Jones:

We always knew Trump was not part of the Epstein operation. 45 was never in the Democrat pedo cult. That’s why the Deep State hates him with all their heart! He is not in their disgusting club. That’s more change in the Alex Jones was right jar!

Icke:

Alex, it's not a 'Democrat pedo cult' - it's a Global pedo cult including all 'sides'. Trump has been owned by the Sabbatian Zionists that owned Epstein since way, way, back. Rothschild employee of 24 years Wilbur Ross bailed out Trump by orchestrating a group of 72 banks to save his backside decades ago when Trump admitted publicly that he personally owed a billion dollars - that's besides fantastic company debt. He made Wilbur Ross his Commerce Secretary when he won the presidency. Carl Icahn, an ultra-Zionist billionaire who was also crucial to the bail-out, was given a role in the Trump administration. Trump was able to run for president because of the Sabbatian Zionists on that bail-out basis alone - never mind that his major financial backer in 2016 was ultra-Zionist Sabbatian casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson who also funded Netanyahu. Ultra-Zionist son-in-law Jared Kushner, a life-long friend of Netanyahu, was Trump's 'senior advisor' and the Zionist connection goes on and on. It was Trump who moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with its massive symbolic and other implications for Palestinians. It was Trump that claims credit for Operation Warp Speed that rolled out the deadly fake jab and went on praising its effect even when the data emerged of its devastation to health and life. Epstein was a Psyop, Trump is a Psyop and Musk is a Psyop. You condemn the obvious one, mate, but loudly support the other two. The day will come when the truth will out - it's already there if only people would bother to look.