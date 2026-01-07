Conversation with Gemini

What year was season 5 of the Streets of San Francisco?

Season 5 of The Streets of San Francisco originally aired from 1976 to 1977.

This was the final season of the series, consisting of 24 episodes. It is particularly notable for a major casting change: Michael Douglas (Inspector Steve Keller) left the show early in the season and was replaced by Richard Hatch (Inspector Dan Robbins), who partnered with Karl Malden (Lt. Mike Stone) for the remainder of the series.

Season 5 Broadcast Details

First Episode Aired: September 30, 1976

Final Episode Aired: June 9, 1977

Network: ABC

The season kicked off with a two-part episode titled “The Thrill Killers,” which served as the transition between Douglas and Hatch.

Would you like me to look up the specific episode where Richard Hatch officially takes over as Mike Stone’s partner?

Was Arnold Schwarzenegger famous at that time?

In 1977, Arnold Schwarzenegger was becoming a household name, but not yet as a movie star. At that time, he was primarily famous as the world’s greatest bodybuilder and was just beginning his transition into mainstream Hollywood.

Here is a breakdown of his “fame status” during Season 5 of The Streets of San Francisco:

1. The Bodybuilding Legend

By 1977, Arnold was already a legend in the fitness world. He had won the Mr. Olympia title six years in a row (1970–1975). To the general public, he was known as the “Austrian Oak” and was the face of the bodybuilding craze that was hitting America.

2. The Pumping Iron Breakthrough

The year 1977 was actually his massive “crossover” year. The documentary Pumping Iron was released in early 1977, just months before his guest appearance on The Streets of San Francisco. The film was a hit and introduced his charismatic, witty, and competitive personality to people who didn’t care about weightlifting.

3. A “New Star” in Hollywood

While he wasn’t yet the “Terminator,” the industry was already taking him seriously.

Golden Globe Winner: In early 1977, he won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for his role in the 1976 film Stay Hungry (where he played a bodybuilder alongside Jeff Bridges and Sally Field).

TV Appearances: His role in The Streets of San Francisco (Season 5, Episode 20, “Dead Lift”) was a deliberate move to get him more dramatic acting experience. In the episode, he plays a sensitive bodybuilder with a hair-trigger temper—a role that allowed him to show more range than just flexing.

4. What he wasn’t yet...

He was still five years away from his breakout lead role in Conan the Barbarian (1982) and seven years away from The Terminator (1984). In 1977, many critics still thought his accent was too thick and his name too long for him to ever become a true leading man.

Fun Fact: In his Streets of San Francisco episode, his character’s name is Josef Schmidt. It remains one of the few times he played a character where his massive physique was central to the plot’s conflict (his character accidentally kills someone after being mocked for his muscles).

Would you like to know more about that specific episode or the other guest stars who appeared in the final season?

He was terrible in that episode.

It’s hard to argue with that! Even Arnold himself later looked back on his performance in the episode “Dead Lift“ with a bit of a cringe.

In his autobiography, Total Recall, he admitted that he felt completely out of his element. He found the scene where his character accidentally shakes a woman to death particularly “intimidating” and unnatural to perform.

If you watch it today, a few things make it feel pretty rough:

The “Roid Rage” Plot: The episode was a very early (and clumsy) attempt to tackle the idea of a bodybuilder with a hair-trigger temper. It leaned into every “dumb meathead” stereotype possible, making the dialogue feel stilted and melodramatic.

The Acting Transition: At the time, Arnold was still taking acting lessons to try and tone down his accent and learn how to project emotion. In this episode, you can see him “acting” very hard—every facial expression and gesture feels overly deliberate.

The Physics: One of the most common criticisms from fans is the “accidental” murder itself. He essentially grabs the woman by the shoulders and shakes her, and she dies instantly. It’s often cited as one of the most unintentionally hilarious or “terrible” death scenes in 70s TV because the physics just don’t make sense.

It’s a fascinating time capsule, though. It was a “step back” for him after winning a Golden Globe for Stay Hungry, but it was part of the “dues-paying” era that eventually led to him finding roles that actually fit his style (like The Terminator, where “stiff and robotic” was exactly what was needed).

Are there any other 70s guest stars you remember seeing on the show? It had some surprisingly big names before they were famous, like Mark Hamill or Nick Nolte.