You said:

Who was the Clinton adviser who got caught with prostitutes?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The Clinton adviser you're thinking of is Dick Morris. He was a political consultant who worked closely with President Bill Clinton during his first term. In 1996, it was revealed that Morris had been involved with a high-priced escort service, which led to a scandal and his resignation from his advisory role. The incident was a significant embarrassment for both Morris and the Clinton administration.

You said:

How old is Dick Morris?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Dick Morris was born on November 28, 1947. As of today, September 4, 2024, he would be 76 years old.

You said:

He looks 126. Is he vaccinated?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I don't have real-time updates on individuals' vaccination statuses. However, it's worth noting that public figures like Dick Morris often have their health details kept private, unless they choose to share them. If you're looking for current information on this or any other health-related topic, checking recent news or official statements would be the best approach.

You said:

Are there any public statements he made relating to vaccines?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

As of my last update, Dick Morris had not made any significant public statements specifically addressing vaccines or vaccination policies. However, public figures' statements can change frequently, so it's a good idea to check recent news sources or Morris's own media appearances for the latest information on his views or statements.

You said:

I'll bet you my life savings he's jabbed and boosted.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It’s always possible that public figures, like anyone else, have received vaccinations and boosters. Many people, regardless of their public persona or past controversies, have chosen to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and other diseases. If you’re looking for specific information about Dick Morris’s vaccination status, checking his recent interviews or social media might provide the latest updates.