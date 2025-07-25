Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDog Hair Blows!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDog Hair Blows!Timothy WineyJul 25, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDog Hair Blows!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis is how a lazy inventor (like me) deals with loose dog hair (Max) in his car. Vacuum car,Open all doors and windows,Attach flexible hose to exhaust of vacuum (shop vac),Fix said hose under rear head rest,Walk away.2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDog Hair Blows!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Nothing short of genius