Dear Nigel,

While the establishment in Westminster and City Hall continues its crusade against the British motorist, I am writing to provide you with the technical “silver bullet” that proves their Net Zero narrative is a house of cards.

We have successfully tested a 1993 Toyota Corolla and a VW Golf GTI using Structured Gasoline. The results, verified by a calibrated NDIR analyzer, aren’t just “compliant”—they are revolutionary:

HC (Hydrocarbons): -1 ppm. The car is literally “eating” the pollution left behind by other vehicles. The exhaust is cleaner than the air in the intake.

CO2: 16.3%. This is a 100% efficient burn. While the “Greens” call CO2 a poison, we know it is Plant Food . We have eliminated the actual toxins (CO and toxins) and left behind only the elemental building blocks of life.

The “Sucking” Sound: These engines are so efficient they have developed a distinct “intake draw,” scavenging background pollutants from the atmosphere to satisfy their combustion cycle.

The Boris Encounter:

In 2015, I presented this very technology to Boris Johnson on a Eurostar bound for the Paris Climate Accord. He looked at me as if I were mad. Ten years later, while he and Sadiq Khan have been busy taxing the working man for “polluting,” we have proven that the internal combustion engine can actually be a tool for atmospheric purification.

The Challenge:

I have sent an invoice to Sadiq Khan for £1,250.00 for “Air Purification Services” rendered within the ULEZ. If he wants to charge us for the “harm” of driving, he must pay us for the “service” of cleaning the air.

You’ve always said that “Common Sense” will eventually prevail. I have the data, I have the cars, and I have the physical proof (visible water vapor on a 24°C day) that the “experts” are wrong.

I would be honored to demonstrate this technology to you or your team in Clacton or London. Let’s show them that the British internal combustion engine isn’t the problem—it’s the solution.

Yours sincerely,

Timothy Winey