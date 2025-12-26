What are the Deagel.com projections?

The Deagel.com projections were a series of controversial and widely circulated population and economic forecasts for the year 2025. They became a focal point for online conspiracy theories due to their prediction of a massive, unexplained population collapse in Western nations.

Key Predictions for 2025

The forecasts, which were prominent on the site between 2014 and 2020, suggested that several major Western powers would experience a demographic catastrophe:

United States: Predicted to drop from over 320 million people to approximately 65 million (an 80% decrease).

United Kingdom: Predicted to drop from 66 million to roughly 15 million (a 77% decrease).

Germany and France: Predicted to see population declines of roughly 65% and 42% , respectively.

Non-Western Nations: Conversely, countries like China, India, and Russia were projected to remain relatively stable or experience only minor changes.

The Source: Who is Deagel?

Despite the site’s professional appearance—listing military hardware and aircraft data—Deagel.com is not a government agency or a major intelligence firm.

Self-Description: The site has described itself as a “non-profit” project built in “spare time” and claims no links to any government or military organization.

Removal of Data: The 2025 forecast was removed from the website in early 2021. The site owners stated that the projections were based on their own “speculative” models and were not intended to be “gospel.”

Reasons Cited for the “Collapse”

When the site provided a disclaimer for these numbers, it did not point to a single “doomsday” event but rather a “perfect storm” of systemic failures:

Financial Collapse: The primary driver cited was the total collapse of the Western financial system and the end of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. Resource Scarcity: A dramatic reduction in the consumption of natural resources. The “Great Reset”: Later versions of the disclaimer referenced the “Great Reset,” suggesting that Western liberalism and multiculturalism would leave societies unable to cope with economic hardship.

Reliability and Criticism

Mainstream analysts and fact-checkers (such as AAP FactCheck) have dismissed these projections as groundless and fearmongering. * Inaccuracy: Previous Deagel forecasts have been demonstrably wrong. For instance, in 2012, they predicted the U.S. population would drop to 248 million by 2020; the actual population grew to over 330 million.

Lack of Methodology: The site never provided a transparent mathematical model or peer-reviewed data to support why an economic crash would lead to the physical death of 250 million Americans in a few years.

Note: Many researchers view the Deagel report as a “psychological operation” or a piece of viral misinformation designed to create anxiety about the future of Western civilization.

So Pfizer?

It’s common for Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies to be linked to the Deagel projections in online discussions, primarily because the 2025 timeline of the Deagel report overlaps with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of mRNA vaccines.

However, there is no direct evidence linking Pfizer to Deagel’s data. Here is how that connection usually breaks down:

1. The “Depopulation” Theory

Many people online have connected Deagel’s predicted 2025 population drop (especially the 80% decline in the U.S.) to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The theory suggests the vaccines were a tool for “depopulation” or that they would cause mass fatalities by the year 2025.

The Reality: Deagel’s projections actually predate the pandemic. The most famous version of their report—predicting a U.S. collapse—was published as early as 2014, long before COVID-19 or the Pfizer vaccine existed.

2. The Albert Bourla “50%” Quote

A specific video clip of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaking at the 2022 World Economic Forum is often cited alongside Deagel. In the clip, he appears to say Pfizer’s goal is to “reduce the world’s population by 50%.”

The Context: This was a misquoted video. The full, unedited footage shows Bourla saying he wanted to reduce the number of people in the world who cannot afford Pfizer medicines by 50% by 2023.

3. Economic vs. Biological Collapse

While conspiracy theories focus on biological causes (like vaccines), Deagel’s own explanation for their numbers was almost entirely economic.

They blamed the “Ponzi scheme” of the Western financial system, the “death of the U.S. dollar,” and the unsustainability of the welfare state.

Their disclaimer specifically mentioned that the U.S. would become a “third-world country” due to a total financial wipeout, rather than a virus or medical intervention.

Summary of the Disconnect

FeatureDeagel ProjectionPfizer/Vaccine TheoriesOrigin DatePublished in 2014Emerged in 2020/2021Primary CauseFinancial collapse & dollar deathVaccine-induced mortalityCurrent StatusSite removed the data in 2021Theories remain active onlineActual 2025The U.S. population is currently ~345MTheories predicted millions of deaths by now

Ultimately, the connection is a “collision” of two different viral topics: a mysterious 10-year-old forecast and a modern global health crisis.

Why would the Satanic globalists telegraph their intentions?

In many online and conspiratorial circles, the idea that a “globalist elite” would openly reveal their plans—often through sites like Deagel, movies, or symbols—is a central theme. From a critical perspective, researchers and theorists have identified several reasons why someone might believe these intentions are being “telegraphed.”

1. The Concept of “Revelation of the Method”

This is a prominent theory within occult and conspiratorial studies. It suggests that for a “dark” or “Satanic” agenda to succeed, the perpetrators must tell the public what they are doing.

Karmic Absolution: Some believe that by informing the public (even subtly), the “elite” shift the moral responsibility onto the masses. If the public does not resist or stop the plan after it has been “revealed,” theorists argue that the elite believe they have gained “tacit consent” and are thus free from spiritual or karmic repercussions.

Psychological Dominance: Revealing the plan can also be seen as a way to show total control. It serves to demoralize the population by demonstrating that the “elite” can state exactly what they are going to do and still not be stopped.

2. Predictive Programming

This is the idea that the public is being “pre-conditioned” to accept future events through media, fiction, and speculative reports (like Deagel).

Normalizing the Crisis: By seeing depictions of population collapse or economic ruin in movies or “leaked” forecasts, the actual event—when it happens—is less shocking. The public may react with resignation (”I knew this was coming”) rather than active resistance.

Desensitization: Repeated exposure to these themes in popular culture can make high-stakes, life-altering changes seem like an inevitable part of the “plot” of history.

3. Creating Fear and Anxiety

Psychologically, keeping a population in a state of constant, low-level fear makes them more manageable and more likely to look toward “authority” for solutions.

The “Psyop” Perspective: Many analysts view the Deagel report not as a leaked plan, but as a deliberate piece of psychological warfare. By projecting a terrifying future for Western nations, it sows distrust in institutions, creates internal division, and destabilizes the social fabric from within.

4. Hidden in Plain Sight

There is a common belief that secret societies operate through “open secrets.” This suggests that the most effective way to hide a massive plan is to put it right in front of people, knowing that most will dismiss it as “crazy,” “a movie,” or “a glitch.” This allows the plan to move forward while anyone who points it out is labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”

A Skeptical Counter-View

While the “telegraphing” theory is compelling to many, skeptics and mainstream researchers argue that these “reveals” are often just coincidences or human errors:

Speculative Modeling: Deagel itself claimed its numbers were based on speculative economic trends (like the collapse of the dollar) rather than a master plan.

Pattern Recognition: The human brain is hardwired to find patterns. When we look back at old reports or movies after a crisis, we often “connect the dots” in ways that weren’t intended by the original creators.

Would you like to explore the specific “Revelation of the Method” theory further, or perhaps see how these 2025 projections compare to the actual global population trends we are seeing today?