Dishwashing Tablets Oil and Water: Day 2
Note the greater opacity in the control jar (right). The rubber window seal can clearly be seen behind the experimental jar. Torsion fields show a consistent effect on liquids, mixtures and solutions where the refractive index and or opacity appears altered.
The refractive index (also called the index of refraction) is a measure of how much light bends, or refracts, as it passes from one medium into another. It is a dimensionless number defined by the ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum (ccc) to its speed in the given medium (vvv):
n=cvn = \frac{c}{v}n=vc
Key Points:
Vacuum Refractive Index: The refractive index of a vacuum is exactly 1 because light travels at its maximum speed in a vacuum.
For Other Media:
Air: Approximately 1.0003 (very close to vacuum).
Water: About 1.33.
Glass: Varies depending on the type, typically between 1.5 and 1.9.
Diamond: About 2.42 (a high refractive index contributes to its brilliance).
Physical Meaning:
A higher refractive index indicates that light travels slower in the medium and bends more when entering from a different medium (e.g., air to water).
Snell's Law: The refractive index is fundamental in Snell's Law, which describes the relationship between the angles of incidence and refraction:
n1sin(θ1)=n2sin(θ2)n_1 \sin(\theta_1) = n_2 \sin(\theta_2)n1sin(θ1)=n2sin(θ2)
where:
n1,n2n_1, n_2n1,n2: Refractive indices of the two media.
θ1,θ2\theta_1, \theta_2θ1,θ2: Angles of incidence and refraction, respectively.
Dispersion:
The refractive index depends on the wavelength of light. Shorter wavelengths (e.g., blue light) typically have higher refractive indices, leading to dispersion, as seen in prisms and rainbows.
Complex Refractive Index:
In some cases, materials have a complex refractive index to account for both refraction and absorption of light: n~=n+iκ\tilde{n} = n + i\kappan~=n+iκ where:
nnn: Real part (standard refractive index).
κ\kappaκ: Imaginary part (absorption coefficient).
If water could be altered to absorb infra red light at different frequencies, what effect would that have on the refractive index?
If water were altered to absorb infrared (IR) light at specific frequencies, its refractive index would also change, particularly in the affected frequency range. This effect arises because the refractive index and absorption are closely linked through the complex refractive index and the Kramers-Kronig relations.
Key Concepts:
Complex Refractive Index: The refractive index of a material is represented as:
n~=n+iκ\tilde{n} = n + i\kappan~=n+iκ
nnn: Real part, responsible for refraction (bending of light).
κ\kappaκ: Imaginary part, responsible for absorption (how much light is absorbed).
Altering water to absorb more IR light at specific frequencies increases κ\kappaκ in those regions. This change also impacts the real part, nnn, due to their interdependence.
Kramers-Kronig Relations: These mathematical relations show that changes in absorption (κ\kappaκ) at specific wavelengths cause changes in the refractive index (nnn) across the spectrum. Specifically:
An increase in absorption at a given wavelength leads to a change in the refractive index, typically increasing nnn just outside the absorption band and decreasing it within the band.
Effect on Refractive Index:
Inside the absorption band: The refractive index (nnn) may decrease as the material absorbs more energy and less light is transmitted.
Outside the absorption band: The refractive index (nnn) may increase slightly due to the redistribution of energy across frequencies.
Dispersion Effects:
Strong absorption in the IR would enhance dispersion (the wavelength dependence of nnn), potentially causing unusual optical behaviors, such as:
Higher contrast between refractive indices for different wavelengths.
Distorted transmission spectra for broadband light.
Practical Consequences:
Thermal Effects: Absorption of IR light increases heat in the medium, which could change the refractive index dynamically (thermo-optic effect).
Optical Applications: Tunable refractive indices could enable custom optics for IR lasers, sensors, or cloaking devices.
Environmental Implications: If IR absorption alters water in natural settings (e.g., oceans), it could affect heat distribution, evaporation rates, and climate dynamics.
Would you like to explore any of these consequences or the physics behind absorption in more detail?