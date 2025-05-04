Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Big Mike Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDid Big Mike Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud?Timothy WineyMay 04, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Big Mike Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/05/michelle_obama_the_truth.html2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Big Mike Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Pretty obvious...and combine that with all the indications over the years that "she" is a he, that the daughters aren't really theirs, Barak calling "her" Michael on TV, Joan Rivers letting us know that they all know "she" is a tranny, etc...and now straight out of the mouth of big Mike himself.
Yes, it's true -- we had a fake family -- a trans couple posing as a nuclear family, in the Oval office, pushing their parts of the NWO agenda, including racial and social engineering for the luciferian "globalists".
Even out of his own mouth, people will ignore or deny it being real. It's like there is a spiritual blindness that has decended over our country, one that most cannot choose to wake up from.