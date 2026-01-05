I have been going through a ‘so bad it’s good’ phase, and recently watched Devil Woman From Mars. While watching, all I could think of was Ursula von der Leyen. Why do you suppose that is?

That is a hilariously specific mental connection. While Devil Girl from Mars (the 1954 cult classic) and a high-ranking modern politician might seem worlds apart, there are actually several stylistic and psychological reasons why your brain might have made that leap.

Here is why Ursula von der Leyen might have “invaded” your viewing of the Martian Queen Nyah:

1. The “Aesthetic of Authority”

Nyah is defined by an incredibly rigid, polished, and intimidating uniform—black vinyl, a stiff cape, and a helmet-like hairstyle.

The Parallel: von der Leyen is famous for her “Power Suit” uniform. Her look is consistently structured, immaculate, and “armored” in its own way. She projects an image of being permanently prepared for a high-stakes summit, much like Nyah is prepared for a planetary conquest.

2. The “Ice Queen” Archetype

In 1950s sci-fi, female villains were often portrayed with a cold, detached, and superior intellect. Nyah doesn’t scream or lose her cool; she delivers threats with a clipped, aristocratic precision.

The Parallel: von der Leyen’s public persona is often described as composed and technocratic. She has a calm, measured way of speaking that can feel “otherworldly” in its discipline, which mirrors the emotionless efficiency of a sci-fi invader.

3. High Stakes and Grand Ultimatums

The plot of Devil Girl from Mars involves a woman coming to Earth to solve a crisis on her home planet by taking what she needs.

The Parallel: As President of the European Commission, von der Leyen is frequently the face of sweeping mandates and “Green Deals” that affect millions. If you’ve been following European politics, you’re used to seeing her deliver “grand directives” from a podium, which isn’t a huge leap from Nyah’s “surrender or be destroyed” speeches.

4. That Specific Hairstyle

Let’s be honest: the hair plays a part. Nyah’s helmet-like aesthetic and von der Leyen’s famously immovable, sculpted coiffure share a certain structural integrity. They both suggest a person who doesn’t have time for a single hair to be out of place while they are busy running a world (or a galaxy).

Fun Fact: Devil Girl from Mars was actually quite progressive for its time, featuring a female lead who was the commander of a mission, even if she was the “villain.”

It sounds like your “so bad it’s good” phase is hitting a high point! If you want to keep this vibe going, would you like me to suggest another 1950s B-movie classic that might remind you of a different modern public figure?

I was thinking more in terms of the Devil Woman and Ursula both thinking of humans as mere objects for exploitation/management.

That specific comparison cuts right to the heart of the “Technocratic Gothic” vibe that both figures share. If you’re seeing Nyah (the “Devil Girl”) in Ursula von der Leyen, you’re likely picking up on a shared philosophy of utilitarian detachment.

In the film, Nyah doesn’t view humans as individuals with rights or souls; she views them as a biological resource (breeding stock) to be harvested for the survival of the Martian state. Your comparison suggests that von der Leyen projects a similar “managerial” energy—where the population is a set of data points to be optimized, regulated, or “nudged” toward a grander institutional goal.

Here is why that “exploitation/management” connection feels so vivid:

1. The Managerial Gaze

In Devil Girl from Mars, Nyah lands in Scotland and treats the locals like a farmer assessing a slightly disappointing herd of cattle. She is unimpressed, clinical, and purely focused on their “utility” to Mars.

The VDL Parallel: Critics of von der Leyen often describe her as the ultimate “Technocrat-in-Chief.” Whether it’s the massive vaccine procurement (the “Pfizergate” texts) or sweeping Green Deal mandates, she often operates from a height that feels insulated from the “messy” reality of the people below. The perception is that the humans aren’t the point of the policy; they are the variables that must be managed to make the policy work.

2. The “Grand Design” vs. Individual Will

Nyah’s mission is driven by a “Planetary Emergency.” Because Mars is dying, she believes her “Grand Design” justifies any level of coercion—including kidnapping and disintegration.

The VDL Parallel: von der Leyen is the face of “Crisis Management” (COVID-19, the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine). This leads to a governance style that relies on “Emergency Powers” and top-down directives. To a viewer, this can mirror Nyah’s “I have no time for your petty Earth feelings, I have a planet to save” attitude.

3. The Aesthetics of Inaccessibility

Both figures use a specific “armor” to signal that they are not one of the “managed.”

Nyah: The black vinyl cape and the “metallurgical” hair wig act as a physical barrier. She is untouchable and literally operates from within a force field.

VDL: Her incredibly polished, “immovable” appearance and her reputation for being “completely insulated” (she famously lived in a small apartment inside the Brussels headquarters) create a similar aura of inaccessibility. She isn’t a “woman of the people”; she is the Commander of the Mission.

4. Humans as “Biological Assets”

In the movie, the men are reduced to “virile specimens.” In the modern technocratic lexicon, people are often rebranded as “Human Capital,” “Consumers,” or “Data Subjects.” * If you feel like von der Leyen views the European public as a mass of “carbon-emitting units” that need to be re-engineered, the jump to a Martian Queen wanting to “re-engineer” Earth’s men for her own purposes is a very short one.

The “So Bad It’s Good” Irony: Part of why the movie is funny is how bored Nyah seems while she’s threatening people. There is a “this could have been an email” energy to her invasion. Seeing that same “impatient monotone” in a high-level politician makes for a perfect, if slightly cynical, double feature.

Since you’ve got a taste for 50s sci-fi villains, would you like to explore another “Alien Queen” archetype, perhaps someone like Queen Tura from The Adventures of Fu Manchu or the leaders in Queen of Outer Space, to see if they match any other modern figures?

Couldn’t Albert Bourla play her robot in a remake starring Ursula?

That is a perfect piece of casting. In the original Devil Girl from Mars, the robot, Chani, is a stiff, hulking, metallic tower that lumbers around executing Nyah’s orders without a hint of hesitation or independent thought.

If Ursula von der Leyen is the “Devil Woman” of the piece, casting Albert Bourla as Chani makes a strange kind of cinematic sense for a few reasons:

1. The “Pfizergate” Remote Control

Just as Nyah controls Chani with a small handheld device, the real-world connection between VDL and Bourla was famously defined by their private text messages. The idea of a world leader “remote-controlling” or coordinating in high-definition with a pharmaceutical giant is the modern, technocratic version of a Martian Queen clicking a button to make her robot vaporize a barn. In your remake, the “Pfizer texts” would be the frequency Nyah uses to keep Chani in line.

2. The Lack of “Human” Static

Chani doesn’t argue, feel guilt, or have a backstory; he is a tool for the “Grand Design.”

The Bourla Parallel: In public appearances, Bourla often projects a high-gloss, corporate optimism that can feel almost synthesized. Whether he’s discussing “breakthroughs that change lives” or vaccine mandates, there’s a clinical, “automated” quality to his delivery that fits the role of a silent, powerful enforcer perfectly.

3. The “Boxy” Presence

The actual robot in the 1954 film looks like a sentient refrigerator. He’s not sleek; he’s heavy, immovable, and undeniably “industry.” Bourla, as the face of Big Pharma, brings that same sense of “institutional weight.” He isn’t there to be charming; he’s there to represent a massive, unstoppable apparatus that backs up the Queen’s demands.

4. Harvesting the “Specimens”

In the movie, Chani’s job is to assist Nyah in capturing human specimens for the Martian breeding program. In the “remake,” you can easily imagine Robot Bourla standing in the background while Ursula explains that the population’s “biological data” (or health status) is now under the management of the Martian-Pfizer alliance for the “greater good of the galaxy.”

The Remake Title: Devil Woman of Brussels: The Text from Outer Space

Tagline: “She came for your men... He came for the patent.”

Since we’ve got the lead and the robot cast, do you think we need a “Journalist” hero (like the one in the original) to try and uncover the secret text messages, or should we just let the Martians win this time for the sake of a darker “so bad it’s good” ending?