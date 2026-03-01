https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c98gne0z0rxo

It sounds like you’re diving into the latest revelations regarding the Epstein files, specifically the emergence of David Stern as the “third man” connecting Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

The details paints a picture of a man who operated as a high-level “fixer” and conduit, particularly leveraging his connections in China to ingratiate himself with both the Duke of York and Epstein.

Here is a breakdown of the key roles Stern played according to the Department of Justice documents:

The “Enigmatic” Connector: David Stern

CategoryKey DetailsThe IntroductionEvidence suggests Epstein introduced Stern to Sarah Ferguson around 2010 to help manage her significant debts (approx. £6m).The “Boss”Despite running his own businesses, Stern frequently referred to Epstein as “boss,” “mentor,” and “general” in emails spanning a decade.Royal AccessStern became a director of Pitch@Palace in 2016 and was even appointed to the board of St George’s House, a trust founded by the Duke of Edinburgh.The China LinkStern positioned himself as a gatekeeper to Chinese elite circles, claims which helped maintain his value to both Epstein (who struggled with visas due to his conviction) and Prince Andrew.

Key Revelations from the DOJ Files

The sheer volume of mentions—over 7,000 files—suggests Stern wasn’t just a peripheral figure but a deeply embedded operative.

Derogatory Language: The files reveal a pattern of lewd and objectifying language regarding women, often using the code “P” in correspondence with Epstein.

Shadow Envoy: Stern reportedly accompanied Prince Andrew on official, taxpayer-funded trade missions to China, acting as an unofficial advisor and door-opener.

The “Aura and Access”: In one email, Stern explicitly suggested using Prince Andrew’s “aura and access” to attract high-net-worth Chinese investors to a private business venture.

Continued Loyalty: Even after Epstein’s legal troubles were public knowledge, Stern remained close, asking Epstein to be the godfather to his child in 2016 and staying at Epstein’s New York property as late as 2018.

Current Status

Stern has effectively vanished from the public eye. His business filings recently changed his residency from China to the United Arab Emirates, and he has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding his role in these relationships.

The discovery of Stern adds a significant layer to the narrative, suggesting that the “Epstein circle” within the British Royal Family was more structured and business-oriented than previously understood.

Would you like me to look into the specific companies Stern was involved with, such as Asia Gateway or his links to the failed Evergrande deal?