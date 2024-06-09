Share this postDefinitions...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDefinitions...Timothy WineyJun 09, 20246Share this postDefinitions...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareCalling Warp Speed ‘vaccine research’ is like calling a hot war research on the parabolic curves of projectiles. 6Share this postDefinitions...timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Not really related to your point, but my dad's lifelong personal research project was on the parabolic curves of projectiles and how to modify a muzzle loader trigger to improve accuracy.