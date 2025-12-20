I have received several requests for fuel structuring devices like those I handed out at the Water Conference in Lisbon last year. https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

My basic website

https://wineywine.bigcartel.com/product/wine-polisher

can only handle 1 product (wine polishers), but the underlying technology is identical, just smaller, in order to fit in the opening of fuel tanks. If you order a wine polisher and specify fuel disc in the notes for the order, we can arrange to have a ‘fuel charger’ shipped in its place. While I cannot make claims about mileage and or fuel economy for any given vehicle, I can attest to a much smoother subjective driving experience in the dozens of different car models (both diesel and petrol) tested thus far; this even includes 2-stroke motorcycles.