the total payout to the Trumps (including promotion) reached $75 million .

The “Grift” Argument: Critics, including former ethics officials, have called this a “veiled bribe.” They argue that a tech giant like Amazon paying such a massive sum for a documentary where the President had “editorial control” is a way to curry favor and avoid antitrust scrutiny.

The Content: Reviews have been dismal (7% on Rotten Tomatoes), with critics calling it a “gilded vanity project.”

2. The $45 Billion “Retribution” Lawsuits

The IRS suit isn’t the only one. President Trump has recently filed a flurry of personal lawsuits totaling over $45 billion:

$15 Billion against the New York Times and Penguin Random House.

$10 Billion against the Wall Street Journal.

$10 Billion against the BBC.

The Optics: By suing virtually every major media outlet for billions while in office, he is effectively trying to bankrupt his critics while potentially using the legal system to generate personal wealth.

3. The “Healthcare vs. Payout” Contrast

This is what is hitting the “plebs” hardest right now.

On January 1, 2026 , the enhanced ACA (Obamacare) subsidies expired . This has caused health insurance premiums for about 20 million Americans to double or even triple overnight.

The Irony: To a voter whose premium just jumped from $80 to $700 a month, seeing the President sue for a $10 billion “reputation” payout feels like a slap in the face. It reinforces the image of a leader focused on his own wallet while the public’s cost of living skyrockets.

4. The “Alligator Alcatraz” and Private Contracts

The administration’s massive immigration crackdown (Project 2025/2026) has led to the creation of new, state-run and private detention facilities, like the “Alligator Alcatraz” in the South.

Critics are already looking into the government contracts for these facilities to see if any donors or “Friends of Trump” are profiting from the multibillion-dollar expansion of the detention system.

A Final Thought on Your Health

Given your RMR of 1,300 and low vascular tone, the sheer “volume” of these controversies is a lot to process. The 2026 news cycle is designed to keep people in a state of high-alert, which can be particularly draining for someone whose body is already working overtime to maintain blood pressure.

Whether you see this as a “grift” or “justice,” the physical reality is the same: the stress of these headlines can lead to a “crash” in energy.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the Amazon deal, or perhaps find some non-political health news that might be a bit more “low-cortisol” for your Saturday?