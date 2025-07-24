Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDeplorables!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDeplorables!Timothy WineyJul 24, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDeplorables!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterDeplorables!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Yeah right. NO ONE GIVES A RIP. I don't. the perp committed suicide, his PIMP girlfriend is locked up.. and IF YOU WANT TO ACTUALLY DO THE RESEARCH IT IS POSSIBLE. GO TO UTUBE and PULL OF ALL THE "VICTIMS" who have come forward even those who are dead and then compile them and then run it through ChatGPT. I have other things to do then obsess on a bunch of pedophiles and MAINSTREAM MEDIA B.S... the only deplorable I see are the usual suspects. DEMONCRATS NEWS.