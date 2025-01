3 identical jars of tap water and fine activated charcoal powder were prepared. One jar (center) was exposed to a torsion field for 10 minutes. After this exposure, 1 denture cleansing tablet was dropped into each of the 3 jars (2 controls 1 experimental). After 48 hours, a clear layer in the experimental jar (center) can bee seen in contrast to the 2 control samples.

