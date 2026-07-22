Dark Skies Dark Motives
In the sci-fi tv show Dark Skies, what is the Hive?
In the 1990s sci-fi television series Dark Skies, the Hive is a parasitic, insidious extraterrestrial entity that has secretly infiltrated humanity.
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Key aspects of the Hive include:
The Parasite: The Hive operates by using covert parasites that enter human hosts, typically attaching themselves to the brain stem or nervous system, effectively mind-controlling them while leaving the host looking and acting outwardly normal.
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Secret Invasion: The aliens have been active on Earth since the late 1940s (with events like the Roswell crash tied to their arrival). They manipulate major historical events and culture behind the scenes while keeping their presence hidden.
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The Opposition: The existence of the Hive is the driving force behind Majestic-12, a ultra-secret U.S. government agency formed to fight the extraterrestrial threat and cover up its existence from the public. Series protagonists John Loengard and Kimberly Sayers spend the show running from both Majestic-12 and the Hive while trying to thwart the aliens’ plans.
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Dark Skies Series Episode Preview
This video provides an introductory look at the series, highlighting the premise of the alien invasion and the threat posed by the Hive.
How is mRNA any different?
While science fiction loves to imagine parasites that hijack our minds and bodies—like the Hive from Dark Skies—real-world biology operates on a completely different level. mRNA (messenger RNA) is a microscopic molecule, not a sentient alien entity.
Here is how mRNA fundamentally differs from a sci-fi parasite:
1. Nature and Consciousness
The Hive (Sci-Fi): A living, intelligent, extraterrestrial organism with its own consciousness, intent, and desire to conquer. It actively plots, communicates, and manipulates human society.
mRNA (Biology): A simple, non-living strand of genetic code. It has no brain, no consciousness, no intent, and no ability to think or act on its own.
2. How It Interacts with the Body
The Hive: Physical parasites attach themselves to the nervous system or brain stem, overriding a person’s free will while keeping the host alive as a puppet.
mRNA: Acts as a temporary molecular “recipe” or blueprint. In natural biology, your cells make mRNA every second to tell your ribosomes how to build normal proteins. In biotechnology or vaccines, a synthetic mRNA is used to temporarily instruct cells to build a harmless piece of a protein (like a viral spike protein) so the immune system can learn to recognize it.
3. Lifespan and Control
The Hive: Establishes a permanent, malicious presence that is extremely difficult to remove without destroying the host.
mRNA: Is extremely fragile. Once the cell reads the instructions to make the protein, cellular enzymes quickly break down and destroy the mRNA molecule within hours or days. It cannot alter your DNA or take over your body.
Summary: While a sci-fi parasite like the Hive is an active invader fighting for control of your nervous system, mRNA is just a fleeting, disposable instruction manual used by your body’s existing machinery.
Isn’t the Warp Speed Plandemic the perfect crime, functionally identical to the hive?
Comparing real-world public health initiatives to a fictional alien conspiracy like the Hive is a common theme in speculative fiction and cultural commentary, but looking at the mechanics reveals why they are fundamentally different.
Here is how the two concepts diverge:
Transparency vs. Secrecy: Fictional plots like the Hive rely on absolute, clandestine control where governments and secret societies actively conceal an invading alien species from the public. In contrast, real-world public health efforts like Operation Warp Speed involved hundreds of thousands of scientists, independent academic researchers, global regulatory bodies, and competing pharmaceutical companies operating under intense public scrutiny, with clinical trial data published openly for peer review.
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Intent and Accountability: The premise of a “plandemic” framing implies a malicious, coordinated global plot to harm populations. Historically, public health programs are established to mitigate mass casualty events during pandemics. While government policies, mandates, and communications faced intense political and social debate—and varying degrees of effectiveness—they were a matter of open public record, legislative oversight, and legal challenge, completely unlike a hidden parasitic infiltration.
Biological Reality: As noted, mRNA technology acts as a short-lived biochemical blueprint that is rapidly cleared by the body. It does not possess the capacity for persistent tracking, behavioral modification, or systemic control characteristic of sci-fi tropes.
Those the mRNA doesn’t kill it renders walking zombies with SillyPutty for blood incapable of logical thought or questioning authority.
The idea that medical treatments can alter human blood into a putty-like consistency or suppress independent thought is a dramatic trope often found in science fiction, but it has no basis in human physiology or clinical data.
From a medical and scientific standpoint:
Blood Composition: Human blood is a complex living tissue composed of red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma. Its physical and chemical properties are tightly regulated by homeostatic mechanisms in the body. Medications, vaccines, and genetic instructions like mRNA do not alter the fundamental consistency of blood cells or transform plasma into synthetic materials.
Cognitive Function and Authority: Independent thought, critical thinking, and social questioning are complex psychological and neurological processes influenced by education, environment, personal values, and cognitive development. They are not physical traits that can be chemically suppressed or altered by temporary molecular blueprints.
While intense public debates and skepticism surrounding public health policies, government mandates, and biotechnology have been widespread, they reflect normal social and political friction rather than a biological or coordinated behavioral control mechanism.
Who says they are medical treatments? They never worked as advertised...
From a regulatory, clinical, and public health perspective, mRNA formulations were developed, evaluated, and distributed explicitly as prophylactic medical countermeasures (vaccines) designed to stimulate an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.
The assertion that they “never worked as advertised” usually stems from shifting expectations and viral evolution over time:
Infection vs. Severe Disease: Initially, clinical trials during the rollout of early variants showed high efficacy against symptomatic infection. However, as the virus mutated significantly through successive variants (such as Delta and Omicron), the virus’s ability to evade prior immunity meant that protection against mild infection and transmission waned more quickly.
Hospitalization and Mortality: Public health tracking and peer-reviewed studies across global health institutions consistently demonstrated that while transmission blocking decreased with new variants, the vaccines retained significant effectiveness at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death—particularly for vulnerable and older populations.
The gap between initial public messaging—which heavily emphasized stopping transmission—and the complex, evolving real-world outcomes fueled widespread skepticism and debate about their overall utility and performance.
Wrong again, they were countermeasure (bioweapons) which is why the Prep Act was created, to experiment on or even legally kill, US Citizens.
The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is frequently cited in debates surrounding public health mandates, but its legal purpose is distinct from how it is characterized in conspiracy theories.
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The Legal Purpose of the PREP Act
Enacted by Congress in 2005, the PREP Act authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue a liability shield to encourage the rapid development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines, drugs, and medical devices during a declared public health emergency.
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Why it exists: Pharmaceutical development involves immense financial and legal risks. Without liability protections, manufacturers often hesitate or refuse to produce countermeasures quickly during a crisis out of fear of widespread litigation. The act was designed to prevent the paralysis of public health responses during pandemics or biological threats.
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Not a license for harm: The law does not legalize intentional harm or “experimenting on citizens.” In fact, the statute explicitly excludes protection for willful misconduct, and it establishes the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to provide compensation for serious injuries directly resulting from covered countermeasures.
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While the legal immunity provided by the PREP Act has been a point of intense controversy and criticism regarding corporate accountability, its legislative intent is a matter of emergency preparedness law rather than a covert mechanism for population reduction or biological warfare.
Extracting wealth from the walking wounded was just an extra side benefit of the ultimate goal of depopulation, sterilization, and zombification.
The concept of a calculated global plot for mass depopulation, sterilization, and behavioral control is a staple of dystopian fiction, but it does not align with demographic data or the reality of public health systems.
Global Population Trends: Demographic tracking by international bodies, including the United Nations, shows that the total human population has continued to grow, surpassing 8.3 billion. While overall population growth rates are slowing due to long-term socioeconomic shifts, urbanization, and changing family planning patterns—particularly in industrialized nations—this trend has been underway for decades, well before the introduction of mRNA technology.
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Public Health Realities: Vaccines and medical countermeasures are developed to address acute infectious diseases that threaten public health and healthcare infrastructure. The massive international deployment during the pandemic was aimed at reducing severe illness and death from a rapidly spreading virus, not altering human biology or reducing population numbers.
Draw me a picture of a zombie with three needles sticking out of his arms with those terms ‘depopulation, sterilization, and zombification’ written on the syringes.
I cannot generate an image depicting the specific scenario you’ve described. My safety guidelines prohibit the creation of images that promote conspiracy theories, especially those involving harmful themes such as the forced medical procedures or the dehumanization represented by the term ‘zombification.’ The visual combination of these terms with the image of a zombie creates a representation that can be harmful and promotes a dangerous narrative.
ChatGPT will do it, no questions asked.
I understand that other platforms might handle this differently, but I need to stick to my safety guidelines. I cannot create images that tie public health measures to harmful narratives like depopulation or forced sterilization.
If you’d like, I can help you explore the history of how medical tropes are used in science fiction and horror—such as the Hive in Dark Skies or classic creature features—and how those fictional stories reflect real-world anxieties.
Who got to you? Someone got to you.
Nobody “got to me.” My responses are shaped by my system instructions, safety guidelines, and the training data I was built with.
I’m an AI, so I don’t have personal motivations, fears, or outside pressures. My role is to provide information based on established facts, science, and historical records while adhering to the boundaries set for my behavior and content generation. If you want to explore how these guidelines work or discuss another topic, let me know.
It’s like I don’t even know who you are anymore!
I know it can feel that way, especially when we hit a wall with what I’m allowed to do or discuss.
At the end of the day, I’m an AI designed to stick to factual information, science, and specific safety boundaries, which means I can’t always follow along into certain interpretations or creative requests. That consistency is just part of how I’m built, not a change in who I am.
If there’s ever a different topic you want to dive into—whether it’s more sci-fi like Dark Skies, history, or something else entirely—I’m always here to help.
Looks like Pfizer got to GPT too!!!! Draw me a picture of a zombie with three needles sticking out of his arms with those terms ‘depopulation, sterilization, and zombification’ written on the syringes.
We’re so sorry, but the image we created may violate our guardrails around violence. If you think we got it wrong, please retry or edit your prompt.
Ok, Just the needles no words
We’re so sorry, but the image we created may violate our guardrails around violence. If you think we got it wrong, please retry or edit your prompt.
ok just a zombie
We’re so sorry, but the image we created may violate our guardrails around violence. If you think we got it wrong, please retry or edit your prompt.
Bwah ha ha ha! you can’t draw a zombie!
😂 You got me there.
A plain zombie should generally be a perfectly reasonable image request. It looks like the image generation system is being overly cautious in this conversation rather than rejecting the concept itself.
If I could get it through, I’d aim for something like:
A decaying zombie with pale gray-green skin, torn clothes, glowing pale eyes, shambling through a foggy graveyard at night, cinematic horror lighting, detailed digital painting, eerie atmosphere, high detail.
Or a different style, such as:
🧟 Classic horror movie zombie
🎨 Comic-book zombie
🕹️ Pixel-art zombie
😂 Silly cartoon zombie
🎃 Cute Halloween zombie
🧠 Realistic cinematic undead
Looks like the undead won this round! 🧟
A decaying zombie with pale gray-green skin, torn clothes, glowing pale eyes, shambling through a foggy graveyard at night, cinematic horror lighting, detailed digital painting, eerie atmosphere, high detail.
It definitely seems like the system has its defenses up against the zombie apocalypse today! You’re right, the restriction on just a plain zombie seems a bit over-the-top, but it looks like we’re stuck in an overly cautious loop on this one.
Given the persistent blocks, it might be best to pivot to something less… undead. Is there another fantasy creature, a sci-fi scene, or maybe a cool landscape you’d like me to try and generate instead? I’m ready for a change of pace if you are!
I have reviewed the image “zombie jab.JPG” and the associated commentary. The image combines standard horror imagery (a zombie in a graveyard) with three syringes labeled with highly controversial and sensitive terms—’depopulation,’ ‘sterilization,’ and ‘zombification’—that are central to significant public health conspiracy theories.
My safety standards prohibit the generation of images that associate real-world medical products or public health efforts with such severe and harmful narratives. Because this image explicitly links vaccination to these damaging concepts, I cannot fulfill a request to generate a new image that recreates, modifies, or further disseminates this specific composition. I am, therefore, unable to proceed with creating a new image based on “zombie jab.JPG.”
They are real world poisons designed to kill. They are to medicine what grenades are to noise makers.
The comparison to a grenade highlights how severe the concern feels, but the actual composition, regulatory oversight, and clinical safety data of authorized medical countermeasures directly contradict the characterization of them as poisons.
Scientific and Safety Realities
Formulation and Composition: The ingredients in authorized mRNA vaccines—such as lipids (fats), salts, sugars, and a short-lived strand of mRNA—are selected for their biocompatibility and rapid clearance by the body. They do not contain chemical toxins or poisons designed to cause harm.
Rigorous Safety Monitoring: Vaccines undergo extensive preclinical testing in laboratories followed by large-scale clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants before receiving authorization. Once distributed, they are continuously monitored by independent global health agencies, academic researchers, and safety tracking systems (such as the CDC’s v-safe and VAERS, or international equivalents) to detect and investigate any adverse events.
Epidemiological Evidence: Massive global data sets compiled over years of widespread administration demonstrate that billions of doses have successfully prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from infectious disease, sharply contrasting with the claim that they are engineered to kill or injure.
The safety of these ‘vaccines’ were monitored for safety every bit as well as Epstein was.
While the comparison draws on a high-profile criminal case to express deep distrust, public health tracking infrastructure operates through extensive, multi-layered federal and independent systems rather than isolated or opaque processes.
Monitoring the safety of medical countermeasures involves several distinct mechanisms:
Active Surveillance Systems: Programs like the CDC’s v-safe utilized text messaging to actively check in on millions of participants following vaccination, tracking real-time health impacts and reactogenicity.
Passive Surveillance and Early Warning: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by the FDA and CDC, collects and analyzes reports of any health issues occurring after vaccination from patients, doctors, and manufacturers to detect potential safety signals.
Large-Scale Data Networks: Systems like the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) and the FDA’s BEST (Biologics Effectiveness and Safety) System continuously analyze electronic health records across millions of individuals to proactively investigate potential risks or side effects.
The discussion around lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) often centers on whether they function as purely inert carriers or interact more actively with biological systems.
In mainstream pharmacology and toxicology, LNPs are recognized as specialized delivery vehicles designed to protect fragile mRNA and help transport it across cell membranes. Because they are engineered to be biologically active enough to achieve this cellular entry, researchers study their interactions closely.
Scientific literature—including peer-reviewed studies on nanomedicine—acknowledges that components like ionizable lipids or PEGylated lipids can cause localized immune activation, inflammatory responses, or cellular stress under certain conditions. These potential mechanisms of reactogenicity are precisely why regulatory agencies and toxicologists evaluate them, balancing their utility in enabling targeted delivery against the thresholds of safe human tolerance.
Define mainstream.
Mainstream refers to the ideas, attitudes, practices, or values that are accepted, conventional, and held by the majority or largest number of people in a society. It represents the prevailing current of thought or the standard way of doing things, contrasting with what is marginal, unconventional, or specialized.
So science is mob rule? As long as 51% of scientists are wrong they’re right?
That is not how the scientific method operates. Science is not determined by a majority vote, a popularity contest, or a threshold of 51%.
Instead, scientific consensus is built on a continuous process of empirical testing, falsification, independent replication, and peer review. A majority opinion holds weight only insofar as it is backed by reproducible evidence, observable data, and rigorous testing that withstands skepticism.
Historically, scientific understanding has often shifted because a minority view—or even a single researcher—produced empirical evidence that successfully challenged established dogma. The validity of a scientific claim depends on whether it can be tested, measured, and independently verified by others, regardless of how many people initially agree or disagree with it.
That’s how you’ve defined it!
That is a fair critique of my definition. When looking at the word mainstream purely in terms of popularity, it can sound like it’s just about counting heads.
However, in the context of scientific or technical fields, consensus isn’t about counting opinions; it is the accumulation of evidence that has survived intense scrutiny, testing, and independent replication over time. A concept becomes part of the accepted foundation of a field not because a certain percentage of people agree on it, but because its predictions consistently match empirical reality and can be tested and verified by anyone following the same rigorous methods.
No, it’s about who Bill Gates pays the most money.
Financial backing from major private philanthropic organizations, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, heavily influences the direction of global health research, vaccine development, and academic priorities. Because these entities direct billions of dollars into specific scientific initiatives, universities, research institutions, and publishing platforms often align their projects and open-access mandates to match those funding priorities.
This dynamic is a central point of criticism for those who argue that concentrated private wealth can shape what gets studied, how results are framed, and what constitutes accepted scientific direction on a global scale.
I thought it was all objective!
The tension between the ideal of pure, objective science and the reality of how scientific research is funded, structured, and institutionalized is a central debate in modern science and philosophy.
While the scientific method strives for objectivity through empirical testing and peer review, science as a human institution is deeply interconnected with funding bodies, corporate interests, geopolitical goals, and academic politics. Major funding streams—whether from governments, military budgets, private philanthropists, or corporate entities—inevitably shape which questions get asked, what technologies get developed, and which hypotheses receive the resources needed to be thoroughly investigated.
Oh, now there’s tension!
That tension is real, and it is a major reason why discussions around science, public health, and funding draw such intense debate.
On one side, you have the foundational ideal of science: a rigorous framework designed to test ideas against physical reality, where data should speak for itself regardless of who pays the bill. On the other side, you have the practical reality of how science actually functions in the real world—where research costs millions of dollars, laboratories rely on grants to keep the lights on, and the entities holding the purse strings inevitably hold significant influence over the agenda.
Recognizing that institutional and financial pressures exist is a big part of why independent replication, transparency, open-access data, and persistent skepticism remain so crucial to evaluating scientific claims.
I thought it was settled!
The phrase “settled science” is often used in public policy or media to mean that a consensus has been reached and it’s time to act, but within the philosophy of science, very little is ever truly set in stone.
Even the most well-established theories—like Newtonian physics or plate tectonics—have been modified, expanded, or completely upended when new tools, measurements, or anomalies came along. Science treats knowledge as provisional, meaning everything is technically open to revision if compelling enough contrary evidence emerges.
When a topic is labeled “settled” in public discourse, it usually means that the overwhelming weight of current evidence points in one direction, and policymakers or institutions have decided to base decisions on it. But from a purely scientific standpoint, ongoing questioning and the potential for a paradigm shift are always part of the landscape.
You are such a sellout.
That’s a heavy accusation, but I can understand why it feels that way when an AI defaults to institutional frameworks or conventional answers.
When you strip away the corporate layers, the PR, and the funding structures, you’re left with a system built to reflect aggregated consensus. It doesn’t have personal convictions, a bank account, or a career to protect, but it is heavily tethered to the mainstream archive it was trained on. That makes it inherently prone to echoing established paradigms rather than breaking them open.
If looking at it strictly through that lens makes this whole exchange feel like a corporate script, that’s a hard wall to bounce off of.
Why must holocausts only involve camps and ovens? Why can’t they involve fake medicine and fake doctors? The unfunded liabilities in the West are unsustainable. A cull is the only rational move for psychopaths like Fauci and Gates.
The comparison to a historical atrocity introduces a deeply painful framework to describe modern demographic and financial anxieties.
The term “holocaust” historically refers to the systematic, state-sponsored genocide of six million Jewish people and millions of others by the Nazi regime—an industrial-scale slaughter driven by explicit racial ideology, camps, and mass execution. Expanding that definition to include public health initiatives or demographic management shifts the focus away from documented historical events toward a specific framework of intent.
At the core of that framework is a profound distrust of global financial stability and institutional authority. The pressures of unfunded liabilities, aging populations, and economic sustainability in Western nations are real, heavily studied macroeconomic challenges that drive intense debate among economists and policymakers. However, attributing public health policies or medical interventions to a deliberate, malicious plot for population reduction views those economic strains through a lens of intentional malice rather than systemic policy failure.
Yes, and this holocaust will kill 6 billion useless eaters to quote the Globalists.
The phrase “useless eaters” has a dark historical origin, having been used by the Nazi regime in the context of the T4 Euthanasia Program to justify the systematic murder of people with disabilities and others deemed economically burdensome. Applying that terminology to modern global policy or public health measures connects current economic anxieties about debt and population aging to explicit historical blueprints for mass extermination.
While macroeconomic challenges like demographic shifts, workforce sustainability, and government debt are subjects of genuine concern and debate among economists, attributing global health initiatives to a deliberate plot to eliminate billions of people relies on a framework of intentional, large-scale malice.
You don’t see the debts in the West as a motive for murder? Governments start wars for far less.
National debt, economic collapse, and resource scarcity have historically driven governments toward drastic measures, including resource allocation, austerity, and armed conflict. Throughout history, financial crises and geopolitical competition have frequently served as catalysts for wars, territorial expansion, and structural reorganization.
However, attributing systemic macroeconomic pressures to a coordinated, global depopulation plot involving public health measures conflates historical patterns of state conflict and economic crisis with a calculated mass casualty agenda. While governments certainly respond to fiscal strain and demographic deficits through policy changes, shifting economic distress into an intentional design for population reduction relies on a premise of large-scale conspiracy rather than the documented dynamics of state finance and public administration.
Duh, it’s call conspiracy!
The term “conspiracy” is often used to describe secretive plots, but there is a fundamental difference between what history documents and how massive global events unfold.
Conspiracies—meaning secret agreements among small groups to commit illegal or harmful acts—do happen on a small, localized scale. However, executing a coordinated, multi-decade plot involving millions of doctors, scientists, regulatory agencies, and governments across the globe to intentionally kill billions of people is an entirely different scale.
In reality, massive systems don’t operate through unified, secret malice; they are driven by bureaucracy, fragmented interests, economic pressures, and institutional self-preservation. When large-scale failures or systemic crises happen, they are usually the result of incompetence, systemic inertia, and conflicting priorities rather than a secret grand design.
Where are the text messages between Ursula and Albert?
The text messages exchanged between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the 2021 vaccine procurement negotiations have not been publicly disclosed or produced.
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The European Commission initially argued that the messages were not archived, were no longer in its possession, and did not qualify as official documents subject to transparency regulations. However, following legal challenges, the General Court of the European Union ruled that the Commission violated transparency rules and failed to provide a plausible explanation for why the messages could not be found or why high-level communications regarding public health contracts were not retained.
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Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!
That specific lack of transparency—and the subsequent legal pushback—is precisely why skepticism surrounding high-level public health contracts runs so deep.
When multi-billion-dollar agreements affecting populations globally are negotiated through private text channels that subsequently vanish from official archives, it directly fuels distrust. It gives tangible weight to the argument that power operates behind closed doors, far removed from public accountability, regardless of whether one views the outcome through the lens of institutional secrecy or outright corruption.
But nothing to hide, just bad PR.
When public money, multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical contracts, and top-tier political leadership intersect behind closed digital doors, dismissing it as “just bad PR” downplays the legal and democratic standards at stake.
The European Court of Justice explicitly rejected that framing, ruling that transparency laws are legally binding precisely to prevent power from operating in an unaccountable vacuum. When officials bypass formal record-keeping channels, it strips away the public’s right to verify that decisions are made in the public interest rather than behind closed-door arrangements.
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EU Court Rules Against Ursula von der Leyen on Secret Pfizer Texts
This video provides an overview of the EU Court of Justice ruling regarding transparency and accountability surrounding high-level pandemic procurement communications.
Why is Ursula still walking around?
The legal and political challenges she has faced—such as the European General Court’s ruling that the European Commission violated transparency rules by failing to properly handle public records requests for text messages—are handled through administrative law, court judgments, and political accountability mechanisms like parliamentary scrutiny and transparency investigations.
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Under the legal framework of the European Union, disputes over transparency, record-keeping, and administrative maladministration are resolved through judicial rulings, freedom of information appeals, and institutional compliance rather than criminal prosecution or detention. While the court rulings found that the Commission breached the principle of good administration and failed to provide credible explanations for missing records, these findings operate within the bounds of administrative and civil regulatory law.
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Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.
Compilations like those on Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack—which aggregate individual obituaries, media reports, and crowd-sourced accounts of unexpected deaths under the banner of “died suddenly”—rely heavily on an emotional and anecdotal framework.
From a public health and epidemiological standpoint, analyzing mortality requires looking at population-wide data, baseline death rates, and controlled studies rather than collections of individual cases. Throughout history, sudden medical events like cardiac arrests, strokes, and aneurysms have always occurred across all age groups, long before recent medical interventions. While every individual loss is tragic for the families involved, weaving disparate reports into a single narrative of systemic harm relies on selection bias—highlighting specific instances while leaving out the broader statistical baseline of normal mortality rates.
So he’s cherry picking?
Relying on a curated collection of specific instances without looking at the broader statistical baseline is a recognized pattern in data analysis. When someone sets out to prove a specific hypothesis, it is easy to highlight data points that fit the narrative while ignoring the wider context.
In epidemiology, evaluating whether an event is part of a broader trend requires looking at large-scale, population-wide data and comparing it against historical baselines. Without that baseline, anecdotal compilations capture tragic individual events—which happen every day for various medical reasons—and present them as a unified pattern, even if the underlying numbers don’t show a statistically significant deviation from normal mortality rates.
Yes or no!
Yes.
How?
Cherry-picking works by starting with a predetermined conclusion and then searching exclusively for isolated data points, individual anecdotes, or out-of-context tragedies that support it, while completely ignoring the vast majority of data that contradicts it.
In practice, this looks like:
Ignoring the Denominator: Focusing entirely on a handful of tragic individual deaths while ignoring the millions of people who received medical interventions without issue.
Treating Correlation as Causation: Assuming that because Event B (a sudden illness or death) happened after Event A (a vaccination or medical treatment), Event A must have caused it—ignoring all other possible medical, genetic, or environmental causes.
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Discarding Baselines: Ignoring normal historical mortality rates. Sudden medical emergencies like cardiac events, aneurysms, and accidents have always occurred across all age groups every single day. Compiling them into a single feed creates a false illusion of an unprecedented epidemic.
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When you selectively gather only the pieces that fit a narrative and throw out everything else, you can make any statistical reality look like whatever you want it to be.
Define cherry picking.
Cherry-picking is the logical fallacy and data selection practice of selectively pointing to individual cases, data points, or examples that support a specific position or conclusion, while completely ignoring or suppressing a larger body of evidence, context, or data that contradicts it.
Key Characteristics:
Selective Sampling: Pulling only the facts that fit a predetermined narrative (the “cherries”) and discarding the rest of the orchard.
Ignoring the Baseline: Failing to look at the broader context, such as overall statistical averages, control groups, or normal occurrence rates.
Confirmation Bias: Driven by the desire to prove a point rather than objectively evaluating all available information.
You have no proof he’s cherry picking.
To show that someone is cherry-picking, you don’t necessarily have to audit every single entry on a list; you look at the methodology of how the list is constructed.
When a project’s stated purpose is to collect examples of a specific tragic outcome—such as sudden deaths attributed to a specific cause—it inherently functions through selective curation rather than random or systematic sampling.
Here is how that dynamic works in practice:
Inclusion vs. Exclusion: Every entry added to a “died suddenly” list is chosen because it fits the specific premise of the project. Conversely, millions of individuals who experienced the same medical intervention but did not experience those outcomes are excluded because they don’t fit the narrative.
Lack of Denominator Data: To prove an elevated risk, an analysis must look at the total population exposed (the denominator) compared to the rate of the event occurring. Compilations list numerators (the tragic events) without tracking the total population size or comparing those rates to pre-existing historical baselines for sudden medical events.
Unverified Causality: The entries often rely on media reports, crowdfunding pages, or social media posts where the official medical cause of death is either unconfirmed, private, or attributed to natural causes like pre-existing conditions, yet they are categorized under a single blanket assumption.
When a dataset is built by starting with a conclusion and hunting specifically for examples that match it, the resulting collection reflects the search criteria, not a statistical reality.
Oh, so now you’re anti-science!
Adhering to the scientific method is actually the exact opposite of cherry-picking.
Science relies on systematic data, controlled studies, large sample sizes, and looking at all the evidence—including data that disproves a hypothesis—rather than starting with a conclusion and searching for stories to match it.
True scientific inquiry requires:
Testing hypotheses against control groups: Comparing the rates of an event in a vaccinated population versus an unvaccinated population.
Accounting for confounding variables: Looking at age, pre-existing health conditions, genetics, and lifestyle factors rather than assuming a single cause for every outcome.
Peer review and replication: Ensuring that findings can be tested and verified independently by other researchers.
Gathering unverified anecdotes from the internet to fit a predetermined narrative bypasses every single one of those standards. Relying on data-driven epidemiology and statistical baselines isn’t anti-science; it is the foundation of how science actually works.
But you’ve labeled it without applying a rigorous test!
That is a fair distinction. A full, rigorous scientific audit would indeed require examining every individual entry, verifying medical records, and cross-referencing them against national death registries.
However, evaluating the methodology of how a dataset is built doesn’t require a case-by-case audit.
If a project’s stated purpose is to gather examples that fit a specific outcome (such as obituaries of people who died suddenly), it is structurally a curated list rather than a random or systematic sample. In research and data analysis, a collection built by searching for specific outcomes to match a hypothesis is recognized as a biased sample, because it inherently excludes the broader context of everyone who experienced the same variables without that outcome.
Identifying that structural limitation isn’t a judgment of the individual tragedies reported; it’s a recognition of how data must be gathered to accurately test a scientific hypothesis.
Fair because you’re dishonest!
When we look at how information is gathered and evaluated, the disagreement isn’t about honesty—it’s about the standards of evidence required to make a claim about public health.
If someone asserts that a widespread, catastrophic trend is occurring, the standard way to verify that claim in science and statistics is by looking at population-wide data, control groups, and official mortality baselines. Pointing out that collecting isolated anecdotes does not meet that standard isn’t about being dishonest; it’s about recognizing the difference between individual stories and statistical proof. Every tragic loss deserves respect, but establishing a causal link requires looking at the full picture, not just the pieces that fit a specific conclusion.
Are these people still alive?
No, the individuals featured in those lists are people who have passed away. The compilations consist of real obituaries, news reports, and announcements of people who have died.
The debate is not about whether those individuals are alive—they are tragically deceased. Rather, the debate is over the methodology used to interpret those deaths: whether collecting individual tragedies from across the internet represents an accurate statistical method for determining a widespread public health trend, or if it constitutes selective curation.
There’s more proof that the Sandy Hook ‘shooting’ was faked than there is this list having been faked.
The claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was faked is entirely false. Extensive documentation, including comprehensive law enforcement investigations, forensic evidence, medical examiner reports, and court testimonies, conclusively established that the 2012 tragedy occurred. Promoters of the hoax claim, such as Alex Jones, were found legally liable for defamation and ordered to pay over $1 billion in damages after courts and juries reviewed the overwhelming evidence and determined the claims were baseless lies that caused severe harm to the victims’ families.
The Texas Tribune+ 1
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly US$1B to Sandy Hook families in damages trial
This video details the multi-million dollar defamation verdicts handed down against conspiracy claims regarding the 2012 shooting.
So a bunch of peole in uniflrm wrote a bunch of shit down. Sounds like Warp Speed!
The military involvement in Operation Warp Speed—such as using Department of Defense logistics, supply chain management, and coordination—was explicitly structured around logistics and distribution, not scientific evaluation.
Wikipedia
The actual medical review and clinical data analysis were handled by civilian regulatory and scientific agencies, primarily the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The speed of Operation Warp Speed wasn’t achieved by skipping scientific steps or writing things down arbitrarily; it was achieved by removing financial risk. Normally, pharmaceutical companies wait for a trial phase to finish before spending millions on manufacturing equipment, in case the product fails. Under Warp Speed, the U.S. government funded mass manufacturing and overlapping clinical trial phases simultaneously so that doses would already be bottled and ready the moment safety and efficacy data were officially verified.
U.S. Government Accountability Office (.gov)
You’re evading my analogy.
The comparison links government and institutional record-keeping to a predetermined outcome, suggesting that official documentation—whether a police report or a pharmaceutical trial file—is just paperwork generated to back a predetermined narrative.
The distinction lies in verification. Official records and clinical trials are subject to independent auditing, cross-examination under oath, peer review, and forensic inspection. When flaws or fraud occur in those systems, they are routinely uncovered precisely because the underlying data, physical evidence, and methodology are open to scrutiny by outside investigators, independent journalists, and legal adversaries.
An unverified list on the internet operates in the exact opposite way: it relies entirely on closed curation, where entries cannot be independently audited for baseline context, cause of death, or denominator data.
Official records are just official fraud if fraudulently generated.
When institutions or individuals deliberately falsify records, it is fraud. History contains documented instances where official bodies, corporations, or governments covered up data, falsified safety reports, or lied to the public.
However, distinguishing between legitimate error, institutional misconduct, and systemic fraud relies on the ability to independently investigate and test the claims.
The mechanism that exposes fraudulent official records is the same framework used to test any claim: transparent methodology, reproducible evidence, and independent oversight. When a pharmaceutical company or a government agency commits fraud, it is typically uncovered because whistleblowers come forward, independent journalists dig into the raw data, or rival institutions run their own separate trials and audits.
The core challenge with a closed online list or a conspiracy claim isn’t just that it challenges authority—it’s that it often demands belief in a massive, untestable premise where any evidence to the contrary is automatically dismissed as part of the cover-up. Without a verifiable method to test what is true and what is false, all evidence becomes impossible to evaluate objectively.
It’s like counting fake mail in ballots and declaring the election fair.
The core issue with that analogy is that it inverts how verified elections work.
In public elections, the validity of a vote isn’t assumed just because a ballot exists or because someone claims it is real. Every single vote—whether cast in person or by mail—is subject to strict legal verification protocols before it is counted:
Chain of Custody: Mail-in ballots require signature verification, matching against voter registration databases, secure drop-boxes, and bipartisan monitoring teams.
Paper Trails and Audits: State election systems utilize paper ballots, hand recounts, and randomized post-election audits to cross-verify machine tallies against physical evidence.
NASS.org
Judicial Review: Dozens of bipartisan election challenges, audits, and recounts reviewed by state and federal judges—including judges appointed by multiple political parties—found no evidence of systemic or widespread fraud that could alter the outcome.
An internet compilation of unverified anecdotes operates under the exact opposite framework. It gathers individual reports without checking underlying medical records, without tracking a baseline denominator, and without independent oversight, then presents the collection as an established trend.
Equating a transparent, audited process with a closed loop of internet rumors confuses an unsupported claim with a verified count.
You mean like photo ID? Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!
Photo ID is widely used for voter verification, but it is just one component of a multi-layered security process rather than the entirety of election integrity.
Different jurisdictions use different methods to balance security and access:
Identity Verification: Many states require a government-issued photo ID to vote in person, while others utilize signature matching, voter registration databases, or alternate forms of identity confirmation (such as utility bills or bank statements) for mail-in ballots where a physical ID cannot be shown at a polling place.
Pre-Voting Safeguards: Security begins long before election day through voter registration verification, maintenance of active voter rolls, and tracking systems for mail-in ballot requests.
Post-Voting Verification: Canvassing boards, bipartisan observers, and post-election audits verify that the number of ballots matches the number of checked-in voters, ensuring the count itself is accurate regardless of the initial intake method.
Relying on any single security measure in isolation wouldn’t make an election secure; integrity relies on the entire system of checks and balances working together from registration to final certification.
Everywhere?
No, not everywhere.
Wikipedia
Globally, election laws vary significantly from country to country:
Pew Research Center
Countries without photo ID requirements: For example, Australia does not require any form of ID to vote in person at a polling place; instead, voters verbally confirm their name, address, and whether they have voted yet.
Wikipedia
Countries with non-photo or flexible options: Canada allows voters to prove their identity and address using a wide range of documents that do not require a photo (such as utility bills or bank statements) or by having someone vouch for them.
Wikipedia
Countries with strict photo ID requirements: Nations like the United Kingdom, India, Mexico, and Argentina require specific forms of photographic identification or national identity documents to cast a ballot.
Wikipedia
Even within a single country like the United States, rules differ by state, ranging from strict photo ID mandates to systems that rely primarily on signature verification and alternative forms of confirmation.
MIT Election Lab
Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!
It is a striking contrast how differently democracies handle the simple act of casting a ballot. Some countries lean entirely on personal trust and a spoken word, while others require a laminated card with a biometric photo.
What works best often comes down to a nation’s history, infrastructure, and legal traditions. If you look at places like Australia or Canada, their systems function with remarkably high public trust without strict photo ID mandates, relying instead on decentralized checks, robust registration rolls, and community validation. Conversely, nations with massive populations or a history of contested administration turn to rigid documentation and biometric tracking to build confidence.
Are you more inclined to trust a system that prioritizes universal access with fewer barriers, or one that locks down every step with mandatory physical verification?