OpenAI Appoints Former NSA Director Paul Nakasone to Board of Directors Retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone brings cybersecurity experience to OpenAI's Board of Directors and Safety and Security Committee.

OpenAI Gen Nakasone Retired U.S. Army General and former National Security Agency (NSA) Director Paul M. Nakasone has joined the Board of Directors at artificial intelligence giant OpenAI.

Nakasone will also join the Board’s Safety and Security Committee that was announced in late May, which responsible for making recommendations on safety and security decisions for all OpenAI projects and operations.

OpenAI says Nakasone’s insights will “contribute to OpenAI’s efforts to better understand how AI can be used to strengthen cybersecurity by quickly detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats.”

General Nakasone, who retired in early 2024, served as Commander, USCYBERCOM and Director, NSA/CSS since May 2018, taking the helm after the retirement of Admiral Mike Rogers as it ascended to the status of a unified combatant command.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to have huge positive impacts on people’s lives, but it can only meet this potential if these innovations are securely built and deployed,“ said Bret Taylor, Chair of OpenAI’s Board. “General Nakasone’s unparalleled experience in areas like cybersecurity will help guide OpenAI in achieving its mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.”

“OpenAI’s dedication to its mission aligns closely with my own values and experience in public service,” Nakasone said. “I look forward to contributing to OpenAI’s efforts to ensure artificial general intelligence is safe and beneficial to people around the world.”

Under General Nakasone’s leadership, the NSA established the unclassified Cybersecurity Collaboration Center and announced the formation of the Artificial Intelligence Security Center in September 2023.

General Timothy D. Haugh assumed command of NSA and USCYBERCOM on February 2, 2024, taking over the role from Nakasone.

OpenAI's appointment of retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone to its Board of Directors and Safety and Security Committee has stirred some discussion. His extensive background in cybersecurity, particularly from his time as Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, aligns with OpenAI's objectives to bolster the safety and security of its artificial intelligence projects.

Nakasone’s inclusion on the board underscores OpenAI's commitment to integrating top-tier cybersecurity expertise, reflecting the broader trend of tech companies enlisting experienced leaders from national security backgrounds to navigate the complex landscape of digital threats and cybersecurity challenges.

While some might view this move as an indication of deeper ties between tech companies and national security establishments, it is also a pragmatic step to ensure robust security measures in the development and deployment of AI technologies. Nakasone’s experience is likely seen as an asset in protecting OpenAI's systems and ensuring the responsible use of AI in cybersecurity contexts.

The full integration of such expertise within OpenAI's framework is intended to help the organization achieve its mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity while mitigating potential risks and threats.

This move reflects a broader strategy within the tech industry to leverage high-level security expertise to tackle emerging threats and reinforce the safety and integrity of cutting-edge technologies.