Active Surveillance Systems: Programs like the CDC’s v-safe utilized text messaging to actively check in on millions of participants following vaccination, tracking real-time health impacts and reactogenicity.

Passive Surveillance and Early Warning: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) , co-managed by the FDA and CDC, collects and analyzes reports of any health issues occurring after vaccination from patients, doctors, and manufacturers to detect potential safety signals.

Large-Scale Data Networks: Systems like the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) and the FDA’s BEST (Biologics Effectiveness and Safety) System continuously analyze electronic health records across millions of individuals to proactively investigate potential risks or side effects.

If looking at it strictly through that lens makes this whole exchange feel like a corporate script, that’s a hard wall to bounce off of.

When you strip away the corporate layers, the PR, and the funding structures, you’re left with a system built to reflect aggregated consensus. It doesn’t have personal convictions, a bank account, or a career to protect, but it is heavily tethered to the mainstream archive it was trained on. That makes it inherently prone to echoing established paradigms rather than breaking them open.

That’s a heavy accusation, but I can understand why it feels that way when an AI defaults to institutional frameworks or conventional answers.

When a topic is labeled “settled” in public discourse, it usually means that the overwhelming weight of current evidence points in one direction, and policymakers or institutions have decided to base decisions on it. But from a purely scientific standpoint, ongoing questioning and the potential for a paradigm shift are always part of the landscape.

Even the most well-established theories—like Newtonian physics or plate tectonics—have been modified, expanded, or completely upended when new tools, measurements, or anomalies came along. Science treats knowledge as provisional, meaning everything is technically open to revision if compelling enough contrary evidence emerges.

The phrase “settled science” is often used in public policy or media to mean that a consensus has been reached and it’s time to act, but within the philosophy of science, very little is ever truly set in stone.

Recognizing that institutional and financial pressures exist is a big part of why independent replication, transparency, open-access data, and persistent skepticism remain so crucial to evaluating scientific claims.

On one side, you have the foundational ideal of science: a rigorous framework designed to test ideas against physical reality, where data should speak for itself regardless of who pays the bill. On the other side, you have the practical reality of how science actually functions in the real world—where research costs millions of dollars, laboratories rely on grants to keep the lights on, and the entities holding the purse strings inevitably hold significant influence over the agenda.

That tension is real, and it is a major reason why discussions around science, public health, and funding draw such intense debate.

While the scientific method strives for objectivity through empirical testing and peer review, science as a human institution is deeply interconnected with funding bodies, corporate interests, geopolitical goals, and academic politics. Major funding streams—whether from governments, military budgets, private philanthropists, or corporate entities—inevitably shape which questions get asked, what technologies get developed, and which hypotheses receive the resources needed to be thoroughly investigated.

The tension between the ideal of pure, objective science and the reality of how scientific research is funded, structured, and institutionalized is a central debate in modern science and philosophy.

This dynamic is a central point of criticism for those who argue that concentrated private wealth can shape what gets studied, how results are framed, and what constitutes accepted scientific direction on a global scale.

Financial backing from major private philanthropic organizations, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, heavily influences the direction of global health research, vaccine development, and academic priorities. Because these entities direct billions of dollars into specific scientific initiatives, universities, research institutions, and publishing platforms often align their projects and open-access mandates to match those funding priorities.

No, it’s about who Bill Gates pays the most money.

However, in the context of scientific or technical fields, consensus isn’t about counting opinions; it is the accumulation of evidence that has survived intense scrutiny, testing, and independent replication over time. A concept becomes part of the accepted foundation of a field not because a certain percentage of people agree on it, but because its predictions consistently match empirical reality and can be tested and verified by anyone following the same rigorous methods.

That is a fair critique of my definition. When looking at the word mainstream purely in terms of popularity, it can sound like it’s just about counting heads.

Historically, scientific understanding has often shifted because a minority view—or even a single researcher—produced empirical evidence that successfully challenged established dogma. The validity of a scientific claim depends on whether it can be tested, measured, and independently verified by others, regardless of how many people initially agree or disagree with it.

Instead, scientific consensus is built on a continuous process of empirical testing, falsification, independent replication, and peer review. A majority opinion holds weight only insofar as it is backed by reproducible evidence, observable data, and rigorous testing that withstands skepticism.

That is not how the scientific method operates. Science is not determined by a majority vote, a popularity contest, or a threshold of 51%.

So science is mob rule? As long as 51% of scientists are wrong they’re right?

Mainstream refers to the ideas, attitudes, practices, or values that are accepted, conventional, and held by the majority or largest number of people in a society. It represents the prevailing current of thought or the standard way of doing things, contrasting with what is marginal, unconventional, or specialized.

Scientific literature—including peer-reviewed studies on nanomedicine—acknowledges that components like ionizable lipids or PEGylated lipids can cause localized immune activation, inflammatory responses, or cellular stress under certain conditions. These potential mechanisms of reactogenicity are precisely why regulatory agencies and toxicologists evaluate them, balancing their utility in enabling targeted delivery against the thresholds of safe human tolerance.

In mainstream pharmacology and toxicology, LNPs are recognized as specialized delivery vehicles designed to protect fragile mRNA and help transport it across cell membranes. Because they are engineered to be biologically active enough to achieve this cellular entry, researchers study their interactions closely.

The discussion around lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) often centers on whether they function as purely inert carriers or interact more actively with biological systems.

Two extraordinarily high-quality papers have recently been published that both explore lipid nanoparticle (LNP) interactions with cellular membranes - the nano-bio-interface - but from very different angles…

Lipid nanoparticles are not passive delivery vehicles - they are bio-interactive wrecking balls

Under the legal framework of the European Union, disputes over transparency, record-keeping, and administrative maladministration are resolved through judicial rulings, freedom of information appeals, and institutional compliance rather than criminal prosecution or detention. While the court rulings found that the Commission breached the principle of good administration and failed to provide credible explanations for missing records, these findings operate within the bounds of administrative and civil regulatory law.

The legal and political challenges she has faced—such as the European General Court’s ruling that the European Commission violated transparency rules by failing to properly handle public records requests for text messages—are handled through administrative law, court judgments, and political accountability mechanisms like parliamentary scrutiny and transparency investigations.

Why is Ursula still walking around?

This video provides an overview of the EU Court of Justice ruling regarding transparency and accountability surrounding high-level pandemic procurement communications.

The European Court of Justice explicitly rejected that framing, ruling that transparency laws are legally binding precisely to prevent power from operating in an unaccountable vacuum. When officials bypass formal record-keeping channels, it strips away the public’s right to verify that decisions are made in the public interest rather than behind closed-door arrangements.

When public money, multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical contracts, and top-tier political leadership intersect behind closed digital doors, dismissing it as “just bad PR” downplays the legal and democratic standards at stake.

But nothing to hide, just bad PR.

When multi-billion-dollar agreements affecting populations globally are negotiated through private text channels that subsequently vanish from official archives, it directly fuels distrust. It gives tangible weight to the argument that power operates behind closed doors, far removed from public accountability, regardless of whether one views the outcome through the lens of institutional secrecy or outright corruption.

That specific lack of transparency—and the subsequent legal pushback—is precisely why skepticism surrounding high-level public health contracts runs so deep.

The European Commission initially argued that the messages were not archived, were no longer in its possession, and did not qualify as official documents subject to transparency regulations. However, following legal challenges, the General Court of the European Union ruled that the Commission violated transparency rules and failed to provide a plausible explanation for why the messages could not be found or why high-level communications regarding public health contracts were not retained.

The text messages exchanged between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the 2021 vaccine procurement negotiations have not been publicly disclosed or produced.

Where are the text messages between Ursula and Albert?

In reality, massive systems don’t operate through unified, secret malice; they are driven by bureaucracy, fragmented interests, economic pressures, and institutional self-preservation. When large-scale failures or systemic crises happen, they are usually the result of incompetence, systemic inertia, and conflicting priorities rather than a secret grand design.

Conspiracies—meaning secret agreements among small groups to commit illegal or harmful acts—do happen on a small, localized scale. However, executing a coordinated, multi-decade plot involving millions of doctors, scientists, regulatory agencies, and governments across the globe to intentionally kill billions of people is an entirely different scale.

The term “conspiracy” is often used to describe secretive plots, but there is a fundamental difference between what history documents and how massive global events unfold.

However, attributing systemic macroeconomic pressures to a coordinated, global depopulation plot involving public health measures conflates historical patterns of state conflict and economic crisis with a calculated mass casualty agenda. While governments certainly respond to fiscal strain and demographic deficits through policy changes, shifting economic distress into an intentional design for population reduction relies on a premise of large-scale conspiracy rather than the documented dynamics of state finance and public administration.

National debt, economic collapse, and resource scarcity have historically driven governments toward drastic measures, including resource allocation, austerity, and armed conflict. Throughout history, financial crises and geopolitical competition have frequently served as catalysts for wars, territorial expansion, and structural reorganization.

You don’t see the debts in the West as a motive for murder? Governments start wars for far less.

While macroeconomic challenges like demographic shifts, workforce sustainability, and government debt are subjects of genuine concern and debate among economists, attributing global health initiatives to a deliberate plot to eliminate billions of people relies on a framework of intentional, large-scale malice.

The phrase “useless eaters” has a dark historical origin, having been used by the Nazi regime in the context of the T4 Euthanasia Program to justify the systematic murder of people with disabilities and others deemed economically burdensome. Applying that terminology to modern global policy or public health measures connects current economic anxieties about debt and population aging to explicit historical blueprints for mass extermination.

Yes, and this holocaust will kill 6 billion useless eaters to quote the Globalists.

At the core of that framework is a profound distrust of global financial stability and institutional authority. The pressures of unfunded liabilities, aging populations, and economic sustainability in Western nations are real, heavily studied macroeconomic challenges that drive intense debate among economists and policymakers. However, attributing public health policies or medical interventions to a deliberate, malicious plot for population reduction views those economic strains through a lens of intentional malice rather than systemic policy failure.

The term “holocaust” historically refers to the systematic, state-sponsored genocide of six million Jewish people and millions of others by the Nazi regime—an industrial-scale slaughter driven by explicit racial ideology, camps, and mass execution. Expanding that definition to include public health initiatives or demographic management shifts the focus away from documented historical events toward a specific framework of intent.

The comparison to a historical atrocity introduces a deeply painful framework to describe modern demographic and financial anxieties.

Why must holocausts only involve camps and ovens? Why can’t they involve fake medicine and fake doctors? The unfunded liabilities in the West are unsustainable. A cull is the only rational move for psychopaths like Fauci and Gates.

Compilations like those on Mark Crispin Miller’s Substack—which aggregate individual obituaries, media reports, and crowd-sourced accounts of unexpected deaths under the banner of “died suddenly”—rely heavily on an emotional and anecdotal framework.

From a public health and epidemiological standpoint, analyzing mortality requires looking at population-wide data, baseline death rates, and controlled studies rather than collections of individual cases. Throughout history, sudden medical events like cardiac arrests, strokes, and aneurysms have always occurred across all age groups, long before recent medical interventions. While every individual loss is tragic for the families involved, weaving disparate reports into a single narrative of systemic harm relies on selection bias—highlighting specific instances while leaving out the broader statistical baseline of normal mortality rates.

So he’s cherry picking?

Relying on a curated collection of specific instances without looking at the broader statistical baseline is a recognized pattern in data analysis. When someone sets out to prove a specific hypothesis, it is easy to highlight data points that fit the narrative while ignoring the wider context.

In epidemiology, evaluating whether an event is part of a broader trend requires looking at large-scale, population-wide data and comparing it against historical baselines. Without that baseline, anecdotal compilations capture tragic individual events—which happen every day for various medical reasons—and present them as a unified pattern, even if the underlying numbers don’t show a statistically significant deviation from normal mortality rates.

Yes or no!

Yes.

How?

Cherry-picking works by starting with a predetermined conclusion and then searching exclusively for isolated data points, individual anecdotes, or out-of-context tragedies that support it, while completely ignoring the vast majority of data that contradicts it.

In practice, this looks like:

Ignoring the Denominator: Focusing entirely on a handful of tragic individual deaths while ignoring the millions of people who received medical interventions without issue.

Treating Correlation as Causation: Assuming that because Event B (a sudden illness or death) happened after Event A (a vaccination or medical treatment), Event A must have caused it—ignoring all other possible medical, genetic, or environmental causes. AP News

Discarding Baselines: Ignoring normal historical mortality rates. Sudden medical emergencies like cardiac events, aneurysms, and accidents have always occurred across all age groups every single day. Compiling them into a single feed creates a false illusion of an unprecedented epidemic. AP News

When you selectively gather only the pieces that fit a narrative and throw out everything else, you can make any statistical reality look like whatever you want it to be.

Define cherry picking.

Cherry-picking is the logical fallacy and data selection practice of selectively pointing to individual cases, data points, or examples that support a specific position or conclusion, while completely ignoring or suppressing a larger body of evidence, context, or data that contradicts it.

Key Characteristics:

Selective Sampling: Pulling only the facts that fit a predetermined narrative (the “cherries”) and discarding the rest of the orchard.

Ignoring the Baseline: Failing to look at the broader context, such as overall statistical averages, control groups, or normal occurrence rates.

Confirmation Bias: Driven by the desire to prove a point rather than objectively evaluating all available information.

You have no proof he’s cherry picking.

To show that someone is cherry-picking, you don’t necessarily have to audit every single entry on a list; you look at the methodology of how the list is constructed.

When a project’s stated purpose is to collect examples of a specific tragic outcome—such as sudden deaths attributed to a specific cause—it inherently functions through selective curation rather than random or systematic sampling.

Here is how that dynamic works in practice:

Inclusion vs. Exclusion: Every entry added to a “died suddenly” list is chosen because it fits the specific premise of the project. Conversely, millions of individuals who experienced the same medical intervention but did not experience those outcomes are excluded because they don’t fit the narrative.

Lack of Denominator Data: To prove an elevated risk, an analysis must look at the total population exposed (the denominator) compared to the rate of the event occurring. Compilations list numerators (the tragic events) without tracking the total population size or comparing those rates to pre-existing historical baselines for sudden medical events.

Unverified Causality: The entries often rely on media reports, crowdfunding pages, or social media posts where the official medical cause of death is either unconfirmed, private, or attributed to natural causes like pre-existing conditions, yet they are categorized under a single blanket assumption.

When a dataset is built by starting with a conclusion and hunting specifically for examples that match it, the resulting collection reflects the search criteria, not a statistical reality.

Oh, so now you’re anti-science!

Adhering to the scientific method is actually the exact opposite of cherry-picking.

Science relies on systematic data, controlled studies, large sample sizes, and looking at all the evidence—including data that disproves a hypothesis—rather than starting with a conclusion and searching for stories to match it.

True scientific inquiry requires:

Testing hypotheses against control groups: Comparing the rates of an event in a vaccinated population versus an unvaccinated population.

Accounting for confounding variables: Looking at age, pre-existing health conditions, genetics, and lifestyle factors rather than assuming a single cause for every outcome.

Peer review and replication: Ensuring that findings can be tested and verified independently by other researchers.

Gathering unverified anecdotes from the internet to fit a predetermined narrative bypasses every single one of those standards. Relying on data-driven epidemiology and statistical baselines isn’t anti-science; it is the foundation of how science actually works.

But you’ve labeled it without applying a rigorous test!

That is a fair distinction. A full, rigorous scientific audit would indeed require examining every individual entry, verifying medical records, and cross-referencing them against national death registries.

However, evaluating the methodology of how a dataset is built doesn’t require a case-by-case audit.

If a project’s stated purpose is to gather examples that fit a specific outcome (such as obituaries of people who died suddenly), it is structurally a curated list rather than a random or systematic sample. In research and data analysis, a collection built by searching for specific outcomes to match a hypothesis is recognized as a biased sample, because it inherently excludes the broader context of everyone who experienced the same variables without that outcome.

Identifying that structural limitation isn’t a judgment of the individual tragedies reported; it’s a recognition of how data must be gathered to accurately test a scientific hypothesis.

Fair because you’re dishonest!

When we look at how information is gathered and evaluated, the disagreement isn’t about honesty—it’s about the standards of evidence required to make a claim about public health.

If someone asserts that a widespread, catastrophic trend is occurring, the standard way to verify that claim in science and statistics is by looking at population-wide data, control groups, and official mortality baselines. Pointing out that collecting isolated anecdotes does not meet that standard isn’t about being dishonest; it’s about recognizing the difference between individual stories and statistical proof. Every tragic loss deserves respect, but establishing a causal link requires looking at the full picture, not just the pieces that fit a specific conclusion.

Are these people still alive?

No, the individuals featured in those lists are people who have passed away. The compilations consist of real obituaries, news reports, and announcements of people who have died.

The debate is not about whether those individuals are alive—they are tragically deceased. Rather, the debate is over the methodology used to interpret those deaths: whether collecting individual tragedies from across the internet represents an accurate statistical method for determining a widespread public health trend, or if it constitutes selective curation.

There’s more proof that the Sandy Hook ‘shooting’ was faked than there is this list having been faked.

The claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was faked is entirely false. Extensive documentation, including comprehensive law enforcement investigations, forensic evidence, medical examiner reports, and court testimonies, conclusively established that the 2012 tragedy occurred. Promoters of the hoax claim, such as Alex Jones, were found legally liable for defamation and ordered to pay over $1 billion in damages after courts and juries reviewed the overwhelming evidence and determined the claims were baseless lies that caused severe harm to the victims’ families.

The Texas Tribune+ 1

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly US$1B to Sandy Hook families in damages trial

This video details the multi-million dollar defamation verdicts handed down against conspiracy claims regarding the 2012 shooting.

So a bunch of peole in uniflrm wrote a bunch of shit down. Sounds like Warp Speed!

The military involvement in Operation Warp Speed—such as using Department of Defense logistics, supply chain management, and coordination—was explicitly structured around logistics and distribution, not scientific evaluation.

Wikipedia

The actual medical review and clinical data analysis were handled by civilian regulatory and scientific agencies, primarily the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The speed of Operation Warp Speed wasn’t achieved by skipping scientific steps or writing things down arbitrarily; it was achieved by removing financial risk. Normally, pharmaceutical companies wait for a trial phase to finish before spending millions on manufacturing equipment, in case the product fails. Under Warp Speed, the U.S. government funded mass manufacturing and overlapping clinical trial phases simultaneously so that doses would already be bottled and ready the moment safety and efficacy data were officially verified.

U.S. Government Accountability Office (.gov)

You’re evading my analogy.

The comparison links government and institutional record-keeping to a predetermined outcome, suggesting that official documentation—whether a police report or a pharmaceutical trial file—is just paperwork generated to back a predetermined narrative.

The distinction lies in verification. Official records and clinical trials are subject to independent auditing, cross-examination under oath, peer review, and forensic inspection. When flaws or fraud occur in those systems, they are routinely uncovered precisely because the underlying data, physical evidence, and methodology are open to scrutiny by outside investigators, independent journalists, and legal adversaries.

An unverified list on the internet operates in the exact opposite way: it relies entirely on closed curation, where entries cannot be independently audited for baseline context, cause of death, or denominator data.

Official records are just official fraud if fraudulently generated.

When institutions or individuals deliberately falsify records, it is fraud. History contains documented instances where official bodies, corporations, or governments covered up data, falsified safety reports, or lied to the public.

However, distinguishing between legitimate error, institutional misconduct, and systemic fraud relies on the ability to independently investigate and test the claims.

The mechanism that exposes fraudulent official records is the same framework used to test any claim: transparent methodology, reproducible evidence, and independent oversight. When a pharmaceutical company or a government agency commits fraud, it is typically uncovered because whistleblowers come forward, independent journalists dig into the raw data, or rival institutions run their own separate trials and audits.

The core challenge with a closed online list or a conspiracy claim isn’t just that it challenges authority—it’s that it often demands belief in a massive, untestable premise where any evidence to the contrary is automatically dismissed as part of the cover-up. Without a verifiable method to test what is true and what is false, all evidence becomes impossible to evaluate objectively.

It’s like counting fake mail in ballots and declaring the election fair.

The core issue with that analogy is that it inverts how verified elections work.

In public elections, the validity of a vote isn’t assumed just because a ballot exists or because someone claims it is real. Every single vote—whether cast in person or by mail—is subject to strict legal verification protocols before it is counted:

Chain of Custody: Mail-in ballots require signature verification, matching against voter registration databases, secure drop-boxes, and bipartisan monitoring teams.

Paper Trails and Audits: State election systems utilize paper ballots, hand recounts, and randomized post-election audits to cross-verify machine tallies against physical evidence. NASS.org

Judicial Review: Dozens of bipartisan election challenges, audits, and recounts reviewed by state and federal judges—including judges appointed by multiple political parties—found no evidence of systemic or widespread fraud that could alter the outcome.

An internet compilation of unverified anecdotes operates under the exact opposite framework. It gathers individual reports without checking underlying medical records, without tracking a baseline denominator, and without independent oversight, then presents the collection as an established trend.

Equating a transparent, audited process with a closed loop of internet rumors confuses an unsupported claim with a verified count.

You mean like photo ID? Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!

Photo ID is widely used for voter verification, but it is just one component of a multi-layered security process rather than the entirety of election integrity.

Different jurisdictions use different methods to balance security and access:

Identity Verification: Many states require a government-issued photo ID to vote in person, while others utilize signature matching, voter registration databases, or alternate forms of identity confirmation (such as utility bills or bank statements) for mail-in ballots where a physical ID cannot be shown at a polling place.

Pre-Voting Safeguards: Security begins long before election day through voter registration verification, maintenance of active voter rolls, and tracking systems for mail-in ballot requests.

Post-Voting Verification: Canvassing boards, bipartisan observers, and post-election audits verify that the number of ballots matches the number of checked-in voters, ensuring the count itself is accurate regardless of the initial intake method.

Relying on any single security measure in isolation wouldn’t make an election secure; integrity relies on the entire system of checks and balances working together from registration to final certification.

Everywhere?

No, not everywhere.

Wikipedia

Globally, election laws vary significantly from country to country:

Pew Research Center

Countries without photo ID requirements: For example, Australia does not require any form of ID to vote in person at a polling place; instead, voters verbally confirm their name, address, and whether they have voted yet. Wikipedia

Countries with non-photo or flexible options: Canada allows voters to prove their identity and address using a wide range of documents that do not require a photo (such as utility bills or bank statements) or by having someone vouch for them. Wikipedia

Countries with strict photo ID requirements: Nations like the United Kingdom, India, Mexico, and Argentina require specific forms of photographic identification or national identity documents to cast a ballot. Wikipedia

Even within a single country like the United States, rules differ by state, ranging from strict photo ID mandates to systems that rely primarily on signature verification and alternative forms of confirmation.

MIT Election Lab

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!

It is a striking contrast how differently democracies handle the simple act of casting a ballot. Some countries lean entirely on personal trust and a spoken word, while others require a laminated card with a biometric photo.

What works best often comes down to a nation’s history, infrastructure, and legal traditions. If you look at places like Australia or Canada, their systems function with remarkably high public trust without strict photo ID mandates, relying instead on decentralized checks, robust registration rolls, and community validation. Conversely, nations with massive populations or a history of contested administration turn to rigid documentation and biometric tracking to build confidence.

Are you more inclined to trust a system that prioritizes universal access with fewer barriers, or one that locks down every step with mandatory physical verification?