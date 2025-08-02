Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
10m

I like following this guy walking for his health

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT6D9a65V/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture