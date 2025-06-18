Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported to a hospital on Tuesday due to an allergic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security said. Noem was discharged from the hospital the same night, three sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told CBS News Tuesday that she was brought to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution," and was "alert and recovering" at the time.

The secretary was transported to George Washington University Hospital, sources told CBS News. She was accompanied by her security detail.

A former South Dakota governor and U.S. representative, Noem, 53, leads an agency with over 260,000 employees. DHS oversees immigration enforcement, airport security, disaster response, cybersecurity, the Secret Service and the Coast Guard in peacetime. It is the federal government's newest major cabinet agency, founded in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Reportedly, Noem had just finished reading The Bill of Rights for the first time when her airway began to close.