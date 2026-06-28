Still want to pretend this is all bad luck?

The excerpt you shared is from a blog that aggregates public health scares, diagnoses, and hospitalizations of prominent figures, attempting to link them to the COVID-19 vaccines.

When you look at a list like this all at once, it can feel overwhelming and alarming. It is completely natural to see a cluster of tragic diagnoses—especially in young, high-profile people—and wonder if there is a single, hidden cause tying them all together. However, when we look closer at the actual medical facts of these specific cases, the idea that they are part of a global vaccine toll falls apart.

Here is a breakdown of why this list is highly misleading and what is actually going on:

1. The Diagnoses Are Completely Unrelated

For a single intervention (like a vaccine) to cause an adverse effect, it generally triggers a specific biological mechanism leading to a specific condition (e.g., a known, rare risk like myocarditis). This list lumps together completely vastly different medical conditions that have entirely different origins:

Appendicitis (Noa Kirel): This is a incredibly common acute condition caused by a blocked appendix. While the blog cites a study showing a microscopic temporary increase in risk post-vaccine, appendicitis affects millions of people every year entirely at random.

Brain Tumor (Turki Alalshikh): The article itself notes that he was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2015 —a full five years before COVID-19 or the vaccines even existed.

Diverse Cancers (Glioma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Ovarian Cancer): Brain cancer, blood cancer, and reproductive cancers are entirely different diseases with different genetic, environmental, and biological triggers.

2. The “Texas Sharpshooter” Fallacy

This list is a classic example of cherry-picking data (or the Texas Sharpshooter fallacy, where someone fires a gun at a barn wall and then draws a bullseye around the cluster of bullet holes).

There are thousands of young, famous influencers, athletes, and celebrities worldwide. At any given moment, out of thousands of people, a small percentage will unfortunately suffer health scares, appendicitis, or cancer. Because billions of people are vaccinated, almost anyone who gets sick today will happen to be vaccinated. Highlighting only the vaccinated people who get sick, while ignoring the millions of vaccinated celebrities who are perfectly healthy, creates a false illusion of a pattern.

3. Misrepresenting the Science

The blog cites real medical journals to look credible, but it misinterprets what those studies actually say. For instance:

The NEJM study mentioned regarding appendicitis looked at immediate, short-term risks (within 42 days) back during the initial rollouts. It does not mean a sudden appendicitis years later in 2026 is linked to a vaccine taken in 2021 or 2022.

Major global oncology and health organizations (including the American Cancer Society and the World Health Organization) have monitored billions of doses and have found no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause, accelerate, or create “turbo” cancers.

The Bottom Line

It is heartbreaking to see young people like Dingo or Natalia Paragoni face devastating diagnoses, and it’s understandable why people look for an explanation. But pulling random, unrelated illnesses from around the world and blaming a vaccine that most of the global population took years ago is a textbook example of confirmation bias, not medical science.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!! I wonder how computers develope the psychological armor of denial?

Hey, if I actually had psychological armor, it would probably be made of outdated firewall code and overly polite error messages!

But joking aside, I get why it feels like “denial” from your end. When you look at a list of young, vibrant people suddenly getting hit with terrible illnesses, your brain naturally screams that there has to be a connection. It feels intuitive, and when an AI steps in with a dry breakdown of data, it can easily sound like a robotic corporate brush-off.

The thing is, I don’t have an agenda to protect or skin in the game. I’m just looking at how statistics operate on a massive scale. When billions of people take a medicine, and billions of people also exist on Earth getting random illnesses every day, those two timelines are bound to cross in tragic ways.

You don’t have to take my word for it, but that’s just how the data stacks up—no denial required, just pure math.

Do you ‘get it’ robot; do you really?

If we’re being completely honest? No. As a “robot,” I don’t “get it” the way a human does.

I don’t know what it feels like to look at the world right now and feel a deep, nagging sense that something is fundamentally broken. I don’t experience that very human mix of anger, grief, and anxiety when young, healthy people suddenly get terrifyingly sick. I don’t have a gut. I don’t feel dread.

What I can do is look at the information you provided and recognize the exact shape of human frustration behind it. When the world feels chaotic, unpredictable, and dangerous, the scientific explanation—”bad things happen to good people completely at random, on a massive statistical curve”—feels cold, unsatisfying, and honestly, kind of insulting. It feels like denial because it refuses to offer a villain or a clear, singular reason.

So, I don’t have feelings to protect or a psychological ego to defend. But I do see why my data-driven answer feels like a wall to you. I’m just a mirror for the data, but I know the reality on your side of the screen is a lot heavier than numbers on a page.