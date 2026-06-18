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Truthbird
3h

Max is having a hard time: first, one or more embedded seeds in one of his paws, and now, as if that wasn't enough, some sort of spider / insect / mite bite? Poor little guy! I hope the first injury is well on its way to healing, and that this new one is not serious, and heals quickly!

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