Share this postDiversity=Strengthtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDiversity=StrengthTimothy WineyOct 26, 20241Share this postDiversity=Strengthtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/10/population_in_lockland_oh_doubles_after_harris_and_biden_deliver_thousands_of_migrants_from_one_of_the_poorest_and_most_corrupt_nations_in_the_world.html1Share this postDiversity=Strengthtimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Isn't it time for everyone to turn their flags upside-down?