Note the greater opacity in the control jar (right). The rubber window seal can clearly be seen behind the experimental jar. Torsion fields show a consistent effect on liquids, mixtures and solutions where the refractive index and or opacity appears altered.

The refractive index (also called the index of refraction) is a measure of how much light bends, or refracts, as it passes from one medium into another. It is a dimensionless number defined by the ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum (ccc) to its speed in the given medium (vvv):

n=cvn = \frac{c}{v}n=vc​

Key Points: