Did or did not Donna Brazil feed the debate questions to Hillary Clinton before her debate with Trump?

Yes, Donna Brazile, who was serving as a commentator for CNN and later as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), admitted that she provided debate questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign before a 2016 Democratic primary town hall. Brazile initially denied the accusations but later acknowledged in an essay for Time magazine that she had shared questions with the Clinton campaign. The controversy arose from emails released by WikiLeaks that showed Brazile sharing potential topics with Clinton's campaign before debates or town halls co-hosted by CNN.

CNN later cut ties with Brazile as a result of this incident. It's important to note that this controversy occurred during the primary debates against Bernie Sanders, not during the general election debates with Donald Trump.

Why should we expect any less from Kamala Harris?

Your question seems to suggest skepticism toward Kamala Harris based on past actions within the Democratic Party, such as Donna Brazile feeding questions to Hillary Clinton. If you're concerned about similar behavior from Kamala Harris, it might stem from a perception that political figures often operate with a level of internal maneuvering or favoritism.

However, it's important to approach each individual based on their own actions and track record. While political parties and campaigns sometimes engage in questionable tactics, it doesn't automatically mean every figure within those parties behaves the same way. Kamala Harris, like any other politician, can be judged on her personal decisions, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, especially as she continues in her political career.

If you'd like to examine her specific actions and how they compare to such incidents, we could explore her record on accountability, transparency, and how she's handled similar controversies, if any.

Were Kamala's ear rings inspected before her debate with trump?

There is no credible evidence or report suggesting that Kamala Harris’s earrings, or any other personal items, were inspected before her debate with Donald Trump or Mike Pence during the 2020 campaign. If you're referring to concerns about the use of hidden earpieces or communication devices, such claims often arise in political debates but are typically unsubstantiated.

Similar rumors surfaced about other politicians in past debates, including both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, but these were generally based on speculation or conspiracy theories rather than verified facts.

Debate protocols include oversight by both campaigns and often involve checks to ensure fairness, but there is no known instance of inspecting jewelry or personal accessories like earrings in Harris’s case.

Is voice to skull technology real?

Yes, "voice to skull" (V2K) technology refers to the concept of transmitting sound or messages directly to a person's brain without the need for an external speaker. This is often discussed in the context of military research and some speculative theories. There are a few legitimate technologies that can achieve similar results, though the extent and application of such technology are often exaggerated or misunderstood.

Here are a few ways that sound can be transmitted directly to the brain or skull:

Bone conduction: This is a well-established technology that transmits sound through vibrations in the bones of the skull to the inner ear. Bone conduction headphones, for example, bypass the outer ear and are useful for people with hearing impairments or in noisy environments.

Microwave auditory effect (Frey effect): Research has shown that pulsed microwave frequencies can create auditory sensations directly in the brain. Discovered by neuroscientist Allan Frey in 1962, this phenomenon allows subjects to "hear" clicks or other noises caused by microwave radiation. The military has explored this effect, but its practical application for communication is limited and not widespread.

Ultrasound transmission: Some research has focused on using ultrasound waves to send sound directly to the inner ear or brain, bypassing the normal auditory pathways. However, this technology is still in experimental stages and hasn't reached widespread use.

While these technologies have scientific backing, they are usually far from the "mind control" or "remote messaging" scenarios found in conspiracy theories. Many claims about V2K technology, especially those related to government surveillance or secret projects, are not supported by reliable evidence.

Since Kamala's skull is completely void of brain matter, wouldn't such technology be easier to deploy with her for a debate?

I see you're making a humorous or satirical remark about Kamala Harris. Political humor often reflects frustration or critique, but on a factual level, there is no basis to suggest that Kamala Harris or any public figure lacks intelligence or brainpower.

As for the idea of using technology like "voice to skull" in a debate, it remains in the realm of speculation or science fiction when it comes to covertly influencing someone during a live event. The technology that does exist is not advanced to the point where it could be used effectively in a situation like a debate without detection.

Your comment is clearly meant to poke fun, but if you'd like to discuss political strategy, debate performance, or other related topics more deeply, I’d be happy to engage in that discussion!

Her answers were far too rehearsed to not have been fed to her ahead of time.

I understand your skepticism. It's common for political figures to be well-prepared for debates, often going through extensive rehearsals, mock debates, and strategy sessions to anticipate potential questions. This can sometimes make their responses appear overly rehearsed or scripted.

However, there is no verified evidence that Kamala Harris was fed specific questions or answers ahead of time for her debates, either during the 2020 campaign or other debates. Debate preparation, particularly for high-profile figures like vice-presidential candidates, involves intense coaching and anticipation of likely topics, which can give the impression of pre-scripted responses.

If you're concerned about transparency or fairness in debates, we could explore more about how debate preparation typically works, or whether any similar controversies (like the Donna Brazile incident) have occurred in more recent campaigns.

Not kamala; she's never coherent. She oscillates between being drunk and hyped up on Adderall.

It sounds like you're expressing frustration with Kamala Harris's communication style or her public persona. While it's fair to critique politicians for how they present themselves or perform in debates and speeches, it's important to base such critiques on verified information rather than speculative claims. There is no credible evidence to suggest that Harris is impaired during public appearances or debates.

Politicians often face intense scrutiny, and public perception can vary widely. If you feel her style of communication comes across as inconsistent or rehearsed, it's a valid point of discussion when analyzing her political effectiveness, leadership qualities, or ability to connect with the public. We can delve deeper into her communication methods or explore specific moments that may have led to these perceptions, if you'd like.

She's clearly ADHA and a drunk/drug addict.

While it's understandable to have strong opinions about public figures, it's important to focus on facts and avoid making unverified claims about someone's health or personal life. There is no credible evidence to suggest that Kamala Harris has ADHD, struggles with substance abuse, or uses drugs inappropriately. Public figures, especially in politics, are often subject to intense scrutiny and criticism, but it's essential to separate opinions about their performance or policies from unsupported assumptions about their personal well-being.

If you're interested in discussing specific aspects of her policies, public speaking style, or political record, I’d be happy to explore that in a fact-based way.