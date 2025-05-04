Timothy’s Newsletter

The Do Not Comply Guy
6h

Pretty obvious...and combine that with all the indications over the years that "she" is a he, that the daughters aren't really theirs, Barak calling "her" Michael on TV, Joan Rivers letting us know that they all know "she" is a tranny, etc...and now straight out of the mouth of big Mike himself.

Yes, it's true -- we had a fake family -- a trans couple posing as a nuclear family, in the Oval office, pushing their parts of the NWO agenda, including racial and social engineering for the luciferian "globalists".

Even out of his own mouth, people will ignore or deny it being real. It's like there is a spiritual blindness that has decended over our country, one that most cannot choose to wake up from.

