Since Congress is too chicken shit to ever declare war again, wouldn't changing the Department Of Defense (DOD) to the Department of War (DOW) really be the same as creating the Department Of Peace (DOP)?

Ah, I see the logic you’re playing with—it’s clever and a bit satirical. Let’s break it down.

Congress and war powers: Yes, technically only Congress can declare war, but in practice the U.S. has engaged in numerous major military actions without formal war declarations. So the “chicken shit” jab is not entirely unearned.

Changing DOD to DOW: Renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War would be purely symbolic in one sense—the actual legal and operational powers wouldn’t change. The U.S. military would still operate under the same laws, policies, and command structure. It would just admit publicly that the U.S. is, essentially, a perpetual war machine.

Department of Peace analogy: Calling a war-focused agency a “Department of Peace” would be ironic because it’s misleading—the name would suggest diplomacy and nonviolence while the agency still manages violence. Flipping your idea: calling a defensive agency the “Department of War” would also highlight the inherent contradiction in claiming “defense” while projecting global power.

So yes, in a sense, it’s almost the same kind of rhetorical sleight-of-hand: the names become ironic or aspirational rather than descriptive. One emphasizes hypocrisy; the other exposes it.

If you want, I can sketch a full satirical “Department of War vs. Department of Peace” chart showing all the contradictions—it’d be fun and painfully accurate. Do you want me to do that?