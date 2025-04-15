Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Anyone Ever Vote to be Sprayed Like Aphids?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDid Anyone Ever Vote to be Sprayed Like Aphids?Timothy WineyApr 15, 20253Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Anyone Ever Vote to be Sprayed Like Aphids?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-12-2025-505/3Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDid Anyone Ever Vote to be Sprayed Like Aphids?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Start with Dane, move on to Jim Lee when you want to actually learn something
https://www.climateviewer.news/p/geoengineering-101-history-science
Just recently discovered Jim Lee. Very rational and scientific discussion of the issues. Dane has been doing this for a long time but is so doom-and-gloom. And I get it; spraying us is serious. But Jim’s approach is very pragmatic