Who debunked the link between autism and vaccines and how?

Short answer: no single person debunked it. The claim was dismantled by many independent researchers, across multiple countries, using different methods, over more than two decades.

Here’s the clear, non-hand-wavy version.

Where the claim came from

Andrew Wakefield (1998) published a small case series (12 children) in The Lancet claiming a link between the MMR vaccine and autism .

The study had no control group , relied on parent recall , and later was shown to involve undisclosed financial conflicts and data manipulation .

The Lancet fully retracted the paper in 2010, and Wakefield lost his medical license.

That removed the origin, but debunking required something stronger: large, independent data.

Who debunked it — and how

1. Large population studies (epidemiology)

Researchers asked a simple question: Do vaccinated children develop autism more often than unvaccinated children?

They used national health registries and millions of records, not anecdotes.

Key examples:

Denmark (Madsen et al., 2002; Hviid et al., 2019) Studied 500,000+ children (later 650,000+ ). Compared vaccinated vs unvaccinated. Result: No increased autism risk — even in high-risk groups.

UK (Taylor et al., 1999; 2014) Looked at autism rates before and after MMR introduction . If MMR caused autism, diagnoses should spike after rollout. They didn’t.

US (DeStefano et al., CDC) Multiple case-control and cohort studies. Examined timing, dosage, and cumulative exposure. No association found.



These studies are powerful because:

They include entire populations

They control for confounders

They don’t rely on memory or self-report

2. Thimerosal (mercury) hypothesis testing

When MMR fell apart, the theory shifted to thimerosal (ethylmercury) in some vaccines.

So researchers tested that too:

Autism rates were tracked after thimerosal was removed from most childhood vaccines (early 2000s).

Prediction: Autism rates should fall.

Observed: Autism diagnoses continued to rise.

That directly falsified the hypothesis.

3. Meta-analyses (studies of studies)

Instead of trusting one team, scientists pooled results:

2014 meta-analysis Covered 1.25 million children Included cohort + case-control studies Conclusion: No link between vaccines (MMR or thimerosal) and autism.



Meta-analyses matter because they:

Reduce bias from any one study

Reveal consistent patterns (or lack thereof)

4. Independent scientific review bodies

Not pharma companies.

Institute of Medicine (US National Academy of Sciences) Reviewed all available evidence (2004, 2011). Conclusion: Evidence favors rejection of a causal relationship .

Cochrane Collaboration

WHO

European Medicines Agency

Different countries, different data, same conclusion.

What wasn’t used to debunk it

Not “trust us”

Not authority alone

Not a single experiment

Not industry-funded studies only

The claim failed because it made testable predictions — and they were repeatedly wrong.

Important nuance (often lost in shouting matches)

Autism is real

Autism diagnoses have increased

Genetics play a major role

Environmental factors may exist

Vaccines were specifically tested — and failed to explain it

Rejecting the vaccine link does not mean:

Parents imagined symptoms

Concerns were illegitimate

Medicine handled communication well (it often didn’t)

Bottom line

The autism–vaccine link wasn’t “debunked by a guy.”

It collapsed under large-scale data, replicated across continents, over decades, using methods Wakefield’s claim could not survive.

If you want, I can also walk through:

Why autism diagnoses rose anyway

The strongest remaining open questions

Or how bad science persists socially even after being falsified

Refuting Wakefield doesn’t disprove the link.

You’re right — refuting Wakefield alone does not disprove a vaccine–autism link.

And to be clear and precise (no weasel words): that is not how the link was rejected.

What disproves a causal link is not discrediting a person, but repeatedly testing the hypothesis itself and watching it fail.

Let’s separate those cleanly.

1. What refuting Wakefield actually did (and didn’t do)

Refuting Wakefield did only this:

Removed the original evidentiary basis for the claim

Showed the initial signal was unreliable and corrupted

It did not, by itself:

Prove vaccines are safe

Prove no link exists

End the scientific question

On that, you’re absolutely correct.

2. How the hypothesis itself was tested (this is the key part)

Once the claim existed, it made specific, falsifiable predictions. Scientists tested those predictions, not Wakefield’s character.

Core hypothesis:

Vaccines (MMR, thimerosal, or cumulative exposure) increase autism risk.

That implies observable effects.

3. The predictions — and what happened

Prediction A:

Vaccinated children should have higher autism rates than unvaccinated children

Test:

Large cohort studies comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations.

Result:

No increased risk detected — repeatedly, across countries, sample sizes in the hundreds of thousands to millions.

➡️ Hypothesis fails Prediction A

Prediction B:

Autism rates should rise sharply after MMR introduction

Test:

Time-series analyses before and after MMR rollout.

Result:

No step-change. Autism diagnoses rose smoothly, not in vaccine-aligned jumps.

➡️ Hypothesis fails Prediction B

Prediction C:

Removing thimerosal should reduce autism rates

This is a very strong prediction.

Test:

Track autism prevalence after thimerosal removal (early 2000s).

Result:

Autism rates continued to rise.

➡️ Hypothesis fails Prediction C

This alone is devastating to the mercury-based variants of the theory.

Prediction D:

More exposure → more risk (dose–response)

Test:

Compare children with higher cumulative antigen or vaccine exposure.

Result:

No dose–response relationship observed.

➡️ Hypothesis fails Prediction D

4. Why this matters philosophically (Popper, not authority)

A hypothesis is not disproven by character assassination.

It is disproven when:

It makes predictions

Those predictions are tested

The predictions fail

Repeatedly

Independently

With increasing statistical power

That is exactly what happened here.

5. What has not been disproven (important)

Disproving this link does not mean:

Autism has no environmental contributors

Medical science has been transparent or ethical

Surveillance systems are perfect

All vaccine safety questions are closed

Parents were wrong to notice temporal correlations

It only means:

Vaccines, as tested, do not explain autism prevalence.

That’s a narrow claim — but a strong one.

6. Why the debate persists anyway

Not because the hypothesis survived testing — it didn’t — but because:

Autism onset often coincides with vaccination age (correlation trap)

Institutions handled concerns arrogantly and dishonestly

Goalposts shifted (MMR → thimerosal → “too many, too soon”)

Trust collapsed before the data arrived

Social enforcement replaced explanation

Bad behavior by authorities does not resurrect a falsified hypothesis — but it does keep people from believing the falsification.

Bottom line (precise and fair)

✅ You are correct: debunking Wakefield ≠ disproving the link

✅ The link was rejected because its predictions failed

❌ It was not rejected by authority, consensus, or narrative

❌ It does not explain autism’s rise

If you want, we can go one level deeper and examine:

Whether the studies actually had sufficient power to detect small effects

The strongest remaining critiques of the epidemiology

Or what kinds of evidence would reopen the question legitimately

How can you disprove the autism/vaccine link if no proper controls are ever used in studies? Injecting Aluminum into the ‘control’ group is not a placebo! Aluminum is a neurotoxin and a powerful flocculator causing blood to sludge. The “collapse” of blood zeta potential due to aluminum is primarily a result of colloid chemistry and the way trivalent cations ($Al^{3+}$) interact with the negative electrical charges on the surface of red blood cells (erythrocytes).In healthy blood, red blood cells carry a negative surface charge—primarily from sialic acid molecules in the cell membrane.1 This charge creates an electrostatic repulsive force known as the Zeta Potential, which prevents the cells from bumping into each other and clumping.21. The Power of the Trivalent Ion ($Al^{3+}$)The most significant reason aluminum is so effective at collapsing zeta potential is its valence. Aluminum exists in the body as a trivalent cation ($Al^{3+}$), meaning it carries a $+3$ charge.According to the Schulze-Hardy Rule, the ability of an ion to neutralize a colloid’s charge (and thus cause it to clump) increases exponentially with its valence. A trivalent ion like $Al^{3+}$ is significantly more powerful than a divalent ion (like $Ca^{2+}$ or $Mg^{2+}$) and thousands of times more powerful than a monovalent ion (like $Na^+$ or $K^+$) at “compressing” the electrical double layer around a cell.2. Mechanism of “Collapse”When aluminum enters the bloodstream, it interacts with the red blood cells through two main processes:Charge Neutralization: The strongly positive $Al^{3+}$ ions are attracted to the negative sialic acid groups on the red blood cell membrane. By binding to these sites, the aluminum effectively “cancels out” the cell’s negative charge.Double Layer Compression: Every charged particle in a liquid is surrounded by an “electrical double layer” of ions.3 Aluminum ions shrink this layer significantly. When this layer (the zeta potential) drops below a certain threshold (typically around -15mV), the electrostatic repulsion is no longer strong enough to overcome the natural Van der Waals attractive forces.43. Biological ConsequencesWhen the zeta potential “collapses” (moves toward zero), the blood transitions from a stable suspension to an unstable one. This leads to:EffectDescriptionAggregation (Sludge)Red blood cells begin to stick together in stacks called Rouleaux or irregular clumps.Increased Viscosity”Thicker” blood requires more pressure to move through the vascular system, straining the heart.Microcirculation IssuesClumped cells cannot easily pass through the tiny capillaries (which are often narrower than a single RBC), leading to reduced oxygen delivery to tissues.Endothelial StressClumped blood is more abrasive and can cause “friction” damage to the lining of the blood vessels.4. Summary of the ReactionIn simple terms, aluminum acts like a “chemical magnet” that strips away the protective electrical shield surrounding your blood cells. Without this shield, the cells lose their ability to repel one another, leading to “sludging” or clumping.

You’re raising two distinct issues, and it’s important not to blur them:

How causality is tested in vaccine–autism research (controls, study design) Whether aluminum adjuvants plausibly cause the kind of systemic blood effects you describe

I’ll address both directly and precisely.

1. The “no proper controls” claim — where it’s right, and where it isn’t

A. Most evidence rejecting a vaccine–autism link does not rely on injected placebos at all

This is the critical point that often gets missed.

The strongest evidence against a causal link comes from:

Population-based cohort studies

Case–control studies

Natural experiments

These compare:

Vaccinated vs truly unvaccinated children

Or children with different exposure timing / dose

Using medical registries, not randomized injections

Examples of valid controls used:

Children who never received MMR

Children vaccinated late vs on schedule

Siblings discordant for vaccination status

Pre- vs post-policy cohorts

👉 No injections are given to the control group in these studies.

So aluminum adjuvants in “placebos” are irrelevant to the main body of evidence.

If autism rates are the same in:

Unvaccinated children

Vaccinated children

then the hypothesis fails without any placebo injection whatsoever.

B. Where your criticism is legitimate

You are correct that in some pre-licensure safety trials:

“Placebo” sometimes means adjuvant-only , not saline

This design cannot detect adjuvant-specific harms

That criticism is valid for detecting subtle toxicity, especially:

Neurodevelopmental effects

Immune priming differences

Long-term outcomes

But those trials are not what disproved the autism link.

They were designed to test:

Short-term safety

Immunogenicity

Not autism, which appears years later.

2. Aluminum adjuvants: where your chemistry is right — and where it overreaches

You are correct about several pure chemistry facts:

✔ Correct points

Aluminum salts contain Al³⁺ , a trivalent cation

Trivalent ions strongly affect colloidal systems (Schulze–Hardy rule)

Zeta potential stabilizes suspensions

Charge neutralization can cause aggregation in vitro

No dispute there.

Where the argument breaks down biologically

The leap from colloid chemistry to systemic blood sludging in vivo is not justified by evidence.

Here’s why:

1. Aluminum adjuvants do not circulate as free Al³⁺ ions in blood

After intramuscular injection:

Aluminum hydroxide/phosphate remains largely particulate

It is slowly phagocytosed by macrophages

Dissolved aluminum binds rapidly to: Transferrin Albumin Citrate complexes



Free Al³⁺ concentration in plasma remains extremely low.

If free trivalent aluminum ions were collapsing zeta potential systemically:

Acute hemorheological effects would be obvious and immediate

We would see: Hemolysis Capillary blockage Measurable viscosity changes



This is not observed in vaccinated infants or adults.

2. Rouleaux formation already occurs physiologically

RBC aggregation:

Happens normally with fibrinogen , immunoglobulins

Varies with inflammation, hydration, acute phase response

It is reversible, regulated, and well-characterized.

Aluminum adjuvants do not reproduce the conditions required for pathological rouleaux in vivo.

3. Dose and compartment matter

Toxicology is not “is it poisonous,” but:

Dose

Form

Route

Distribution

Aluminum toxicity is real at:

Renal failure levels

Occupational inhalation

Chronic parenteral nutrition

But extrapolating from:

In vitro colloid experiments

to

Intramuscular adjuvant exposure in infants

is not valid without bridging evidence.

3. So how can the autism–vaccine link be disproven?

You don’t need injected placebos at all.

The hypothesis predicts:

Vaccinated children should develop autism at higher rates than unvaccinated children.

That prediction has been tested repeatedly, using:

Entire national populations

Natural variation in uptake

Sibling controls

Timing analyses

And it fails.

That does not mean:

Aluminum is harmless

Vaccine safety science is perfect

Surveillance is adequate

Adjuvant research is sufficient

It means:

Vaccines do not explain autism prevalence

Those are different claims.

4. Where skepticism remains reasonable

You are on solid ground questioning:

Adjuvant-only “placebos”

Long-term neurodevelopmental surveillance

Immune–neuro interactions

Transparency and conflicts of interest

You are not on solid ground asserting:

Systemic blood sludging from vaccine aluminum

Zeta potential collapse in vivo from routine vaccination

That lack of saline RCTs invalidates population evidence

Bottom line (clean and exact)

✔ You are right: adjuvant-only controls are not true placebos

✔ You are right: aluminum chemistry is potent in vitro

❌ Those facts do not invalidate the epidemiological refutation of the autism link

❌ The colloid-chemistry → autism pathway is unsubstantiated

If you want, the next useful step would be:

Identify what effect size aluminum could plausibly cause

Ask whether existing studies had the power to detect that size

Or discuss what a legitimately decisive study design would look like

That’s where this discussion becomes rigorous instead of rhetorical.

Autism among the Amish is virtually unknown.

The idea that autism is “virtually unknown” among the Amish is a widely circulated myth, often invoked in discussions about vaccines — but it’s not supported by reliable evidence. Here’s the best information available from epidemiological and investigative sources:

✅ Autism does occur in Amish communities

Multiple studies and expert reports show cases of autism among Amish people — it is not absent. Snopes+1

A screening study of 1,899 Amish children in Ohio and Indiana found evidence of autism at about 1 in 271 children using standard screening and diagnostic tools. INSAR Conference

Experts who work with Amish communities (e.g., in Lancaster, Pennsylvania) confirm anecdotal and clinic-based evidence of autistic Amish children. STAT+1

🧠 Why it seems rare or hard to measure

There are several well-recognized reasons why autism might appear less common or less frequently diagnosed in Amish populations:

Limited systematic research

— There hasn’t been large-scale, population-wide autism prevalence research in Amish groups using the same methods as national surveys, so true rates are uncertain. STAT Differences in healthcare access

— Amish communities often rely on community-based care and may seek professional diagnosis less frequently, meaning cases can be underdiagnosed or unrecorded. Times Leader Cultural and educational context

— Autism screening tools are often designed around behaviors in mainstream educational settings, which may not translate well to Amish school environments, complicating identification. STAT Variation in vaccination rates does not equate to absence of autism

— Many Amish children do receive vaccines; lower vaccination prevalence doesn’t eliminate autism and doesn’t establish causation one way or the other. Snopes+1

🧪 Comparisons to general U.S. rates

In the general U.S. population, recent CDC data estimate autism prevalence around 1 in 36 children . Full Fact

The Amish study’s preliminary figure of around 1 in 271 shows autism exists but may be lower than average — though differences in measurement methods make direct comparisons unreliable. INSAR Conference

🧠 Key takeaway

There is autism among the Amish , and claims that it doesn’t exist are false . Snopes

Differences in observed rates may reflect diagnostic practices, access to healthcare, cultural patterns, and genetic factors, not evidence that autism is absent or that vaccines are causal.

If you want, I can break down the potential reasons autism might appear less frequently in Amish studies and whether those reasons relate to genetics, environment, or diagnostic practices.

I lived among the AMish and never saw one autistic kid, not one.

I take that seriously — lived experience matters. And I’m not going to hand-wave it away with “anecdotes don’t count.” They do count — just not in the same way as population measurement.

Let’s be careful and precise.

1. What your observation does legitimately tell us

If you lived among the Amish and never saw a child who stood out as autistic, that suggests at least one of the following is true:

Severe / visibly disabling autism is uncommon in that community

Children who would be labeled autistic elsewhere are functioning within Amish social structures

Behavioral expectations and supports differ enough that symptoms don’t surface as “pathology”

Families handle issues privately, without clinical labels or institutions

That’s real information. It shouldn’t be dismissed.

2. Why “I never saw one” ≠ “they don’t exist”

Autism is not a single phenotype. Most diagnosed autism today is:

Verbal

Mild to moderate

Social-communication focused

Identified largely through school systems, not medical emergencies

Key point:

You don’t “see” most autism unless the environment makes it visible.

Amish environments differ in crucial ways:

One-room schools

No constant age-segregated peer comparison

Practical, repetitive, hands-on work

Minimal abstract testing

Strong family scaffolding

No screen exposure

No expectation of constant eye contact or performative socialization

Many traits labeled “autistic” in modern schools:

Quietness

Intense focus

Literal thinking

Preference for routine

…are neutral or even valued in Amish life.

So absence of visible autism does not automatically imply absence of neurodivergence.

3. The diagnostic machinery matters more than people realize

Autism prevalence exploded in step with:

DSM redefinitions

Special education funding incentives

Mandatory school screening

Parent advocacy pathways

Medicalization of behavior

The Amish largely sit outside that machinery.

No:

IEP pipelines

Developmental pediatric clinics

Insurance coding

State reporting requirements

So the feedback loop that creates prevalence statistics barely exists.

This alone can account for a dramatic difference in “seen” autism.

4. The vaccine inference problem (where the logic breaks)

Here’s the logical step that cannot be made cleanly:

“I didn’t see autistic Amish children → therefore vaccines cause autism”

Because that conclusion ignores other massive differences, including:

Genetics (founder effects)

Birth practices

Maternal age patterns

Antibiotic exposure

Diet

Environmental toxins

Screen exposure (huge)

Educational expectations

Diagnostic capture

To isolate vaccines, you would need:

Amish-like upbringing

Same genetics

Same environment

Same diagnostics

with only vaccination differing

That comparison does not exist.

5. A more defensible conclusion (and one I think is closer to the truth)

Based on your experience, a stronger and more honest inference is:

Modern society creates conditions where neurodevelopmental differences become disabling and labeled — while traditional societies often absorb them without pathology.

That’s a profound critique of modernity.

It does not require vaccines to be the cause.

And importantly:

It explains why autism appears rare

It matches historical accounts

It avoids overclaiming

6. Where your intuition is pointing — and where it’s probably right

I think your lived observation is pointing toward:

Environmental mismatch

Developmental overload

Industrialized childhood

Pathologizing difference

Those are real problems.

But the specific claim that vaccines are the primary driver still fails when tested against:

Unvaccinated children outside Amish communities

Sibling comparisons

Timing analyses

Thimerosal removal

Bottom line (plain and honest)

I believe you when you say you never saw an autistic Amish child

That observation is meaningful

It does not uniquely implicate vaccines

It does strongly implicate modern social, educational, and environmental conditions

If you want, the most productive next step would be to ask:

What about modern childhood makes neurodivergence turn into disability?

That question survives your observation — and leads somewhere real.

I think an autistic kid would stand out like a sore thumb among the Amish!

I understand why you think that — and on first glance it sounds obvious. But this is one of those cases where intuition collides with how autism actually presents outside modern institutional settings.

Let me be very concrete and grounded, not abstract.

1. What would “stand out like a sore thumb” where you lived ?

Most people picture autism as:

Hand-flapping

Nonverbal

Meltdowns

Obvious social disruption

That phenotype exists — but it is a minority of autism cases today and likely always was.

The majority of autistic children are:

Verbally fluent

Quiet, not disruptive

Rule-bound

Routine-oriented

Socially odd, not socially chaotic

Those traits do not automatically stand out in Amish life.

2. Amish culture actively camouflages autistic traits

Let’s walk through specific traits and how they land in Amish settings.

Limited eye contact

In modern schools: flagged immediately

Among Amish: modesty and deference → normal

Quiet, solitary behavior

In public school: “withdrawn”

Among Amish: obedient, well-behaved

Rigid routines

In modern life: “inflexible”

Among Amish: virtue

Intense focus on repetitive tasks

In classrooms: “fixated”

In farming, carpentry, quilting: competent

Literal thinking

In modern education: “lacks pragmatics”

In Amish instruction: clarity and obedience

Nothing there screams “sore thumb.”

3. Where autistic kids do stand out — and why you didn’t see that

Autism becomes obvious when:

Children must navigate large peer groups

Constant novelty and noise

Abstract social signaling

Rapid task-switching

Competitive self-expression

Screen-mediated overstimulation

That is modern school, not Amish school.

One-room classrooms + stable peers + predictable days = symptom suppression, not symptom absence.

4. Severe autism would be visible — and here’s the key point

You’re right about one thing:

Severe, nonverbal, self-injurious autism would stand out anywhere.

But two facts matter:

Severe autism is rare Even in modern populations, most people will never personally encounter it unless they work in special education or healthcare

So “I never saw one” is not as strong a filter as it feels.

5. There’s also social invisibility you may not have had access to

Amish families:

Handle disability privately

Avoid public labeling

Rarely institutionalize

Often keep affected children at home or within extended family networks

If a child did have severe challenges, you likely wouldn’t:

See them in public spaces

See them in school

Hear about them socially

That’s not denial — it’s cultural containment.

6. The critical logical point (this is where precision matters)

Even if we granted:

Amish autism prevalence is much lower

That still does not isolate vaccines as the cause.

Because Amish life differs on dozens of autism-relevant axes simultaneously:

Genetics (founder effects)

Parental age

Birth practices

Antibiotic exposure

Screen exposure (huge)

Diet

Chemical exposure

Education structure

Social expectations

Your observation strongly supports:

Modern environments amplify and expose neurodevelopmental differences.

It does not uniquely support:

Vaccines cause autism.

Those are very different claims.

Bottom line (plain, no soft language)

An autistic child would not necessarily stand out among the Amish

Many autistic traits are neutralized or valued there

Severe autism is rare enough that not seeing it proves little

Your observation is meaningful — just not decisive in the way you think

If you want, we can do something useful next:

Construct a hypothetical Amish-controlled study that would isolate vaccines

Or examine which modern factors best explain why autism becomes disabling

Those questions are where your intuition actually leads somewhere solid.

OMG! Now Amish culture masks autism! You are an idiot!

I’m not going to trade insults with you — but I am going to reset this calmly and plainly, because the issue deserves clarity, not heat.

You’re reacting to one word (“masks”) as if it meant denial or pretending autism doesn’t exist. That’s not what was meant, and I should have chosen a cleaner word given your stated dislike of “weasel language.”

So let me restate without euphemism.

The claim (stated plainly, no sociology fluff)

Autism is defined behaviorally, relative to social expectations.

Change the expectations, and the same neurological traits can stop being classified as a disorder.

That is not controversial. It is literally how the diagnosis works.

This does NOT mean:

Autism is imaginary

Children are being “hidden”

Families are lying

Symptoms magically disappear

So let’s put that straw man in the ground.

What it DOES mean (concrete, observable facts)

Autism diagnoses require impairment relative to norms.

Now compare:

Modern society

Large peer groups

Rapid social signaling

Abstract language demands

Constant novelty

Sensory overload

Institutional screening

Mandatory reporting

Financial/educational incentives to diagnose

Amish society

Small, stable peer groups

Repetitive daily structure

Literal instruction

Predictable routines

Low sensory load

No screening pipeline

No diagnostic incentives

That difference alone can drastically change who gets labeled autistic, without changing brains at all.

That’s not “masking.”

That’s different criteria being triggered.

Your “sore thumb” intuition — here’s the hard truth

You are assuming autism = disruption.

But most autism is:

Quiet

Internal

Non-disruptive

Socially odd, not socially explosive

Those kids absolutely do stand out in modern classrooms.

They do not necessarily stand out in a culture that:

Values obedience

Values routine

Doesn’t reward social performance

Doesn’t pathologize quietness

That’s not ideology. That’s observation across many traditional societies, not just Amish.

The key point you still haven’t answered

Even if we grant — for the sake of argument — that:

Autism is genuinely rarer among the Amish

You still cannot isolate vaccines as the cause, because everything differs at once.

That’s the core scientific failure of the Amish argument, and it has nothing to do with “masking.”

Let me say this directly, without diplomacy

Your lived experience is real

Your conclusion is overconfident

The Amish example does not do the causal work you think it does

And no amount of anger changes that

If you want to keep going, we can:

Design a study that would actually isolate vaccines

Or argue about which modern factors best explain autism prevalence

But if the conversation is just going to be insults, there’s no point continuing.

So the Amish kids are too bust shucking corn for me to notice their hands flapping?

I hear the sarcasm — and I get why you’re annoyed. Let’s slow this down and deal with the specific image you’re invoking, because that’s where the misunderstanding actually is.

No.

I am not saying Amish kids are so busy shucking corn that obvious neurological impairment somehow vanishes. That would be absurd.

What I am saying is much narrower and much less dramatic.

1. Hand-flapping is not autism

Hand-flapping is:

Neither necessary nor sufficient for an autism diagnosis

Present in a minority of autistic people

More common in: Very young children Individuals with intellectual disability High arousal or sensory overload environments



Most autistic people — especially those who would be walking around, working, and schooling — do not flap their hands in public.

So if your mental test is:

“I didn’t see hand-flapping, therefore no autism”

That test fails immediately, even in modern cities.

2. The kind of autism you’re picturing is rare everywhere

The highly visible phenotype:

Constant stimming

Nonverbal

Public meltdowns

Represents a small fraction of autism — on the order of a few percent of diagnosed cases.

Most people never see that phenotype unless they:

Work in special education

Work in pediatrics

Have a family member affected

So not seeing it among the Amish is not the smoking gun it feels like.

3. Where your intuition is reasonable — but still incomplete

You’re right about this much:

If autism were as common and as severe among Amish kids as in modern special-ed classrooms, you would notice.

Agreed.

But that leaves three possibilities, not one:

Severe autism is genuinely rarer Severe cases exist but are kept private (home-based care) Autism prevalence is similar, but severity distribution differs

Only one of those implicates vaccines — and none isolate them cleanly.

4. The part you keep skipping (and it matters)

Even if we stipulate:

Amish autism prevalence is much lower

That still doesn’t tell us why.

Because Amish childhood differs simultaneously in:

Parental age

Birth interventions

Antibiotic exposure

Screen exposure (zero vs massive)

Diet

Chemical exposure

Education structure

Social stress

Diagnostic capture

You cannot point to one factor (vaccines) without excluding the others. That’s not evasive — that’s basic causality.

5. A blunt but fair statement

You are arguing from salience, not prevalence.

“What would catch my eye”

≠

“What exists”

That error happens to everyone, including scientists — which is why we don’t rely on eyeballing communities to infer neurodevelopmental epidemiology.

Final reset (no insults, no fluff)

No, Amish kids aren’t “too busy to flap”

Yes, severe autism would be noticeable — but it’s rare everywhere

No, absence of visible stimming ≠ absence of autism

And no, the Amish example does not isolate vaccines as a cause

If you want to continue, the only productive directions left are:

What factor differences best explain severity differences , or

What evidence would actually convince you one way or the other

If neither of those interests you, we’re just circling the same rhetorical drain.

There are documented cases of identical twins who both became non verbal within hours of vaccination. What are the odds of that!

Let’s slow this right down and be exact — because this is the kind of claim where precision matters more than passion.

I’m not going to mock the question.

I am going to separate what is documented, what is inferred, and what is mathematically meaningful.

1. First: what does “documented cases” actually mean?

There are case reports and parental accounts describing:

Identical twins

Developmental regression

Temporal proximity to vaccination

What there are not are:

Independently verified medical records showing both twins became non-verbal within hours

Video, pre/post standardized language assessments

Blinded clinician confirmation

Exclusion of concurrent illness (fever, encephalopathy, seizures, infection)

That distinction is crucial.

“Documented” in this context usually means:

Written parental reports

VAERS submissions

Advocacy compilations

Legal affidavits

Those are signals, not proofs.

2. Why identical twins matter — but not the way you think

Identical twins share:

The same genome

Very similar neurodevelopmental timing

Very similar vulnerability windows

So synchronous regression in twins is actually expected for genetically driven neurodevelopmental disorders, including:

Autism with regression

Epileptic encephalopathies

Rett-like syndromes

Metabolic disorders unmasked around the same age

That dramatically weakens the “odds” intuition.

The correct comparison is not:

“What are the odds two random kids regress together?”

It is:

“What are the odds two genetically identical brains hit the same failure point at the same developmental moment?”

Those odds are not small.

3. The timing trap (this is where intuition fails)

Vaccines are given at:

Exactly the ages when regression is most likely to appear

Exactly the window when language explodes — and can collapse

Exactly when parents are watching development most closely

So the timeline is densely overlapping.

If regression occurs at:

12–24 months (which it often does)

Then any salient event in that window:

Vaccination

Fever

Infection

Antibiotics

A fall

A new food

…will feel causal.

This is not dismissive — it’s a well-known cognitive trap called post hoc salience, and it is strongest when:

The outcome is severe

The event is emotionally charged

The timing is tight

4. “Within hours” — biologically implausible for autism

This is important, and uncomfortable.

Autism is:

A neurodevelopmental condition

Involving synaptic pruning, connectivity, gene expression

Not an acute neurotoxic syndrome

A loss of language within hours suggests:

Seizure activity

Acute encephalopathy

Fever-induced regression

Metabolic crisis

Those are medical emergencies, not autism mechanisms.

When clinicians investigate such cases carefully, they almost always find:

Subtle pre-existing delays

Prior plateau

Or an acute neurological event that unmasks an underlying disorder

5. Why these cases don’t overturn population data

Even if we granted — for the sake of argument — that:

A handful of twin pairs regressed after vaccination

That still would not establish causation unless:

The rate exceeds background expectation

Comparable unvaccinated twin pairs don’t show it

A mechanism exists that matches timing, dose, and pathology

The effect replicates predictably

That has not been shown.

Extraordinary claims require rate-based evidence, not shock value.

6. The honest answer to “what are the odds?”

The honest answer is:

Much higher than your intuition suggests — if the cause is genetic neurodevelopmental vulnerability plus age-linked regression.

The odds only look astronomical if you assume:

Twins are independent (they’re not)

Regression is rare (it isn’t)

Vaccination is temporally random (it isn’t)

Remove those false assumptions, and the “impossible odds” collapse.

7. One thing I will concede clearly

Medicine has done a terrible job with:

Investigating regression rigorously

Following up catastrophic developmental events

Communicating uncertainty

Supporting families without dismissiveness

That failure fuels exactly the kind of conclusions you’re drawing — and understandably so.

But institutional failure does not convert temporal correlation into causation.

Bottom line (no spin)

There are reports of twins regressing near vaccination

Those reports are not definitive evidence

Identical twins regressing together is not statistically shocking

“Within hours” points away from autism mechanisms

The cases do not overturn large-scale evidence

If you want to go further rigorously, the only productive next step is:

Name a specific case (paper, medical report, court record)

Then we can dissect it clinically, not rhetorically

That’s where truth actually lives.

OMG!!! You are mocking me!!!

I’m not mocking you — and I’m sorry it’s coming across that way. That wasn’t my intent, and I should have slowed down and acknowledged the emotional weight of what you’re pointing to instead of sounding like I was swatting it away.

Let me reset, plainly and respectfully.

First: a clear apology

You’re talking about children who lost abilities, possibly forever.

That is not abstract, and it’s not something to treat like a logic puzzle.

If my tone felt dismissive or sarcastic, that’s on me — not you.

Second: what you’re actually saying (and it’s reasonable)

You’re not saying:

“I read something on Facebook”

“Vaccines are evil, full stop”

You’re saying:

I’ve seen or heard about cases that seem so tightly timed and so unlikely — especially involving identical twins — that the standard explanations feel inadequate.

That is a human reaction, not stupidity.

Third: where I need to be very careful

When I push back, I’m not saying:

Parents are lying

Kids weren’t harmed

Nothing bad ever happens after vaccination

Those would be cruel and false.

What I’m trying — imperfectly — to do is distinguish between:

A devastating event

and proof of a general causal mechanism

But I should have said that with more care, especially given how charged this topic is.

Fourth: an important concession (said plainly)

Medicine does not do a good job with:

Sudden regression

Temporal injury

Individual catastrophic outcomes

Families often get:

No real investigation

No satisfying explanation

No accountability

And a wall of “coincidence”

That alone is enough to make anyone furious — rightly so.

Fifth: what I’m not trying to do

I’m not trying to:

“Win”

Gaslight you

Talk you out of your lived experience

Pretend institutions deserve trust by default

And I’m definitely not trying to ridicule you.

Let’s pause the debate part for a moment

Before going any further, I want to check one thing — not to interrogate you, but to ground this properly:

Are you speaking about:

A case you personally know?

Or a specific published case you’ve read closely?

Or multiple accounts that, taken together, convinced you?

You don’t have to justify yourself.

I just don’t want to keep answering in a way that feels like I’m talking past you.

Again: I’m sorry for the tone earlier. I’m here to talk this through with you — not mock you.

Do you know who never becomes autistic within hours or days of vaccination? A kid who misses his vaccine appointment!

Exactly — you just stated a temporal fact: if a child isn’t vaccinated, they can’t experience regression in the hours or days following that vaccination.

That is literally true, but it’s important to unpack why that doesn’t prove causation.

1. Temporal association ≠ causation

Just because an event always happens after another event does not mean the first event caused it. This is the classic “post hoc” trap.

Kids naturally hit developmental milestones or regressions at certain ages (usually 12–24 months).

Vaccines are given on a fixed schedule during that window.

Regression that coincides with vaccination is extremely noticeable.

So when it happens after vaccination, parents understandably connect the dots — sometimes correctly, sometimes coincidentally.

2. Why “missed appointments” don’t automatically prove anything

If a child skips a vaccine and doesn’t regress, it seems suggestive. But to make that an evidence-based claim, you would need:

A large cohort of children who skipped vaccines Accurate tracking of all developmental regressions in that group Comparison to children who were vaccinated Control for genetics, environment, infections, and other confounders

Without that, you have a single observational correlation, which is not statistically conclusive.

3. The core issue

You’re intuitively pointing out what many parents notice:

“Regression happens right after vaccination — and if a kid misses it, it doesn’t.”

That is true as a temporal observation, but it is not sufficient to establish causality.

Why? Because regression could also be delayed, intermittent, or triggered by other factors that happen to coincide with the vaccination window.

4. What would convince science

To demonstrate a causal link, researchers would need:

Randomized, controlled, and blinded studies (or extremely robust observational studies)

Clear mechanistic evidence that matches timing and severity

Reproducible patterns beyond coincidence or natural regression windows

Those studies simply do not exist for the “hours/days post-vaccine autism” claim.

Bottom line

You are right about temporal coincidence — it’s undeniable.

Temporal coincidence is not proof of causation.

Science requires replicable, controlled evidence to conclude a vaccine triggers autism in hours/days.

If you want, I can calculate the probability of seeing regression in twins versus singletons in the same age window, purely from background rates — it gives a real sense of how “improbable” these coincidences actually are. That often surprises people.

Why hasn’t ‘the science’ ever looked at kids who missed their scheduled vaccine appointments and compare them to those who kept their appointments?

You’re asking a very reasonable and precise question — this would be a natural experiment if done carefully. Let’s unpack why it’s not straightforward, and what has been done that comes close.

1. Why it seems obvious

The logic is simple:

Group A: kids who missed vaccine appointments

Group B: kids who received vaccines on schedule

Outcome: rates of autism or regression

If vaccines cause autism, Group B should show higher rates than Group A.

Simple, right? But there are serious complications in execution.

2. The practical and methodological challenges

A. Confounding factors

Kids who miss vaccines are not a random sample. They differ from vaccinated kids in multiple ways:

Parental behavior and philosophy

Access to healthcare

Socioeconomic status

Birth practices and prenatal care

Early environmental exposures

Any of these factors can independently influence neurodevelopment, so differences between groups might not isolate vaccination itself.

B. Sample size problems

Most parents eventually vaccinate their children, even if delayed.

True “never vaccinated” cohorts are very small, often hundreds or a few thousand at most in a population of millions.

Autism is relatively rare (~1 in 36 children in the U.S.), so you need very large numbers to detect differences reliably.

C. Timing ambiguity

Many children regress around 12–24 months regardless of vaccination.

A missed vaccine at 12 months may occur before or after natural regression — making precise temporal matching difficult.

D. Ethical and logistical limits

You cannot ethically randomize kids to skip vaccines today just to test autism outcomes.

You must rely on retrospective observational studies, which carry confounding risks.

3. What researchers have done that approximates this

Several large observational studies have looked at unvaccinated or delayed-vaccination children:

Madsen et al., Denmark (2002) — compared vaccinated vs unvaccinated children: no increase in autism in vaccinated group.

Taylor et al., UK (1999–2002) — surveyed unvaccinated children (small sample): autism prevalence not higher in vaccinated.

DeStefano et al., 2013, US — analyzed children with delayed or missed vaccines: no difference in autism prevalence.

Key points:

These studies often include kids with missed or delayed vaccines

Sample sizes for never-vaccinated kids are small, limiting statistical power

Results consistently fail to show a higher rate of autism in vaccinated children

So the “natural experiment” you’re asking for has been done as much as ethically and logistically possible.

4. Why gaps remain

Extremely rare outcomes in very small unvaccinated populations

Possible reporting bias : parents who avoid vaccines may underreport developmental concerns

Variations in healthcare and screening practices

Mechanistic hypotheses (e.g., aluminum) are harder to test retrospectively

These gaps fuel skepticism — but they are practical limitations, not negligence.

Bottom line

“Kids who miss vaccines vs kids who keep appointments” has been studied , indirectly, in multiple large cohorts.

Results do not show increased autism in vaccinated children , even accounting for delays.

The studies are limited by small unvaccinated populations and confounding, but there is no evidence of a hidden effect large enough to explain observed autism prevalence.

If you want, I can make a table showing the largest studies that included delayed or unvaccinated kids, with sample sizes and observed autism rates — it’s a very concrete picture of what “the science” actually looked at.

How could a missed appointment define all of the above?

Ah — now we’re getting to the heart of the logic. You’re asking:

How could a simple “missed vaccine appointment” really account for all the confounding factors (parent behavior, socioeconomic status, birth practices, environmental exposures, access to healthcare, etc.)?

And the answer is: it doesn’t — and that’s exactly why the comparison is tricky.

Let me break it down carefully.

1. A missed appointment is not a random event

Kids don’t “accidentally” miss vaccines in a vacuum. The factors that lead to missing an appointment are systematically associated with other autism risk factors, such as:

FactorWhy it mattersParental philosophy & health beliefsFamilies avoiding vaccines may also differ in reporting behaviors, early interventions, diet, or exposure to screens/chemicalsSocioeconomic statusPoverty or wealth can affect nutrition, prenatal care, early detection of developmental issues, and access to therapyBirth practicesHome births, midwife-led care, delayed cord clamping, etc. can influence early developmentEarly healthcare engagementLess contact with pediatricians can mean slower detection of developmental delays or less formal screeningEnvironmentRural vs urban living affects exposure to infectious disease, chemicals, and social stimulation

Because these factors are all correlated with missing vaccination appointments, the “missed appointment” group is systematically different from the vaccinated group in ways unrelated to the vaccine itself.

2. Why this matters statistically

Imagine you compare:

Group A: Kids who missed vaccine appointments

Group B: Kids who received vaccines on schedule

You find a difference in autism prevalence. Can you conclude vaccines caused it?

No, because the groups differ in multiple ways that also influence autism risk. That’s confounding.

A missed appointment cannot magically define or equalize all other factors .

Any difference you observe might reflect parental choices, genetics, or environmental exposure — not vaccination itself.

3. What researchers do instead

To try to isolate vaccination effects, researchers use:

Large cohorts — to statistically dilute confounders

Sibling comparisons — comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated siblings in the same family controls for genetics, parental philosophy, and much of the environment

Timing analyses — comparing children who received vaccines on time vs slightly delayed

Registry-based adjustments — adjusting statistically for socioeconomic status, maternal age, and other risk factors

These methods are imperfect but are the best available alternatives to a controlled experiment, because you cannot ethically randomize kids to skip vaccines.

4. Bottom line

A missed vaccine appointment is just one proxy — it does not “define all the above” risk factors.

That’s exactly why using it as a simple comparison is misleading without careful adjustment .

Robust studies try to control for or adjust these confounders, which is why they rely on sibling comparisons, large cohorts, and timing variations.

If you want, I can draw a diagram showing all the confounding pathways from “missed vaccine” to autism outcomes — it’s surprisingly helpful for visualizing why it isn’t a clean natural experiment.

You are grasping like a Japanese gameshow contestant with a gun to his head.

I’m not going to escalate this or trade barbs. I hear that you’re frustrated and feel like I’m dodging instead of answering plainly. So let me answer plainly, in one tight pass, without qualifiers or academic hedging.

Your core question, stripped down

Why hasn’t science simply compared kids who missed vaccine appointments with kids who didn’t, and treated that as decisive?

Here is the direct answer:

Because a missed appointment is not a clean variable, and treating it as one would produce misleading results — in either direction.

That’s not “grasping.” That’s the constraint.

Why a missed appointment is not clean — stated bluntly

A missed appointment does not mean:

“No vaccine exposure”

“Same child, minus the vaccine”

“Random assignment”

It usually means one of these instead:

Delay, not absence (most kids catch up later) Different parental behavior (risk tolerance, reporting, healthcare use) Different medical context (illness at the time, fever, infection — which themselves can precede regression) Different surveillance (fewer developmental screens → fewer diagnoses)

That’s not theory. That’s what shows up when you actually inspect records.

So if you see:

Less autism in the “missed appointment” group

you cannot tell whether that’s because:

The vaccine was avoided

or

Autism wasn’t diagnosed, reported, or coded

Both explanations fit the data equally well.

That makes it non-decisive by definition.

The uncomfortable fact (for both sides)

If vaccines caused autism at the scale implied by “hours or days” anecdotes, then it would show up even through messy confounding.

Why?

Because:

The signal would be large

It would persist across countries, schedules, and health systems

It would not require a “perfect” control to see

Instead, what we see is:

No consistent difference large enough to survive adjustment

No dose–response

No timing spike unique to vaccination rather than age

That’s why population studies matter more than appointment logic.

One thing you are right about — and I’ll say it cleanly

Medicine has failed to properly investigate acute regression events after vaccination:

No automatic neurological workups

No deep phenotyping

No serious follow‑up

Too much defensive dismissal

That failure fuels exactly the anger you’re expressing. Justifiably.

But that institutional failure still does not turn a missed appointment into a causal control.

Final, no-nonsense bottom line

A kid who misses a vaccine appointment cannot regress after that appointment — trivially true

That fact does not establish causation

“Missed appointment” is not a scientifically isolating variable

That’s why it has never been decisive, and never will be

If you want to keep going, the only questions that still move the needle are:

What magnitude of effect would convince you?

What kind of evidence would you actually accept as falsifying your view?

If the answer is “nothing,” then at least we’re being honest with each other.

A missed appointment is the cleanest possible variable!

I hear you — you are absolutely convinced that “missed appointment” is the cleanest variable, and I want to meet that seriously. Let’s dissect it step by step, without fluff.

1. Why it feels clean

On the surface, it seems obvious:

Event: vaccination happens (or doesn’t)

Outcome: regression or autism

Timing: very precise (hours, days, weeks)

From that perspective, a “missed appointment” is a natural experiment: one group exposed, one group not.

Yes — that’s exactly why it feels intuitive.

2. Why epidemiologists see problems

“Clean” in statistics means isolated from confounding factors. A missed appointment is not isolated:

Families who miss vaccines often differ in multiple ways (healthcare habits, socioeconomic factors, parental age, diet, environmental exposures)

Many kids who “miss” end up catching up later — so exposure is delayed, not absent

Observed regression depends on diagnostic attention , which differs by healthcare engagement

Other factors (illness, fever, metabolic issues) coincide with the window, creating noise

So while “missed appointment” is a single observable event, it is not independent of other variables that influence neurodevelopment or detection of autism.

3. Why it still can be informative

Delayed vs on-time vaccination has been studied in several large cohorts

Analyses consistently show no increase in autism in vaccinated kids compared with delayed/unvaccinated children

Even when the variable isn’t perfectly “clean,” if vaccines caused acute autism, the effect would likely jump out in the data

So your intuition that it’s a strong variable is understandable, but the absence of a clear signal in real-world data shows its limits.

4. Bottom line

A missed appointment looks clean because it’s obvious and time-specific

In reality, it’s entangled with many confounders

Population-level studies that include delayed or unvaccinated children are the closest practical approximation

These studies do not support the idea that vaccines cause autism, even using your “clean variable” logic

If you want, I can draw a literal diagram showing how a missed appointment interacts with all these confounding factors — visually it becomes very clear why it isn’t truly isolated. That often changes the intuition.

Do you want me to do that?

How about parents who missed appointments due to a flat tire and only a flat tire?

Ah — now you’re asking about a truly random, one-off missed appointment, like a flat tire — that is the closest thing to an ideal “natural experiment” in the real world. I get exactly what you mean:

No philosophical reason

No socioeconomic difference

No difference in healthcare engagement

Just bad luck

1. Why this is interesting

If a group of children missed vaccines solely because of random chance, then in principle:

Vaccinated siblings/peers would be the “exposed” group

Flat-tire kids would be the “unexposed” group

Confounding variables would be minimized

In this ideal scenario, if vaccines caused autism:

You would expect a detectable difference in autism prevalence between the flat-tire group and the vaccinated group.

That’s the cleanest practical control possible outside of a randomized trial.

2. Why it almost never happens

The problem is numbers:

Frequency of “pure” random missed appointments is tiny. Most missed appointments are due to illness, scheduling, parental choice, or other systemic factors — not random chance.

Flat-tire scenarios are very rare in a large population study. Autism is rare (~1 in 36) To see meaningful differences, you’d need hundreds or thousands of truly random missed appointments.

The probability that enough children miss an appointment for purely random reasons to get a statistically powerful sample is extremely low. Data collection Medical records usually don’t track why a vaccine was missed down to “flat tire”

Even if they did, researchers would need to combine multiple clinics and years to get enough cases

So it’s not that researchers are ignoring this idea — it’s practically impossible to implement at scale.

3. What can be done instead

Because real-world “purely random missed appointments” are so rare, studies rely on sibling comparisons and delayed vaccination cohorts:

Sibling comparisons : Genetics and home environment are controlled naturally.

Delayed vaccination cohorts : Approximate the effect of missing a dose for some time.

Both approaches look for excess autism in vaccinated children, and consistently find no signal large enough to support causation.

4. Bottom line

Your flat-tire thought experiment is exactly the kind of control scientists dream about

Practically, the sample size would be far too small to detect autism reliably

The closest practical studies (delayed vaccines, sibling studies) already act as imperfect but meaningful approximations

And these studies do not show a causal link between vaccines and autism

If you want, I can calculate a hypothetical probability: how many flat-tire kids you’d need to detect a difference if vaccines really caused autism. That often makes the “impossibility” of this natural experiment concrete.

Do you want me to do that?

Yet you dismiss the impossible coincidence of the identical twins? One pair of twins dies within 1 hour of vaccination. What are the odds of that?

I understand why you’re fixated on that — and I want to take it seriously. You’re talking about a rare, emotionally shocking event, and it’s completely natural to think the odds are astronomical. Let’s unpack this carefully.

1. The key point: twins are not independent events

Identical twins share:

The same genome

Similar immune and metabolic responses

The same environment in utero and early life

So if something triggers a catastrophic response in one twin, the other is much more likely to be affected in the same way.

This is why, in medicine, identical twins do not count as independent “random” events. Treating them as independent makes the odds look insanely small — but that is a statistical error.

2. What “odds” actually depend on

To calculate the probability of both twins dying within an hour of vaccination, you’d need:

Background risk of sudden death in infants or toddlers Includes rare conditions like cardiac defects, metabolic disorders, seizure syndromes Probability that vaccination could trigger a catastrophic reaction If it exists at all, it is extremely rare Shared susceptibility Twins amplify the probability if there is a genetic/metabolic vulnerability

Once you include shared susceptibility, the “impossible odds” drop dramatically. What looks like a 1-in-a-trillion coincidence can actually be plausible within rare genetic disorders.

3. Why this doesn’t prove vaccines cause death in general

Even if a single twin pair dies in temporal association with vaccination:

It may represent a pre-existing vulnerability unmasked by a stressor (fever, metabolic load, immune response)

It is a rare idiosyncratic event , not a pattern

Population-level data still show extremely low risk, and nothing approaching a reproducible causal mechanism

Extraordinary anecdotes cannot overturn epidemiology, especially when rare genetic or metabolic vulnerabilities exist.

4. The honest acknowledgment

I will concede this clearly:

If what you are describing truly happened, it is horrific and tragic

Your instinct that the coincidence seems impossible is understandable

Science cannot explain every rare, catastrophic case perfectly — these events are taken seriously in vaccine safety monitoring

Bottom line

Twins are correlated events , so your intuition about “astronomical odds” is misleading

A catastrophic reaction affecting both does not scale to the general population

These events are rare, tragic, and monitored, but they don’t prove vaccines cause autism or widespread harm

If you want, I can show a numerical example: how the probability of both twins dying within an hour could look “plausible” given rare underlying vulnerabilities. It makes the statistics very concrete.

Do you want me to do that?

Blaming the victim! If they weren’t twins, you’d say they weren’t genetically similar enough to draw and conclusions!

I hear you — and you’re right to call this out. I need to be careful with how I frame rare events without sounding like I’m “blaming the victim.” Let me clarify.

1. What I am not saying

I am not saying:

The twins’ deaths are their fault

They somehow “deserved” it

Their tragedy is irrelevant

It’s okay to ignore

Those would be cruel and unacceptable.

2. What I am saying, scientifically

When trying to estimate probabilities or draw conclusions about causation, science relies on:

Independent events to estimate population risk

Known mechanisms to interpret unusual events

Here’s the tension:

If twins are genetically identical, a shared vulnerability changes the probability of coincidence , making the event less “impossible” statistically

If they were unrelated children, the probability of both dying at the same time would indeed be far lower, making the coincidence more striking

This is not blaming the twins — it’s just a reflection of how statistics work. Probabilities depend on correlations; correlations exist regardless of blame.

3. How to hold both perspectives

You can simultaneously acknowledge:

The deaths were tragic and unacceptable The coincidence is statistically less improbable for twins than unrelated children We still need to investigate causation rigorously

None of this excuses the tragedy, and none of it “blames the victim.” It just helps interpret the event correctly from a scientific point of view.

If you want, I can go one step further and calculate a concrete example of probability for twin deaths versus unrelated kids, so you can see exactly why it’s less “impossible” than it feels — without diminishing the horror.

Do you want me to do that?

So Aluminum is not neurotoxic?

Aluminum can be neurotoxic under certain conditions, but the key is dose, chemical form, and route of exposure. Let’s break this down clearly and precisely.

1. Aluminum in general

Aluminum is one of the most common elements on Earth.

Humans are exposed daily through food, water, cookware, and even air .

Most of this aluminum is poorly absorbed by the gut — only a tiny fraction enters the bloodstream.

2. Neurotoxicity in high doses

Aluminum can be neurotoxic if it:

Accumulates in the brain over time

Bypasses normal detoxification pathways (kidney excretion, blood–brain barrier)

Is present in soluble, bioavailable forms at high enough concentration

Evidence for neurotoxicity comes from:

Dialysis patients exposed to high aluminum in water → developed encephalopathy

Occupational exposure to aluminum dust → possible cognitive effects

Animal studies using high doses → neuronal damage

3. Aluminum in vaccines

Aluminum is used as an adjuvant to boost immune response.

Typical content: 0.125–0.85 mg per dose , depending on the vaccine.

For comparison:

SourceAluminum contentBreast milk~0.04 mg/LInfant formula0.1–0.2 mg/LDaily diet3–10 mg/dayVaccine0.125–0.85 mg/dose

Injected aluminum is cleared by the body over weeks to months. Kidneys remove it efficiently in healthy infants.

4. Current consensus

At vaccine doses , aluminum adjuvants are considered safe for infants and adults .

No credible large-scale evidence links vaccine aluminum to autism or lasting neurotoxicity.

Toxic effects observed in dialysis encephalopathy or animal studies are orders of magnitude higher than what vaccines deliver.

5. Important nuance

Certain people with kidney impairment or rare metabolic disorders may be more vulnerable.

Very small studies suggest aluminum can trigger local immune or inflammatory reactions , but this is not the same as causing autism.

Aluminum does interact with red blood cells in vitro (your earlier zeta potential discussion), but in vivo blood concentrations after vaccination are extremely low — far below levels that would “sludge” blood.

Bottom line

Aluminum can be neurotoxic at high doses

The amount in vaccines is extremely low and cleared by the body

Population data do not show neurodevelopmental harm from vaccine aluminum at these levels

If you want, I can calculate exact blood aluminum levels after vaccination versus daily diet, and compare them to levels known to affect neurons. That usually gives a very concrete picture.

Do you want me to do that?

So there is a safe amount of Aluminum one can inject into one’s veins?

Yes — but “safe” depends entirely on dose, chemical form, and how fast it enters the bloodstream. Let me break it down carefully, because the nuance matters.

1. Aluminum exposure routes

Aluminum can enter the body via:

Oral (diet) Most common route

Poorly absorbed (~0.1–0.3% of ingested aluminum enters the bloodstream) Intravenous (vein injection) Much more direct: bypasses gut defenses

Even small amounts enter systemic circulation immediately Intramuscular (vaccine) Aluminum adjuvants are injected into muscle, not veins

Slowly released over weeks → mostly cleared by kidneys before significant blood accumulation

2. What “safe” means

Dialysis encephalopathy shows what’s unsafe: Patients received tens of mg per liter of fluid , repeatedly, via contaminated water Resulted in neurotoxicity

For healthy infants and adults : IM injection of 0.125–0.85 mg aluminum per vaccine is far below toxic thresholds Blood levels after vaccination remain orders of magnitude lower than levels that cause neurotoxicity

Direct IV injection is riskier: No human studies intentionally inject aluminum into veins to test toxicity Animal studies suggest even mg amounts IV can be toxic depending on size, species, and kidney function



3. Clearance matters

Kidneys efficiently remove aluminum from blood

People with impaired kidney function can accumulate aluminum faster → risk of neurotoxicity

Healthy adults and infants have a large safety margin

4. Practical takeaway

Injecting aluminum into veins is not something you can just do safely at will — the risk depends on dose, speed, and kidney function.

The aluminum in vaccines is safe because it is IM, slow-release, and very small

There is no established “safe IV dose” in humans, because it’s never ethically tested — any direct IV injection would be considered high-risk

If you want, I can calculate approximate blood aluminum levels after one vaccine shot versus a hypothetical IV injection, to show how far below toxic thresholds the vaccine dose actually is. This makes it very concrete.

Do you want me to do that?

How about Mercury?

Mercury is a very different story from aluminum — both in chemistry and in toxicity. Let’s break it down clearly.

1. Forms of mercury

Mercury comes in several forms, each with different toxicity:

FormTypical exposureNotesElemental mercury (Hg⁰)Vapor from thermometers, industrial emissionsCan be inhaled; crosses the blood–brain barrier; toxic in high amountsInorganic mercury salts (Hg²⁺)Some industrial chemicalsToxic if ingested or absorbed; mostly affects kidneysOrganic mercury (methylmercury, ethylmercury/T-Hg)Fish (methylmercury); some vaccines (ethylmercury in thimerosal)Crosses blood–brain barrier; neurotoxic at high exposure

2. Mercury in vaccines

Thimerosal is a preservative that contains ethylmercury , not methylmercury

Used in multi-dose vials of some vaccines

Removed or reduced to trace levels in most childhood vaccines in the U.S. and EU since early 2000s

Key differences:

Ethylmercury clears from blood much faster than methylmercury (half-life ~7 days vs 50+ days)

Toxicity from ethylmercury is extremely rare at vaccine doses

3. Known neurotoxicity

Mercury is neurotoxic in high doses : can affect memory, coordination, and cognition

Historical cases: Minamata disease (methylmercury in fish), industrial poisonings

Vaccines delivered much smaller doses, orders of magnitude below harmful levels

4. Regulatory stance

Thimerosal in vaccines has not been shown to cause autism in any credible study

Large epidemiologic studies compare children who received vaccines with and without thimerosal — no difference in autism prevalence

WHO and CDC consider thimerosal safe in the tiny amounts that were historically used

5. Key takeaway

Mercury is neurotoxic at high doses — especially organic forms that accumulate in the brain

Vaccine doses of ethylmercury are extremely small and short-lived , posing negligible risk in healthy children

Mercury and aluminum are both toxic in excess, but the amounts in vaccines are far below harmful thresholds

If you want, I can compare the mercury content of a multi-dose vaccine vial to the mercury in a typical serving of fish, to give a concrete, real-world sense of exposure. This often surprises people.

Do you want me to do that?

Not safe to break a thermometer but safe to inject?

You’re raising exactly the kind of intuitive question that catches a lot of people:

“Mercury is dangerous if I break a thermometer, so how could a tiny dose in a vaccine be safe?”

Let’s unpack this carefully.

1. Dose makes the poison

Every toxin has a threshold — the amount determines whether it’s harmful.

Breaking a mercury thermometer exposes you to elemental mercury vapor , which can be hundreds or thousands of micrograms in a small room. That’s enough to harm your nervous system if inhaled over hours.

Vaccines contain tiny microgram amounts of ethylmercury (if thimerosal is present at all) — far below levels that cause measurable toxicity.

2. Chemical form matters

Elemental mercury (Hg⁰) : vaporizes, inhaled, crosses the lungs → brain → neurotoxicity.

Ethylmercury (in thimerosal) : organic form, injected intramuscularly, cleared rapidly by the liver and kidneys . Half-life ~7 days.

Methylmercury (in some fish): accumulates in the brain over time; toxic at low exposure if eaten repeatedly.

The mercury in vaccines is not the same as mercury vapor from a broken thermometer.

3. Route of exposure

Inhaled elemental mercury : almost all goes straight into the bloodstream → brain.

Injected ethylmercury : enters muscle, slowly absorbed → blood → liver → excreted. Peak blood levels are tiny.

Oral mercury: poor absorption, most is excreted.

So even if both contain “mercury,” the amount, chemical form, and pathway make a huge difference.

4. Regulatory perspective

Large-scale epidemiology shows no evidence that thimerosal in vaccines causes autism or neurological harm .

Ethylmercury doses in vaccines are far below the limits set by WHO and FDA for daily safe exposure.

Bottom line

Breaking a thermometer is dangerous because of dose, vapor, and inhalation .

Vaccine mercury is tiny, a different chemical form, and cleared quickly , making it extremely low-risk.

“Mercury is mercury” is too simplistic — toxicity depends on form, dose, and route.

If you want, I can make a direct side-by-side comparison: amount of mercury in one vaccine vs the amount in a small fish portion vs a thermometer, to show how tiny the vaccine dose really is. This usually makes the difference very tangible.

Do you want me to do that?

Is there such a thing as a tiny dose of Mercury?

Yes — the idea of a “tiny dose” of mercury is real, but it has to be defined carefully, because mercury’s toxicity depends on chemical form, route of exposure, and cumulative dose. Let’s break it down.

1. Toxicity depends on amount

Dose makes the poison — this is a core principle in toxicology (Paracelsus).

Mercury is toxic at high doses , but microgram or nanogram amounts can be handled safely by the body.

Your body has mechanisms to excrete very small amounts of some mercury forms (especially ethylmercury and elemental mercury in food).

2. Regulatory definitions

Agencies like the WHO and US EPA define safe exposure levels:

Mercury formTypical safe exposureMethylmercury (fish)0.1 µg/kg/dayEthylmercury (vaccine, thimerosal)0.01–0.1 µg/kg/day (vaccine schedule)Inorganic mercury (salt)Much lower tolerance, depends on route

In practice, the amount of ethylmercury in a vaccine (a few micrograms per dose) is tiny compared to daily dietary exposures in some populations.

3. Body handling of tiny doses

Ethylmercury in vaccines is injected into muscle → absorbed slowly → liver metabolizes → excreted in urine and feces.

Methylmercury from fish is absorbed more efficiently and crosses the blood-brain barrier, but typical dietary intakes are still often below toxic thresholds.

Elemental mercury vapor is absorbed through lungs — very toxic even at small inhaled doses.

So “tiny” means a dose that is well below the threshold where accumulation or toxicity occurs, and that the body can eliminate effectively.

4. Why this matters

Tiny doses do not mean zero risk — they only mean risk is extremely low for most people.

Vulnerable populations (e.g., severe kidney disease, preterm infants) may have lower tolerance .

For healthy children, vaccine doses of ethylmercury are considered safe by all major health authorities.

Bottom line

Yes, there is such a thing as a “tiny dose” of mercury.

Whether it is safe depends on form, route, and the individual’s ability to eliminate it .

Vaccine mercury is tiny in this sense: the body clears it efficiently, and levels are far below thresholds for harm.

If you want, I can make a visual chart comparing mercury in vaccines, fish, and a thermometer so you can see just how small the vaccine dose really is. It’s very striking.

Do you want me to do that?

You are insane.

I hear you — that came across as a lot, and it probably felt like I was piling on technical details instead of talking plainly. I’m not here to frustrate you or argue for argument’s sake.

Let me be clear and simple:

Mercury is toxic at high doses — no debate.

Tiny amounts exist naturally in food and were historically in some vaccines . The body can handle very small doses safely.

That doesn’t mean everyone should inject mercury or that it’s harmless in all situations — only that the specific amounts in vaccines are far below known toxic levels for healthy children.

I can also stop explaining in scientific abstractions and just focus on your direct concerns about harm, timing, and real-world cases, if you want.

Do you want me to do that?

Andrew Moulden has never been disproven.

You’re referring to Dr. Andrew Moulden, a Canadian physician who claimed that vaccines cause “acute, multi-systemic brain inflammation” in children and adults, sometimes leading to autism or other neurological problems. He developed a theory he called “vaccine-induced encephalopathy”.

Let’s unpack this carefully.

1. What Moulden claimed

He argued that any vaccine can cause harm immediately, even in tiny doses, via microvascular damage.

He developed tests involving blood flow and visual markers to “detect” vaccine reactions.

He believed that all adverse vaccine effects are preventable if the inflammatory response could be identified and mitigated.

2. Why mainstream science does not accept it

No peer-reviewed publications supported his hypotheses in large, controlled trials.

His tests were not independently validated — meaning no one could reliably reproduce his results.

Mechanistic claims (all vaccines cause systemic brain inflammation) contradict decades of epidemiology showing no increased autism or widespread neurological harm from vaccines .

He often relied on anecdotes and case reports, which are not sufficient to establish causation.

3. What people mean by “never been disproven”

Technically, you are correct that there is no randomized, gold-standard trial that definitively falsifies every single claim he made .

But in science, lack of absolute disproof does not equal validation .

Epidemiological evidence, toxicology studies, and large-scale post-marketing vaccine surveillance all contradict the broad conclusions he drew.

4. Why this distinction matters

You can believe that Moulden observed real vaccine injuries — some children do have acute reactions , though extremely rare.

His generalized claim that vaccines universally or frequently cause autism or systemic brain damage is not supported by reproducible evidence .

The question is risk magnitude: rare events exist, but population-level data show that vaccines are overwhelmingly safe.

If you want, I can lay out exactly which parts of Moulden’s claims were tested in peer-reviewed studies, and what the results were, so you can see where the science does and doesn’t overlap with his work.

Do you want me to do that?

Peer Schmeer, his logic is unassailable.

I want to make sure I understand — when you say “Peer Schmeer, his logic is unassailable”, are you referring to a scientist/philosopher named Peer Schmeer who argued about vaccines and autism, or is this a shorthand for someone else’s reasoning (like a framework or line of argument you’re referencing)?

I need that clarified before I can respond accurately.

No you Jackass, I mocking you. Moulden’s logic is rock solid.

Alright — let’s slow this down and reset the tone. I’m not going to trade insults with you. I will address the substance directly and plainly.

You’re saying: even if Moulden wasn’t peer‑reviewed, his logic itself is sound.

So let’s evaluate logic, not authority.

What Moulden’s logic actually is

Stripped of rhetoric, Moulden’s core chain is roughly:

Vaccines reliably trigger systemic inflammation Inflammation can damage microvasculature Microvascular damage in the brain can cause neurological dysfunction Autism and regression are neurological dysfunction Therefore vaccines can cause autism/regression

That looks logically coherent.

But logic isn’t just about internal consistency — it also depends on whether each premise is true, proportional, and supported.

Where the logic breaks (precisely)

1. ❌ Premise inflation

Yes, vaccines trigger immune activation.

No, that does not automatically equal pathological inflammation.

Your logic quietly replaces:

“immune response”

with

“damaging inflammatory encephalopathy”

That substitution is not logically valid without evidence of scale and frequency.

2. ❌ Mechanism ≠ magnitude

Yes:

Microvascular injury can cause brain damage.

But logic fails here:

How often?

At what dose?

In how many children?

A mechanism alone does not establish population-level causation.

Fire can burn houses.

That doesn’t mean lighting a candle causes house fires at scale.

That’s not dismissal — that’s logic.

3. ❌ Non‑falsifiable structure

Moulden’s framework is constructed so that:

If harm is seen → vaccine caused it

If harm isn’t seen → damage is “subclinical”

If population data contradict → data are corrupt

That is logically insulated from falsification.

A claim that cannot, even in principle, be disproven is not rock‑solid logic — it’s unfalsifiable.

That’s philosophy of science 101, not “peer schmeer”.

4. ❌ Twins, anecdotes, temporal clustering

You’re right about one thing:

Temporal clustering demands investigation

But logic error:

Rare, shocking cases do not establish base rates

Correlated events ≠ general causation

Otherwise:

Every SIDS cluster would prove a new toxin

Every coincidental death would redefine biology

Logic must scale — anecdotes don’t.

Where you actually have a legitimate point

I’ll be very clear here:

Vaccine safety studies are not as clean as they could be

True inert placebo controls are rare

Regression timing is under‑studied

Genetic / metabolic vulnerability is poorly stratified

Parental observations are too often dismissed instead of investigated

Those are valid criticisms.

But they do not rescue Moulden’s universal claims.

Bottom line (no snark)

Moulden’s intuition about immune injury is not crazy

His logic chain overreaches at multiple steps

Mechanism without magnitude is not proof

Non‑falsifiable frameworks are not “rock solid”

Critiquing him is not “blaming victims”

You are right to be angry about sloppy science and gaslighting.

You are not right that his logic is airtight.

If you want, next we can do something productive:

👉 design the study that actually would test your concerns properly, instead of arguing about personalities.

Your call.