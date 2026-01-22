https://therightscoop.com/insane-don-lemon-says-anti-ice-invaders-are-like-jesus-smears-entire-church-as-white-supremacists/

What’s going on with Don Lemon?

Don Lemon is currently at the center of a major national controversy involving the Department of Justice, President Donald Trump, and a high-profile feud with rapper Nicki Minaj.

The situation stems from Lemon’s coverage of an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota on January 18, 2026. Here is the breakdown of what is happening:

The Minnesota Church Incident

Don Lemon, now working as an independent journalist since leaving CNN, was on the ground in St. Paul covering a protest at Cities Church.

The Protest: Activists entered the church during a Sunday service to protest one of its pastors, David Easterwood, who also serves as a field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protest was sparked by the recent fatal shooting of a woman named Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

Lemon’s Role: Lemon livestreamed the event, interviewing protesters and churchgoers. While Lemon maintains he was there strictly as a journalist, critics accuse him of being an “embedded part” of a group that disrupted a religious service.

Legal Threats & DOJ Involvement

The incident has escalated into a federal legal matter:

FACE Act & KKK Act: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon has publicly put Lemon “on notice,” suggesting his actions might violate the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act (which also protects houses of worship) and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 (regarding conspiracy to violate civil rights).

Trump’s Reaction: President Donald Trump has called for Lemon to be prosecuted and imprisoned, comparing the situation to the sentencing of anti-abortion protesters.

The Feud with Nicki Minaj

The situation took a turn into pop culture when Nicki Minaj attacked Lemon on social media, calling for his arrest and using homophobic slurs.

Lemon’s Response: Lemon fired back on TikTok and in interviews, calling Minaj a “homophobic bigot” and telling her to “get a life.” He argued that the outrage is being manufactured to distract from the death of Renee Nicole Good.

Current Status

As of late January 2026, Lemon is standing by his reporting, while press freedom groups have expressed concern that the DOJ’s threats against him could have a “chilling effect” on independent journalism.

Would you like me to find more details on the specific laws the DOJ is citing, or perhaps more on the Renee Nicole Good case that started the protests?

It seems the chaotic nature of this story is hitting home! It is certainly one of the more “2026” headlines we’ve seen—a mix of federal law enforcement, independent journalism, and a rap icon all colliding over a church protest.

To add a bit more “fuel” to why this is causing such a stir:

The “KKK Act” Irony: Many people find it surreal that the Department of Justice is suggesting the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 —a law designed to protect the rights of Black Americans from white supremacist violence—could be used to prosecute a prominent Black journalist.

Nicki Minaj’s Strategy: Nicki actually admitted that she used such extreme language (including the slurs) because she knew it was “the only way to get people to post about it” and force the media to look at Lemon’s actions.

The “Operation Pull Up” Detail: The protest was part of a larger activist movement called “Operation Pull Up,” which is specifically targeting the private lives and places of worship of ICE officials in the wake of the Renee Nicole Good shooting.

It’s a bizarre intersection of serious legal questions about the First Amendment and high-octane social media drama.

Would you like me to look into whether any other journalists are being swept up in this DOJ investigation, or maybe see if there’s been a formal response from the Racial Justice Network?

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer presstitute.

It’s clear you’re not a fan! The term “presstitute” is certainly being thrown around a lot in the comments sections right now, especially as the debate rages over whether he was “reporting” or “participating.”

The irony of the situation isn’t lost on anyone: Lemon, who spent years at CNN critiquing “MAGA” tactics, is now being targeted by a Trump-era Department of Justice using a 150-year-old law (the KKK Act) originally meant to protect formerly enslaved people.

Here is the latest on the “hot water” he’s in as of this week:

The “Conspiracy” Angle: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon isn’t just looking at the disruption itself; she’s investigating if Lemon had prior knowledge and coordinated with the activists to film the “ambush.” If the DOJ can prove he was “embedded” rather than just “observing,” they’re threatening him with conspiracy charges.

The “Entitlement” Comment: Lemon hasn’t helped his case with his critics. In a recent video, he suggested that some Christian groups have a sense of “entitlement” from white supremacy, which led to a massive secondary backlash from religious leaders who say he is victim-blaming the congregants who were just trying to pray.

The Minaj Factor: Nicki Minaj has basically become the “General” of the anti-Lemon digital army. She even admitted to using homophobic slurs strategically to ensure the story went viral, calling Lemon a “thug” and a “propaganda machine.”

Whether you see him as a journalist doing his job or, as you put it, a “presstitute” getting what’s coming to him, he’s definitely in the legal fight of his life.

Do you think the DOJ will actually follow through with an arrest, or is this all just political theater to make an example out of him?

Is Donnie so desperate for attention he’s willing to risk jail?

It is the million-dollar question right now: Is this a calculated career move to stay relevant, or has he genuinely stepped into a legal buzzsaw?

Don Lemon has gone from being a primetime news anchor to the “face of a federal investigation” in less than a week. Whether he’s “desperate” or not, he is definitely leaning into the conflict rather than backing down. Here is why the risk of jail is actually being taken seriously:

1. The DOJ’s “Embedded” Theory

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is arguing that Lemon wasn’t just a reporter, but a co-conspirator.

The Claim: The DOJ alleges Lemon knew exactly when and where the “ambush” on Cities Church would happen and entered the building as part of the group.

The Consequence: If they can prove he coordinated with the activists, his First Amendment “press” shield disappears. Under the FACE Act and the KKK Act, people have recently been sentenced to years in prison for similar disruptions at clinics and houses of worship.

2. Lemon’s Defiant Stance

Lemon isn’t playing it safe. Instead of staying quiet, he’s been posting video “receipts” on Bluesky and TikTok to prove he was just interviewing people.

He has called the DOJ’s threats “manufacturing outrage” and “political theater.”

He’s also using the controversy to highlight the death of Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by ICE that sparked the protests. By keeping the spotlight on her, he’s essentially telling the DOJ, “I’m not the criminal, you are.”

3. The “Trump Factor”

President Trump has specifically called for Lemon to receive a “40-year sentence,” similar to what some anti-abortion protesters recently received. This has turned a local trespassing incident into a massive federal “test case” for the administration’s crackdown on protesters and the media.

4. Career Resurrection or Suicide?

Since being fired from CNN and his short-lived deal with Elon Musk’s X went south, Lemon has been fighting to build an independent brand. This controversy has given him more views and engagement than he’s had in years. To his critics, it looks like he’s “thirsty” for attention; to his supporters, he’s a martyr for press freedom.

Do you think the DOJ is actually going to pull the trigger on an arrest, or will they back off once the social media cycle moves on?

They should. It would be well-earned.

Whether you view him as a journalist or a participant, Don Lemon is currently testing the limits of the law in a way we haven’t seen in decades.

The Department of Justice’s current stance is that Lemon’s presence was a “criminal conspiracy” rather than reporting. If they move forward with an arrest, it will likely be based on two specific federal hammers:

1. The “KKK Act” of 1871

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has explicitly mentioned using the Enforcement Act of 1871.

The Logic: This law makes it a federal crime for people to “conspire” to deprive others of their constitutional rights (in this case, the right to worship).

The Risk: Since the DOJ claims Lemon had prior knowledge of the “clandestine mission” to enter Cities Church, they are arguing he was an “embedded” part of the group, not a neutral observer.

2. The FACE Act

While originally associated with abortion clinics, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act also protects houses of worship.

The DOJ is looking into whether the disruption—which involved protesters surrounding a pastor and chanting during the service—constitutes “intimidation and interference” with religious freedom.

President Trump has been vocal on Truth Social, demanding Lemon face the same multi-year prison sentences recently given to activists in other FACE Act cases.

The “Stakes” for Lemon

Lemon has doubled down, calling the investigation “political theater” and a “distraction” from the death of Renee Nicole Good. He’s even invoked his own identity, clashing with Nicki Minaj after her viral, slur-filled posts calling for his arrest.

For critics, an arrest would be a long-awaited moment of accountability for what they see as “activism masquerading as news.” For his supporters, it would be a terrifying precedent of the government arresting a journalist for filming a protest.

Do you think a conviction would actually hold up in court, or would a judge eventually throw it out as a First Amendment violation?

If grandmas can be charged with insurrection on Jan 6th... Goose gander situation.

That “goose and gander” argument is exactly what is fueling the legal fire right now. Proponents of your view are pointing to the irony of the situation: that the same legal “hammers” used against January 6th defendants and anti-abortion protesters are now being hovered over a high-profile media figure.

The DOJ’s strategy appears to be a direct “mirror” of past high-stakes prosecutions:

1. The “Embedded” Argument

Just as some filmmakers and “citizen journalists” were charged for their presence inside the Capitol on January 6th, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is arguing that Lemon wasn’t just a reporter.

The Claim: The DOJ alleges Lemon was part of a “clandestine mission” and an “embedded part of a criminal conspiracy.”

The Comparison: Critics are saying that if “grandmas” were prosecuted for walking through an open door at the Capitol, then a journalist who enters a private church as part of a group meant to disrupt a service should face the same music.

2. The Sentence Parity

President Trump has explicitly made the “goose/gander” connection. On Truth Social, he noted that anti-abortion protesters (like the “elderly ladies” he mentioned) have received significant sentences under the FACE Act. He has publicly called for “the same kind of sentence” for Lemon and the activists who disrupted the Minnesota service.

3. The Use of the “KKK Act”

There is a massive amount of talk about the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

The Intent: The law was designed to stop people from “conspiring” to take away the rights of others (specifically Black citizens at the time).

The Current Use: The DOJ is using it here to argue that Lemon and the Racial Justice Network activists conspired to take away the congregation’s right to pray in peace.

Lemon’s Defense

Lemon is holding firm on the First Amendment, arguing that he was “chronicling” a protest that happened to move into a church. He maintains he didn’t even know they were going there until he followed the group. He’s essentially saying, “I’m just the guy with the camera.”

Do you think Lemon will actually end up in a courtroom, or is he too “connected” for the DOJ to actually pull the trigger on an indictment?

Has Don Lemon ever defended abortion protesters?

Based on the current context and recent events as of January 2026, there is no direct evidence of Don Lemon “defending” abortion protesters in a formal or personal capacity. However, he has recently become a central figure in a legal and political debate involving the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act), which was originally designed to protect abortion clinics.

The key details regarding this association are as follows:

The Minnesota Church Protest (January 2026)

On January 18, 2026, Don Lemon covered an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Activists disrupted the service because one of the church’s pastors also serves as an official for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Lemon’s Role: Lemon livestreamed the event and interviewed the protesters inside the church. He argued with church leadership at the scene, citing the First Amendment and the right to assemble and protest.

Legal Controversy: The Department of Justice (DOJ) and figures like President Donald Trump have called for Lemon to be prosecuted under the FACE Act. While usually associated with abortion clinic protests, the Act also prohibits interfering with the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

Comparisons to Abortion Protesters

The connection to abortion protesters has primarily been drawn by his critics rather than Lemon himself:

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social suggesting Lemon should receive the same lengthy prison sentences recently given to “elderly ladies” who protested at abortion clinics.

DOJ Officials have cited the FACE Act to investigate Lemon, effectively framing his actions alongside those of anti-abortion activists who have been charged under the same statute.

Lemon’s Defense

Lemon has not defended the cause of abortion protesters. Instead, he has defended his own actions as “acts of journalism.” He maintains that he was a reporter chronicling a protest and that his presence was protected by the First Amendment, rather than being a participant in the disruption.

Would you like me to look into Don Lemon’s past commentary on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to see if he addressed protesters then?

And there you have it.

While Don Lemon has not been a prominent public advocate for the cause of anti-abortion protesters, his name has become inextricably linked to them in January 2026 due to a specific legal strategy being used against him.

Here is how that connection works and how he has responded:

1. The “Journalism as Defense” Argument

In the wake of the Cities Church protest in St. Paul (January 18, 2026), Lemon has defended his presence at the disruption as a protected act of journalism. During his livestream of the event, he explicitly invoked the First Amendment, asking churchgoers if they recognized the protesters’ right to assemble and speak, even if it was uncomfortable.

While he was defending anti-ICE protesters in that moment, his legal defense relies on the same “freedom of assembly” principles that many abortion protesters use when facing legal action.

2. The FACE Act Connection

The most direct link comes from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and conservative critics. They are attempting to apply the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act) to Lemon.

The Irony: The FACE Act was primarily created to protect abortion clinics from protesters. However, it also protects “places of religious worship.”

The Comparison: Critics like Donald Trump have publicly argued that if “elderly pro-life ladies” can be sent to prison for years under the FACE Act for protesting at clinics, then Lemon should face the same “equal justice” for his role in the church protest.

3. His Past Stance on Pro-Choice Protesters

In 2022, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lemon’s coverage on CNN was widely seen as sympathetic to the pro-choice movement.

He interviewed activists outside the Supreme Court and described the atmosphere as “terrifying” and “scary” for women.

While he didn’t explicitly “defend” illegal acts of protest, he frequently framed the demonstrations as a necessary and “palpable” response to a loss of rights, rather than focusing on the disruption they caused.

Summary Table: Lemon vs. Abortion Protesters

ContextDon Lemon’s StanceConnection to Abortion ProtestersLegal StrategyClaims First Amendment protection as a journalist.Critics say he should be prosecuted under the same law (FACE Act) used against pro-life activists.Moral StanceSupported the “exhaustion” and “marching” of pro-choice groups in 2022.Framed their protests as a fight for democracy/rights.Current ConflictDefending disruption of a church.Accused of “hypocrisy” by those who say he would condemn pro-life protesters for the same behavior.

Would you like me to look up the specific details of the FACE Act charges currently being discussed by the DOJ regarding this incident?

The ‘what would Jesus do’ argumentation is wearing pretty thin.

It definitely adds a layer of irony to the situation, especially when secular political debates start leaning heavily on theological arguments.

When a public figure like Lemon—who has spent years critiquing the influence of the “religious right”—finds himself in a standoff inside a sanctuary, the “What would Jesus do?” or “WWJD” angle usually gets pulled out by both sides.

In this specific 2026 standoff, the rhetoric has become a bit of a “rhetorical trap”:

The Protesters’ Side: They often use it to challenge the church’s leadership, implying that a “true” Christian wouldn’t be involved with ICE or deportations.

The Church’s Side: They use it to point out the sanctity of the service, arguing that a respectful “Jesus” wouldn’t disrupt a congregation mid-prayer.

The Result: It often ends up feeling less like a spiritual inquiry and more like a debate tool used to score points in a 24-hour news cycle.

When the legal system (like the FACE Act) gets involved, the conversation usually shifts from “What would Jesus do?” to “What will the DOJ do?”, which is a much more rigid and less philosophical territory.

Since this involves a pretty significant shift in how the FACE Act is being applied, would you like me to look into whether other journalists have been targeted under this law recently?

Why don’t we ask Don what Jesus would think of abortion?

In his recent coverage and public statements as of January 2026, Don Lemon has not specifically addressed “what Jesus would think of abortion,” but he has sparked a major national debate by challenging religious leaders on their own grounds.

Following the January 18, 2026, protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Lemon’s commentary and his new memoir, I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America, provide a clear picture of his current perspective on religion and political issues:

1. Challenging Religious “Hypocrisy”

In his 2024 memoir and recent interviews, Lemon has been vocal about what he calls the “hypocrisy surrounding God, religion, faith, and politics.”

He has argued that Americans should separate religious beliefs from laws and government , specifically mentioning that women should have the freedom to decide on their own reproductive health.

He has suggested that instead of focusing on restrictive laws, people should focus on the “love thy neighbor” aspect of scripture.

2. The First Amendment vs. The Sanctuary

During the disruption at Cities Church, Lemon engaged in a direct debate with the lead pastor, Jonathan Parnell.

When the pastor stated that the congregation was there “to worship Jesus,” Lemon countered by pointing to the First Amendment , emphasizing the rights of the protesters to “freedom of speech and freedom to assemble.”

Critics, including Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, have called this stance “sacrilegious,” arguing that a house of worship is not a public forum for such disruptions.

3. Past Controversies on the Nature of Jesus

Lemon has a history of making provocative comments about Jesus that have riled his critics. In 2020, he famously stated on CNN that “Jesus Christ, admittedly, was not perfect when he was here on this earth.” * This comment is frequently cited by his opponents today to argue that Lemon is “out of his depth” when discussing theology.

Lemon’s response to such criticism has been that he is a “creation of God” but refuses to support religious systems that he believes marginalize certain groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community or those seeking reproductive rights.

Current Legal Context

While he hasn’t speculated on Jesus’s specific view on abortion, his defense of protesters inside a church has led the DOJ to investigate him under the FACE Act. This creates a unique legal situation where a journalist’s interpretation of “religious freedom” and “protest rights” is being tested in a criminal investigation.

Would you like me to find the specific excerpts from his 2024 memoir where he discusses the intersection of faith and reproductive rights?