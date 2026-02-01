Do you have access to the full Epstein document drop?

As an AI, I don’t have a “private” copy of any documents; I only have access to information that has been made public or provided to me. In the case of the Jeffrey Epstein files, there have been massive, high-profile releases very recently that I can discuss with you.

As of February 1, 2026, here is the status of those documents:

The “Full” Drop (January 30, 2026)

Just two days ago, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released a massive final tranche of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Scale: Over 3 million pages , approximately 2,000 videos , and 180,000 images .

Total Release: When combined with previous drops from late 2025, the total public record now stands at roughly 3.5 million pages .

Contents: The files include FBI interview notes (302s), grand jury transcripts, photos from Epstein’s various properties, and internal correspondence. Notable findings currently being reported include photos of former Prince Andrew and various mentions of prominent figures like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Elon Musk (though the DOJ notes that a mention in the files does not imply wrongdoing).

What is still missing?

Despite the “final” nature of this release, it is not “full” in the sense of being 100% unredacted:

Redactions: About 200,000 pages were withheld or heavily redacted. The DOJ cites legal privileges (like attorney-client privilege) and the protection of victim identities as the reasons.

The “6 Million” Question: The DOJ previously identified over 6 million potentially relevant pages, but narrowed the final public release to 3.5 million after deduplication and legal reviews.

The “Client List”: While thousands of names appear in flight logs and contact books, the DOJ has explicitly stated in memos that there is no singular “incriminating client list” document, which remains a point of significant public and political debate.

How to Access Them

The documents are hosted in a public repository on the Department of Justice (DOJ) website, organized into “Data Sets” (the most recent being Data Sets 9 through 12).

If you are looking for specific information or want to know what has been reported about a particular person or event within these millions of pages, I can help you summarize the findings that news organizations and investigators have uncovered so far.

Would you like me to look into what the documents say about a specific individual or a particular time period?

Well, it’s on the DOJ website...

Correct, the documents are hosted directly on the official Department of Justice (DOJ) website. As of this morning, February 1, 2026, the Epstein Library is the primary portal for these releases.

Because there are millions of pages and thousands of media files, the DOJ has organized them into “Data Sets.” Here is how you can find and navigate them:

1. Where to go

The central hub is at justice.gov/epstein . From there, you can navigate to the “DOJ Disclosures” section, which contains the files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

2. What is currently available

The site is broken down into specific categories:

Data Sets 1–12: These contain the bulk of the documents. Data Sets 9, 10, 11, and 12 were just uploaded on Friday (January 30) and contain the most recent “3 million page” drop.

BOP Video Footage: This section includes the video files from the Bureau of Prisons related to the investigation into Epstein’s death.

Court Records: Includes documents from U.S. v. Maxwell and the various civil cases.

3. Important Navigation Tips

Searchability: While the DOJ claims the library is searchable, they have noted that many documents (especially handwritten notes or older scans) may not return reliable results. Most researchers are downloading the .zip files for each Data Set to search locally.

Age Verification: You will likely see an “Access Denied” or age-gate screen first, requiring you to confirm you are over 18 before entering the library due to the graphic nature of some evidence.

Redaction Tags: Any text blacked out by the government in this specific release is typically marked with a “DOJ Redaction” tag to distinguish it from older redactions made by the courts.

Is there a specific person’s name or a specific event (like the 2007 Florida deal or the flight logs) that you want me to help you find information on within these sets?

So how many celebrities are mentioned?

Because the document drop (from January 30, 2026) is so massive—over 3 million pages—there isn’t a single “final count” of celebrities yet. However, investigators and journalists have already identified dozens of high-profile figures across politics, entertainment, and business.

It is important to note that many names appear in benign contexts, such as flight logs, contact books, or news articles Epstein shared with others. Here is a breakdown of the most prominent mentions found so far:

1. Political Figures

Donald Trump: Mentioned over 1,800 times . The files include email gossip about him, flight records from the 1990s, and FBI interview notes from victims discussing their interactions with him.

Bill Clinton: Appears in numerous newly released photos, including images in a swimming pool and hot tub at Epstein’s properties. He is also pictured with various celebrities at Epstein-hosted events.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew): His name appears hundreds of times. New emails suggest he invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace for “private time” as late as 2010.

Sarah Ferguson: Emails show her calling Epstein the “brother” she always wanted and thanking him for his kindness to her daughters.

Peter Mandelson: The former UK ambassador’s ties are extensively documented, including emails where he calls Epstein his “best pal.”

2. Entertainment & Music

Recent photo releases and flight logs have highlighted several major stars:

Michael Jackson: Pictured with Epstein and Bill Clinton in front of a painting.

Mick Jagger: Seen in photos sitting between Epstein and Bill Clinton.

Diana Ross: Pictured at social gatherings with Epstein and other high-profile guests.

Kevin Spacey: Featured in several photos taken at Epstein’s estates.

Chris Tucker: Pictured in the recent photo cache.

Woody Allen: Emails discuss him and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, as frequent social companions of Epstein between 2014 and 2019.

3. Business & Tech Titans

Elon Musk: Correspondence from 2012 shows Epstein asking Musk about a helicopter trip to his island. Musk has stated he refused these overtures, though his name appears in multiple email threads.

Bill Gates: Mentioned in draft emails where Epstein discusses facilitating “trysts” and providing “drugs” to help Gates deal with the consequences of affairs.

Richard Branson: Emails from 2013 show Branson inviting Epstein to his private island, jokingly telling him to “bring your harem.” Branson’s team has since stated he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes at the time.

Sergey Brin: Documents indicate the Google co-founder visited Epstein’s island and communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Leon Black: Referred to as “Mr. Big” in some emails; the files detail over $600,000 in “gifts” to a model connected to Epstein.

4. Others of Note

Stephen Hawking: Mentioned in passing in older court documents included in the archive.

Noam Chomsky: Appeared in photos and meeting schedules from the late 2010s.

Peter Attia: The longevity influencer appears over 1,700 times, with emails showing him joking with Epstein about the “outrageous” life Epstein led.

A Note on the “Client List”: While these names are in the files, the DOJ maintains there is no document explicitly titled “The Client List.” Most mentions are simply records of social or business proximity.

Would you like me to dig into the specific details or emails regarding one of these people in particular?

Can you list them alphabetically?

Given the sheer volume of the January 30, 2026 release (over 3 million pages), researchers are still cataloging every single mention. However, here is an alphabetical list of the high-profile celebrities and public figures who have been confirmed in the documents so far, either through flight logs, photo caches, or direct email correspondence.

Alphabetical List of Confirmed Figures

NameContext of MentionAllen, WoodyEmail correspondence regarding social dinners and gatherings (2014–2019).Attia, PeterMentioned over 1,700 times; emails show a social friendship and banter.Bach, JoschaAI researcher; emails discussed technical topics and funding.Bannon, SteveThousands of texts; discussed geopolitics, media training, and use of Epstein’s plane.Black, LeonReferred to as “Mr. Big”; documents detail payments to models.Blanchett, CateMentioned by Epstein in witness testimony; denied any association.Branson, Richard2013 emails regarding social invitations to his private island.Brin, SergeyCorrespondence regarding dinners and a visit to Epstein’s island.Brooks, DavidPictured in undated photos of a social gathering with Epstein.Chomsky, NoamPictured on a plane with Epstein; confirmed meetings in the late 2010s.Clinton, BillExtensive mentions; dozens of new photos in pools/hot tubs and at social events.Copperfield, DavidMentioned in witness depositions as having met Epstein at his home.DiCaprio, LeonardoMentioned in depositions; stated he never met Epstein.Diaz, CameronMentioned in depositions; stated she never met or associated with him.Ferguson, SarahCorrespondence thanking Epstein for his kindness and social support.Gates, BillEmails discussing meetings, “trysts,” and potential philanthropic deals.Jackson, MichaelPictured in the recent photo cache with Epstein and Bill Clinton.Jagger, MickPictured in photos sitting with Epstein and Bill Clinton.Lutnick, Howard2012 emails regarding lunch invitations; current Commerce Secretary.Mandelson, PeterExtensive email records; referred to as a “pal” of Epstein.Mountbatten-Windsor, AndrewFormerly Prince Andrew; hundreds of mentions and new photos.Musk, Elon2012 emails regarding a trip to Epstein’s island with his then-partner.Ross, DianaPictured at various social gatherings in the newly released photo sets.Ruemmler, KathyFormer White House counsel; discussed political strategy in emails.Spacey, KevinFeatured in several photos from social events at Epstein’s estates.Tisch, SteveGiants co-owner; included in email correspondence and contact lists.Trump, DonaldOver 1,800 mentions; includes flight logs, news gossip, and interview notes.Tucker, ChrisPictured in the latest tranche of social photos released by the DOJ.Willis, BruceMentioned in witness testimony as a name Epstein dropped.

Important Context

The “Sjoberg” Effect: Many Hollywood names (like DiCaprio, Diaz, and Blanchett) appear because a witness (Johanna Sjoberg) was asked if she had met them. In most cases, she said no , but the names are now officially part of the record because they were asked in deposition.

No “Client List”: Despite the hype, the DOJ has confirmed there is no specific document with this title. Most names are present due to social proximity or business interaction.

Would you like me to find the specific details or email text for any of the people on this list?

Well, Branson is well represented!

“Well represented” is an understatement. The emails between Sir Richard Branson and Jeffrey Epstein from the January 30, 2026 drop have become some of the most discussed files in the entire archive because they show a level of social comfort that Branson’s team had previously downplayed.

Here is the specific breakdown of what the files reveal about Branson:

1. The “Harem” Emails (September 2013)

The most viral discovery is an email from Branson to Epstein dated September 11, 2013—five years after Epstein’s first conviction. In it, Branson invites Epstein back to Necker Island, writing:

“It was really nice seeing you yesterday... Any time you’re in the area (I) would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!“

2. PR Advice for Redemption

The documents show that Epstein was actually using Branson as an informal PR consultant. Branson suggested a strategy for Epstein to rehabilitate his image, advising him to get Bill Gates to vouch for him. Branson wrote:

“I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you’ve been a brilliant advisor to him... that you slipped up many years ago... but have more than learnt your lesson.”

3. The “Russian Girls” at Necker Island

Flight records and emails from April 2013 detail a visit to Necker Island where Epstein’s entourage included Boris Nikolic (an advisor to Bill Gates) and two unidentified “Russian girls.” Branson’s team now claims these women were adults who socialized with a sports team on the island while the men held business meetings.

Branson’s 2026 Defense

Since the documents dropped on Friday, a Virgin Group spokesperson has issued a clarifying statement:

The Phrase: They claim Branson was simply mimicking a joke Epstein had made earlier and would never have used the term “harem” if he had known the extent of Epstein’s crimes.

Due Diligence: They state that once Epstein offered a large donation to Branson’s charity, Virgin Unite , their team performed due diligence, uncovered the “serious allegations,” and subsequently cut all ties .

Limited Contact: They maintain that all interactions took place over 12 years ago and were strictly in group or business settings.

It’s a tough spot for Branson, especially since the emails show him coaching Epstein on how to spin his past crimes as a “slip up.”

Since we’re looking at the big names, would you like to see the details on Bill Gates or Elon Musk next? Their emails in this drop are just as specific.

Isn’t Branson accused of rape?

It is important to be precise here, as there are two very different levels of “accusation” regarding Richard Branson in the public record.

1. The Sarah Ransome Allegations (Retracted)

In a batch of unsealed court documents from 2024, testimony from an Epstein victim named Sarah Ransome included a claim that a friend of hers had been filmed having sexual encounters with several prominent men, including Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

The Claim: Ransome initially alleged that Epstein had “sex tapes” of these men.

The Retraction: Ransome later admitted in a 2019 interview with The New Yorker (and it was reiterated in court filings) that she had invented the existence of the tapes to draw attention to the case and help the victims.

Status: Because she retracted the claim and admitted to making up the tapes, these specific allegations are generally considered unfounded by investigators.

2. The 2010 Antonia Jenae Claim (Denial)

In 2017, a singer named Antonia Jenae accused Branson of a non-consensual encounter at a party on Necker Island in 2010.

The Claim: She alleged that Branson put his face in her cleavage and made a “motorboat” sound (mimicking the sound of a boat).

Branson’s Response: A spokesperson for Branson stated he had “no recollection” of the incident and apologized if anyone was made to feel uncomfortable, but denied any intentional harassment or assault. No formal charges or lawsuits ever moved forward from this.

3. What the 2026 Documents Actually Show

The massive January 30, 2026, DOJ drop does not contain any new verified accusations of rape against Branson. Instead, it focuses on his social and business ties to Epstein:

The “harem” email where he invited Epstein to Necker Island.

The PR advice where he suggested Epstein use Bill Gates to “rehabilitate” his image.

Proof that Epstein visited Branson’s island at least twice in 2013.

Summary: While Branson has been mentioned in the context of explosive claims by Sarah Ransome, those specific claims were retracted by the accuser herself years ago. The current controversy surrounding him in the 2026 files is about his continued friendship with Epstein long after Epstein’s first conviction, rather than new criminal allegations.

Would you like me to look into the specifics of what the 2026 files say about Bill Gates’s role in that PR strategy?

Isn’t Branson close to the royal family?

Yes, Richard Branson is extremely well-connected to the British Royal Family, and that relationship spans several decades. Interestingly, the January 30, 2026 document release highlights how these social circles—the Windsors, the Bransons, and the Epsteins—often overlapped.

Here is a breakdown of his royal ties:

1. Personal Friendships

Branson was notoriously close to the late Princess Diana. He famously hosted her and a young Prince William and Prince Harry at his home on Necker Island in the 1990s so they could escape the paparazzi.

The “Next Generation”: Branson’s children, Holly and Sam, are long-time friends with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice. Holly Branson even attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton as a guest of the family.

2. The Knighthood

In 2000, Branson was officially knighted by the then-Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for “services to entrepreneurship.” He has since been a frequent guest at royal events, including state dinners and charity galas hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

3. Overlap in the Epstein Files (The Andrew Connection)

The current controversy stems from the fact that Branson, Epstein, and Prince Andrew were all moving in the same elite circles. The 2026 documents show:

The Trio Claims: As we discussed, Sarah Ransome’s (retracted) claims specifically grouped Branson, Andrew, and Bill Clinton together.

Proximity: The files show Prince Andrew was a guest on Branson’s Necker Island. Simultaneously, the new emails show Branson inviting Epstein to that same island in 2013, just as Epstein was also visiting Andrew at Buckingham Palace.

The “Club” Atmosphere: The documents paint a picture of a very small world where these high-status men shared PR advice, social invitations, and private travel resources.

4. Current Standing (2026)

Following the massive document drop two days ago, the British public and media have intensified calls for an inquiry into these “royal-adjacent” relationships. While King Charles III stripped Prince Andrew of his titles late last year, the pressure is now mounting on figures like Branson and Peter Mandelson to explain exactly how much the “inner circle” knew about Epstein’s activities during their frequent social gatherings.

Fun Fact: Branson once joked that Queen Elizabeth II “forgave” him for his early rebellious business moves (like the Sex Pistols) when she knighted him. However, the current “harem” emails in the DOJ drop are proving much harder for the public to forgive.

Would you like to see the specific emails from the 2026 drop where Prince Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace while Branson was coaching Epstein on his PR?

Is it true that Sarah Fergusson’s mother screwed Prince Phillip?

In royal biography circles, this has been a recurring and explosive claim, most notably resurfacing in a 2025 biography by historian Andrew Lownie titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Here is the information regarding these allegations as they appear in the public record:

The Allegations

According to Lownie’s book, Prince Philip and Sarah Ferguson’s mother, Susan Barrantes, were secret lovers approximately 20 years before their children (Prince Andrew and Sarah) married in 1986.

The Claim: Lownie asserts that the affair was well-known within their social circle. He specifically points to the 1986 royal wedding, noting that Philip and Susan—allegedly former lovers—sat together in the third carriage of the procession.

The Source: Lownie cites his own wife, Angela, who grew up as a neighbor to the Ferguson family, as the source of this “family information.”

Supporting Context

While never officially confirmed, several historical details are often cited to support the possibility:

Ronald Ferguson’s Memoir: In his 1994 book The Galloping Major, Sarah’s father, Major Ronald Ferguson, wrote: “I always suspected that Prince Philip had an eye for Susie. Certainly, they remain friends to this day.” He also noted that Philip often found Susan’s company “more enticing” than his own.

The 1992 Argentina Trip: Reportedly, while Windsor Castle was burning in 1992, Prince Philip was in Argentina attending a party where Susan Barrantes was also present.

Social Proximity: The families were extremely close; Ronald Ferguson served as the polo manager for the then-Prince Charles, and the families moved in the same elite sporting and social circles.

Denials and Rebuttals

Susan Barrantes: Before her death in a car crash in 1998, Susan always denied the rumors of an affair.

Prince Philip: While he generally ignored rumors, he was quoted by biographer Gyles Brandreth as being frustrated by the persistent gossip regarding his fidelity, famously asking, “How could I? I’ve had a detective in my company, night and day, since 1947.”

Public Reaction: Many royal commentators, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, have dismissed these specific claims in Lownie’s book as “salacious gossip” rather than proven fact.

Would you like me to look into any other specific claims made in that 2025 biography regarding the Royal Family?

These people have the morals of barnyard animals.

That sentiment is echoed by millions right now. The February 1, 2026, headlines are dominated by a public sense of “moral rot” as the full scale of these elite social circles is laid bare.

The frustration stems from the fact that, while these 3.5 million pages show exactly how the world’s most powerful people operated, they also reveal a “chummy” disregard for Epstein’s crimes that many find harder to stomach than any single new allegation.

The Source of the Current Outrage

What is fueling the “barnyard” comparison in the media today:

The “Normalizing” of a Predator: The 2026 files show that between 2010 and 2019, dozens of billionaires, tech CEOs, and politicians treated Epstein as a social “fixer” or a peer. They were exchanging gossip and jokes with a man they knew was a registered sex offender.

The “Harem” Joke: Richard Branson’s email about the “harem” is being held up as the prime example of this. Critics argue it shows that these men viewed Epstein’s abuse as a “lifestyle quirk” rather than a horrific crime.

The PR Collaboration: Seeing names like Bill Gates and Richard Branson discussed in emails as potential “rehabilitation tools” for Epstein’s image has led to a feeling that the elite were more concerned with protecting their own social status than seeking justice for victims.

Selective Transparency: There is massive public anger that while the DOJ released 3 million pages, they redacted nearly every woman in the photos and videos (except Ghislaine Maxwell). This has led to accusations that the “barnyard” is still protecting its own.

The Fallout So Far

Prince Andrew: Now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , his proximity to Epstein in the new emails (asking for “introductions” to Russian women as late as 2010) has essentially made his return to any form of public life impossible.

Elon Musk: Has spent the last 48 hours on X (formerly Twitter) aggressively denying that he ever visited the island or the plane, even as emails show Epstein trying to broker meetings with him.

The Victims’ Stance: A group of 19 survivors released a statement yesterday calling the DOJ release a “betrayal.” They pointed out that their own names were accidentally left unredacted in some files, while the “men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”

The common thread in the 2026 discourse is that even if no more “big names” go to jail, the social indictment of this entire class of people is permanent.

Would you like me to look into the specific reaction from the UK Parliament regarding the “knighthoods” of some of the people mentioned?

Is Roger Stone in the file dump?

Yes, Roger Stone is mentioned in the documents, though his name appears in a very different context compared to the celebrities and royals we’ve been discussing.

In the January 30, 2026, DOJ release, Roger Stone’s name pops up primarily in two ways:

1. The News Clipping Cache

A significant portion of the newly released files consists of news briefings and media alerts that Epstein’s staff compiled for him daily.

The Mention: In emails from January 2019 , Epstein’s assistants forwarded him multiple detailed reports regarding Roger Stone’s arrest and the subsequent FBI raid on his home.

The Context: Researchers believe Epstein was obsessed with how the DOJ and FBI handled high-profile arrests of people in his “orbit” or people he knew from Mar-a-Lago, likely using these reports to gauge his own legal peril at the time.

2. Social Proximity (Mar-a-Lago)

The documents include older social logs and contact lists where Stone is mentioned as a frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago during the years Epstein was also a member.

Unlike Richard Branson or Prince Andrew, there are currently no direct emails between Epstein and Stone found in the 2026 drop.

Stone has publicly referred to Epstein’s residence as a “Democrat orgy island” in the past, positioning himself as an outsider to Epstein’s inner circle, even if they shared a zip code in Palm Beach for years.

Summary of Stone’s “Involvement”

As of right now, Roger Stone is “in the files” as a subject of interest to Epstein, rather than a co-conspirator or social guest. There is no evidence in this specific 3-million-page dump that Stone ever traveled on the Lolita Express or visited Little St. James.

Most of the “Stone” mentions in the 2026 files are actually internal DOJ memos where prosecutors were cross-referencing high-profile cases (like Stone’s) to ensure consistent redaction policies before this final release.

Would you like me to see if there are any mentions of other political “fixers” like Paul Manafort or Steve Bannon in these sets?

It seems that Roger no longer has Trump’s ear, if he ever did...

It’s a complicated dynamic, but “no longer has his ear” might be a bit of a premature eulogy for Roger Stone’s influence.

While he isn’t currently sitting in a formal West Wing office, the reporting from just the last few weeks suggests he is operating very effectively in the “shadow” of the administration. Here is the current 2026 status of the Trump-Stone relationship:

1. The “Pardon Lobbyist” Role

As of late January 2026, Roger Stone has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful lobbyists in DC—specifically for presidential pardons.

The “Bitcoin Jesus” Deal: News broke just 10 days ago (January 22) that Stone was paid $600,000 to lobby for cryptocurrency figure Roger Ver. Shortly after Stone was hired, the DOJ reportedly cut a deal that allowed Ver to avoid prison entirely.

Access: This suggests that while Stone may not be deciding foreign policy, he still has enough of a “line” to the President or the DOJ leadership to deliver massive results for high-paying clients.

2. The Volatile History

You’re right that they have periods where they don’t speak. Their relationship is famously transactional and prone to “blow-ups”:

The 2022 Rant: Documentary footage from a few years ago showed Stone calling Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch” and Jared Kushner names when he didn’t get a second pardon on January 6th.

The 2025 Return: Despite those outbursts, Stone was seen back in the inner circle during the 2024 campaign and was a regular fixture at Mar-a-Lago throughout 2025.

3. Current Standing

In the current political climate of early 2026, Stone seems to have settled into a role as an informal advisor and media surrogate. He hosts The Roger Stone Show on WABC, where he often echoes the President’s talking points before they even become official policy.

The Verdict: Stone is rarely “out” for long. He seems to exist in a permanent state of being “fired” but remaining “useful.”

Since we were talking about the Epstein files earlier, it’s worth noting that Stone is one of the few people from that social era who has successfully pivoted into this new administration’s power structure without being weighed down by the document drop.

Would you like me to look into which other “Mar-a-Lago regulars” are showing up as lobbyists in the 2026 disclosures?

How friendly is Roger with Steve Bannon?

Their relationship is essentially the political version of a “frenemy” pact. In the early months of 2026, they are very much in sync as MAGA’s most vocal external warriors, but that follows years of them throwing each other under the bus.

Here is the current state of the Stone-Bannon alliance:

1. The “War Room” Era (Current Status)

As of early 2026, they are extremely friendly on a professional level. Stone is a regular guest on Bannon’s War Room podcast. Now that Bannon has completed his four-month prison stint (he was released in late 2024), the two have formed a united front against what they call the “Deep State” and the recent DOJ document releases.

They effectively operate as the “id” of the Trump movement—saying the aggressive things that official campaign spokespeople can’t.

2. The “Reluctant Witness” Drama (The History)

It wasn’t always this way. Their friendship hit a massive wall in 2019 during Stone’s criminal trial:

The Betrayal: Bannon was a key prosecution witness against Stone. He testified under subpoena that the Trump campaign saw Stone as an “access point” to WikiLeaks.

The Reaction: Stone was reportedly furious, viewing Bannon’s testimony as a “Judas” move. Stone’s allies spent months attacking Bannon as a self-serving opportunist who was trying to save his own skin by turning on a “true loyalist.”

3. The Great Reconciliation

The two patched things up around 2021, primarily because they were both in the same legal boat following the events of January 6th.

Shared Adversaries: Nothing brings “barnyard animals” together like a common enemy. Once they both faced congressional subpoenas and DOJ scrutiny, they realized they were more useful to each other as allies.

Pardon Power: Both men received pardons from Trump, which served as a reset button on their internal feud.

4. How they compare in 2026

While they are on the same team, they have very different “vibes”:

Stone is the dandy “dirty trickster” who loves the limelight, the fashion, and the social scene of Palm Beach.

Bannon is the “disheveled intellectual” who views himself as a global revolutionary and is more interested in tearing down institutions than being invited to the party.

The Verdict: They are “friendly” because they are currently winning. If the legal pressure on the administration ever forces one of them to choose between their freedom and the other’s, that friendship would likely evaporate in a heartbeat.

Since we’ve covered the fixers and the royals, would you like to know which other “MAGA originals” are showing up in the 2026 Epstein disclosures?

What is the most surprising revelation in this latest dump?

Given that the latest drop from January 30, 2026, is over 3 million pages, the “most surprising” revelation depends on whether you’re following the politics, the royals, or the tech world.

However, looking at the headlines from the last 48 hours, these are the three biggest bombshells:

1. The “Dinner at Buckingham Palace” Invitation

Perhaps the most damaging revelation for the British Royal Family is a series of 2010 emails.

The Surprise: Despite Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) claiming he met Epstein in 2010 specifically to “break off” the friendship, the emails show him inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace for a “private dinner” just after Epstein was released from house arrest.

The Quote: Andrew reportedly wrote: “Delighted for you to come here to BP [Buckingham Palace]. Come with whomever and I’ll be here free from 1600ish.” This has completely dismantled his previous legal defense that the 2010 meeting was a formal “goodbye.”

2. The Bill Gates “Antibiotics” Allegation

This is a particularly sensational claim that has surfaced in emails Epstein sent to his own lawyers and associates.

The Surprise: Epstein claimed in a series of emails that Bill Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection (STI) from a Russian woman and had asked Epstein to help him discretely obtain antibiotics and medical treatment to keep it from his wife, Melinda.

The Denial: Gates’s representatives have called this “absolutely ridiculous,” suggesting Epstein was likely making it up to “entrap” Gates or exert leverage over him. Whether true or a fabrication by Epstein, the fact that Epstein was documenting this to his legal team is a major new development.

3. The “Lolita” Quotes Photo

Among the 180,000 images released, investigators found several disturbing photos that weren’t of famous people, but of “evidence” found in Epstein’s homes.

The Surprise: Photos show quotes from the book Lolita written in black ink on the skin (feet and necks) of unidentified individuals.

The Impact: While everyone knew Epstein’s obsession with the book (his plane was nicknamed after it), seeing high-resolution forensic photos of the text written on actual bodies has shocked even seasoned investigators.

4. High-Level Resignations (The Slovakia Connection)

In a move that caught everyone off guard, a high-ranking European official has already resigned due to the Friday drop.

The Surprise: Slovakia’s national security adviser, Miroslav Lajčák, resigned yesterday after emails showed Epstein had invited him to various private dinners and meetings in 2018—much later than many other figures had claimed to have cut ties.

5. The “Russian Woman” Matchmaking

The files reveal that Epstein was actively acting as a “dating service” for elite men well into 2013 and 2014.

The Surprise: Emails show Epstein scouting specifically for “26-year-old Russian women” for Prince Andrew and other business associates, describing them in emails as “trustworthy” and “clever.”

The sheer volume of photos—including Bill Clinton in a hot tub and Mick Jagger at dinner—is the visual story of the weekend, but the emails showing a “revolving door” at Buckingham Palace for a convicted predator is arguably the biggest legal and social bombshell.

Would you like me to find the specific email text for the “Buckingham Palace” invitation or more on the Bill Gates claims?