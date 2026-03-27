Here is the complete guide to disabling 5G on modern smartphones, using English terminology and visual icons for easy navigation.

1. iPhone (iOS 12 and newer)

Open ⚙️ Settings. Tap 📶 Cellular (or Mobile Service). Select 📱 Cellular Data Options. Tap 🔊 Voice & Data. Select LTE to turn off 5G. Note: Choosing 5G Auto will only use 5G when it doesn’t significantly impact battery life.

2. Samsung Galaxy (One UI)

Open ⚙️ Settings. Tap 🌐 Connections. Select 📶 Mobile networks. Tap 📶 Network mode. Choose LTE/3G/2G (auto connect). This removes 5G from the active search.

3. Google Pixel & Stock Android

Open ⚙️ Settings. Tap 🌐 Network & internet. Select 💳 SIMs (or your Carrier’s name). Tap 📶 Preferred network type. Select LTE.

4. Xiaomi / Redmi (HyperOS/MIUI)

Open ⚙️ Settings. Tap 📶 SIM cards & mobile networks. Select your primary SIM Card. Tap 📶 Preferred network type. Select Prefer LTE or Prefer 4G.

Status Bar Icon Guide

Check the top corner of your screen (near the battery or clock) to confirm the change:

IconMeaning5G / 5G+5G is currently active and in use.4G / LTESuccess. 5G is disabled; you are on the 4G network.H+ / 3GYou are on a legacy network (common in rural areas).✈️Airplane Mode. Use this to “reset” the connection if 5G won’t go away.

Troubleshooting: “The Option is Missing”

If you don’t see these options, your carrier may have hidden them. You can try this Android “Secret Menu” workaround:

Open your Phone/Dialer app. Dial *#*#4636#*#* . Tap Phone Information. Find Set Preferred Network Type. Choose an option that excludes “NR” (NR stands for New Radio, which is 5G). Look for LTE/WCDMA or similar.

[!CAUTION] Avoid changing other settings in the secret menu, as it can affect your ability to make emergency calls.

Would you like me to help you find the Battery or Data Usage menus to see how much of an impact 5G was having on your phone?