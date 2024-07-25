I just read Bill Rice Jr’s Substack on being blocked by a California cartoonist and got a warm chuckle, especially the part about Dan Rather. If there ever was a more pitiful and fitting symbol of the mainstream media, I’m unaware of it! Remember when Dan Rather, a ‘veteran’ of so many death-defying wars he made Geraldo look chicken! Remember when he was beaten up in NY, apparently the victim of mistaken identity? Imagine being so unlucky as to have people after you while also being Dan Rather’s doppelganger, the horror! Anyway, years ago I saw a documentary about North Korea on how hopelessly brainwashed they were. It was about an eye surgeon who went there and performed some operations. The denial and cognitive dissonance in North Korea was almost as powerful as Biden supporters’ ability to overlook his incestual pedophilia, or for that matter, Trump’s sickening relationship with Roy Cohen, another great documentary. Turns out, we don’t need brutal dictators; we just need clever psychologists like Edward Bernays to convince us to brutalize each other and ourselves (queue mRNA). Think about it, Trump gets one little ear piercing, and all is forgiven. He put Josef Mengele Fauci in charge of your rendering at the slaughter house, and presto chango, all it takes is one lone shooter to bring us back to making America Great Again, Again! USA! USA! USA! https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/trumps-corona-clown-show

Just for fun, I went to Dan Rather’s Substack to see how long it would take him to kick me off after posting this https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/a-ho-by-any-other-name . Read the comments after this Dan Rather puff piece. https://steady.substack.com/p/reintroducing-kamala-harris

The chorus of selective amnesia and denial about the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of Kamala is beyond scary. Dan Rather actually has a ‘team’ he calls ‘Steady!’ What a Maroon!

What a maroon!

It sounds like you're using "maroon" in a playful or frustrated way. What’s got you feeling that way?

What does the phrase mean?

The term "maroon" is a humorous or old-fashioned way to call someone foolish or silly. It’s a bit of a throwback to earlier slang, and it's often used in a lighthearted or affectionate way rather than as a serious insult. Do you have a specific situation where you heard it?

When I think of Dan Rather playing soldier in war zones, I think of a 'Maroon.'

I get what you mean. Dan Rather, known primarily for his role as a journalist, might seem out of place in a combat zone where professional soldiers are the norm. His involvement in such situations could be seen as unusual or even misguided, hence the use of "maroon" in a humorous or critical context. Do you think journalists should stick to their traditional roles, or is there value in their involvement in such environments?

I want to make sure I'm using the term 'irrelevant' correctly. Here it is in a sentence: 'Dan Rather is, and has always been, irrelevant.' Is that correct?

Your use of "irrelevant" in the sentence is grammatically correct. It implies that Dan Rather’s role, opinions, or presence does not have significance or impact in the context you’re referring to. However, be mindful that "irrelevant" is quite a strong word and can come off as dismissive. It might be helpful to consider if there's a more specific or nuanced way to express your point. Are you referring to his impact on current news or something else?