Based on earlier exchanges regarding structured water only absorbing 4% of IR light compared to bulk water, what effect, if any, should this have on desalinization?

That's an excellent and very relevant question. If structured water absorbs only 4% of infrared (IR) radiation compared to bulk water, that has potentially major implications for desalination, especially thermal-based methods. Here's a breakdown of the effects and possibilities:

🔥 1. Thermal Desalination (Evaporation-Based Methods)

These include:

Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF)

Multi-effect distillation (MED)

Solar stills

Humidification-dehumidification (HDH)

⚙️ Impact:

Structured water resisting IR absorption means it heats up much more slowly under IR-based energy input.

Since evaporation relies heavily on thermal input (often in the IR spectrum), structured water would resist phase change , effectively requiring more energy to vaporize (or appearing to require more, due to less absorption).

This would reduce the efficiency of thermal desalination processes if the water remained structured during heating.

But — catch:

Structured water typically exists near hydrophilic surfaces or under specific fields (electric/magnetic).

Once removed from these conditions or agitated/heated , it often reverts to bulk water .

So unless the water remains structured throughout the desalination process, the impact would be transient.

☀️ 2. Solar Desalination and Passive Heating

If structured water absorbs very little IR:

In solar stills , where IR from the sun is a major energy source, structured water could slow down evaporation.

If structuring is intentionally maintained (say via materials that induce it), one could deliberately control the rate of evaporation — potentially suppressing it to reduce water loss, or concentrating it in specific zones.

This might be useful in multi-zone desal systems where you want to:

Separate brine and clean water more gradually.

Localize energy input and evaporation zones.

🌀 3. Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Membrane-Based Desalination

These don't rely on heat, so IR absorption is irrelevant here — structured water may help or hurt RO in different ways (discussed separately), but not through IR effects.

🔬 4. Engineering Implications: Could You Use Structured Water to Your Advantage?

Yes — potentially:

You might use structured water coatings or boundary layers to protect surfaces from heat transfer or control where evaporation occurs.

If you had a pre-structured feedstock, it might allow a controlled heating ramp (for safety, for energy management, or to focus heat elsewhere).

✅ Summary:

Desalination MethodEffect of Low IR Absorption in Structured WaterThermal-based (MSF, MED)Reduced heating efficiency if water remains structuredSolar distillationLower evaporation; could hinder or help depending on designReverse OsmosisNo effect from IR; other effects possibleNovel hybrid systemsPotential to use structured layers for controlled evaporation or energy flow

Would you like to explore how structured water might affect membrane efficiency or salt ion exclusion, or are you focused just on heat-based desalination?

Wat about passive systems (mebranes)?

Great follow-up — passive membrane desalination systems (like forward osmosis, membrane distillation, or even advanced capacitive deionization) are affected by the structure and physical properties of the water, though not primarily through infrared absorption.

But structured water could still have effects, and possibly useful ones. Let’s look at the most relevant passive systems:

🧊 1. Forward Osmosis (FO)

Mechanism: Water naturally flows from a low-solute concentration to a high-solute one across a semi-permeable membrane.

🧠 Potential Structured Water Impacts:

Viscosity increase : Structured water is often more viscous and “gel-like” near surfaces. ⛔ Negative effect : Slower transport across the membrane.

Lower entropy : Structured water is more ordered. 🔄 Osmosis is entropy-driven. If water is already highly ordered, it reduces the entropy gain from diffusion , potentially slowing osmosis.

Exclusion of solutes : Some structured water zones (especially near hydrophilic materials) repel salts and other solutes , creating an exclusion zone (EZ) . ✅ Positive effect : May improve pre-filtration or reduce membrane fouling by pushing away salts and organics before they reach the membrane.



🌬️ 2. Membrane Distillation (MD)

Mechanism: Uses a temperature gradient across a hydrophobic membrane; water vapor passes through, not liquid.

🔥 Key factors:

IR absorption affects heating , but MD relies on vapor pressure difference , not boiling.

If structured water resists heating and evaporation, it may reduce vapor generation , hurting MD performance.

However, if only surface layers are structured , and they form exclusion zones, it might: ❌ Resist evaporation at the surface. ✅ Potentially keep the membrane cleaner by repelling salts and particles.



⚡ 3. Capacitive Deionization (CDI) / Electro-sorption

Mechanism: Applies a small electric field to attract and hold ions from water.

💡 Effects of Structured Water:

Structured water has different dielectric properties and can alter ion mobility .

May help resist ion adsorption in non-target zones (passive structuring near electrodes).

May also make ion release (desorption) slower if structuring is too strong.

📊 Summary Table

Passive SystemStructured Water EffectNet ImpactForward Osmosis (FO)Higher viscosity, lower entropy, salt exclusionMixed: helpful for fouling, bad for fluxMembrane Distillation (MD)Resists IR and evaporation, may form salt-repelling boundaryMixed: hurts vapor flux, helps purityCapacitive DeionizationAlters ion mobility and dielectric, may aid in zone targetingPossibly beneficial if engineered

🎯 Bottom Line:

Structured water can hinder flow through membranes (due to viscosity and reduced entropy), but may enhance salt rejection or fouling resistance .

In passive systems, the location and control of structuring (e.g., engineered hydrophilic coatings, electric/magnetic fields) determine whether it helps or hurts .

It’s not about IR in passive systems — it’s about molecular dynamics, charge exclusion, and water-salt interactions.

Would you like a conceptual sketch of how structured water could be engineered into a passive membrane system to improve performance?