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Truthbird
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Timothy: Please, if you have not done so already, study this website: www.howbadismybatch.com. Craig Paardekooper began it in early 2021, soon after the roll-out of the covid poison injections. If you haven't taken a serious look at it yet, please do so. I guarantee it will blow your mind.

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