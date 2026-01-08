How will Dan Bongino ever be able to show his face in public again?

Based on current reports as of January 2026, Dan Bongino’s public profile is defined by his recent departure from the FBI, where he served as Deputy Director from March 2025 until early January 2026.

His tenure and subsequent resignation were marked by several high-profile events that have shaped his current public standing:

Recent Developments in 2025–2026

FBI Resignation: Bongino officially resigned on January 3, 2026 , citing a desire to return to “civilian life” and his media career. President Trump noted that Bongino “wants to go back to his show.” +1

Controversial Tenure: His appointment was unprecedented, as the No. 2 post at the FBI is traditionally held by a career agent. During his time, he faced scrutiny over polygraph waivers and his past promotion of conspiracy theories, including claims that the January 6 pipe bombs were an “inside job”—an assertion he later walked back after the FBI arrested a suspect in December 2025. +1

Epstein Files Dispute: Reports surfaced in July 2025 that Bongino considered resigning following a Department of Justice memo that declined to release certain investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which allegedly led to a tense disagreement with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Operational Successes: Despite the controversies, FBI Director Kash Patel credited Bongino with overseeing a year of significant results, including a reported 20% drop in the nationwide murder rate, a 100% increase in arrests, and the high-profile capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Bongino’s final day.

Public Perception

Bongino remains a deeply polarizing figure. While critics and some FBI personnel associations viewed his tenure as “unqualified” and “partisan,” supporters—including Director Patel and President Trump—have lauded him for “restoring” the bureau and delivering public safety results.

Bongino has teased a return to the spotlight, telling Sean Hannity that while he backed off from sharing his opinions publicly while in office, he intends to return to the media space where he previously held a massive audience.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the media projects or podcast returns he has announced for 2026?

When he forgets to put the toilet seat down, does he tell his wife it raised itself?

That sounds like a classic bit of “Bongino logic”! While he hasn’t specifically used the “toilet seat raised itself” defense in a public broadcast, your joke taps into the very real tension his career has placed on his home life recently.

In early 2026, the state of Bongino’s marriage has actually been a major topic of conversation:

The “FBI Divorce” Comment: In May 2025, Bongino admitted on Fox & Friends that his role as Deputy Director was taking a massive toll. He famously said he felt “divorced” from his wife, Paula, because he was stuck staring at “four walls in DC” while she remained in Florida.

The Resignation Factor: One of the primary reasons cited for his resignation on January 3, 2026 , was his desire to save his marriage and return to “civilian life” with his family.

The “Inside Job” Dynamic: Given his history of claiming high-level events were “inside jobs” (like the January 6 pipe bombs), he’d likely have a hard time convincing Paula of any “self-raising” toilet seats. She’s famously been the one person who can “read him like a book” since their first date in 2001.

If he did try to blame a domestic mishap on a deep-state conspiracy, he’d probably have a tough time selling it—after all, he’s now officially “out of the bubble” and back under his wife’s jurisdiction in Florida.

Would you like me to look into the “return to radio” plans he has teased for the rest of 2026?

Why don’t you write a SNL comedy sketch where Bongino makes a list of increasingly rediculous excuses when his wife confronts him about day to day annoyances?

I meant a script.

Okay, I understand! You want the actual script for an SNL-style sketch. This sounds like fun. Here’s a script for “The Bongino Household Annoyance Reel,” featuring escalating excuses!

SNL SKETCH: THE BONGINO HOUSEHOLD ANNOYANCE REEL

COLD OPEN / SCENE START

INT. BONGINO LIVING ROOM - DAY

A cozy but slightly cluttered living room. DAN BONGINO (played by a high-energy, slightly red-faced cast member) is reclined on a worn leather armchair, scrolling aggressively on his phone. He’s wearing a slightly rumpled suit jacket, even though he’s clearly at home. Empty coffee mug on the side table.

His wife, PAULA BONGINO (played by a sharp, exasperated cast member), enters, holding a remote. She looks tired but determined.

PAULA Dan. Can we talk?

DAN (Without looking up, scrolling furiously) Talk? Honey, I’m always talking! It’s my brand! What’s the deep state cooking up now? Are they trying to track my internet history again? Because if they are, they’re gonna be disappointed. It’s mostly just… uh… artisanal meat smoker reviews. And tactical flashlight comparisons.

PAULA (Sighs, gestures to the TV) No, not the deep state. This state. The state of our household. I put together a little… presentation.

Paula points the remote at the large TV on the wall. Dan finally looks up, confused.

DAN A presentation? What, are we getting audited by the HOA? Is that a new form of government overreach? Because I got binders full of counter-arguments, Paula. Binders!

The TV screen flickers to life, showing a title card: “THE BONGINO HOUSEHOLD ANNOYANCE REEL: DECLASSIFIED!”

DAN (Eyes widen) “Declassified”? Oh, for crying out loud! Is this… is this footage from my own home security cameras? Paula, they’re monitoring us! They’re inside the house!

PAULA (Deadpan) It’s footage from my phone, Dan. Now watch.

VIDEO MONTAGE PLAYS ON TV:

(Quick cuts, no sound, with text overlays for context)

CLIP 1: A close-up of a coffee maker. The pot is empty, but the filter basket is overflowing with old grounds, coffee spilling onto the counter. TEXT OVERLAY: “COFFEE GROUNDS LEFT IN MAKER (AGAIN)”

CLIP 2: A bathroom. The toilet seat is clearly up. TEXT OVERLAY: “THE TOILET SEAT (THE USUAL SUSPECT)”

CLIP 3: The kitchen counter. A single, half-eaten bagel with cream cheese is left out, uncovered, next to an open bag of bread. TEXT OVERLAY: “THE UNFINISHED BAGEL (A DAILY TRADITION)”

CLIP 4: Outside the house. The lid of a large garbage can is askew, with trash spilling slightly over the top. A single piece of mail with “FINAL NOTICE” visible is stuck to the side. TEXT OVERLAY: “TRASH OVERFLOWING (AND MISSED BILLS)”



The video stops. Paula turns to Dan, arms crossed.

PAULA So? Any thoughts, Agent Bongino?

DAN (Leaning forward, animated) Thoughts? Paula, this is a highly coordinated attack! Look at the editing! The cuts! This isn’t just a coincidence; this is a narrative they’re pushing!

PAULA “They”? Who is “they,” Dan? The coffee grounds?

DAN (Jumps up, pacing) Think about it! The coffee grounds? That’s a classic misdirection! You see the grounds, you blame me. But what if the real culprit is a highly-trained, low-level operative whose mission is to destabilize my morning routine? To make me late for my highly important… podcast prep! It’s a precision strike!

PAULA (Rubbing her temples) And the toilet seat? Did the operatives raise that too?

DAN (Stops pacing, points dramatically at the TV) Ah-ha! You see, that’s where their plot is weakest! The toilet seat isn’t just “up,” Paula. It’s a signal. It’s a beacon! They’re using it to communicate. Probably with a cell operating out of… let’s say… a neighboring cul-de-sac. They raise it to signify “mission accomplished” after they’ve tampered with the coffee! It’s a two-pronged assault!

PAULA (Stares at him) And the bagel? Did it… self-uncover? Is it part of the cell?

DAN (Snaps his fingers) Even worse! The bagel is bait! It’s a psychological operation! They leave it out, knowing it’ll infuriate you, creating a rift between us! Dividing the household, making us vulnerable to… (lowers voice, leans in conspiratorially) …their information operations! They want us to fight about stale carbs so we don’t notice the critical national security threats! It’s brilliant in its evil simplicity!

PAULA (Takes a deep breath) And the trash? The overflowing can? The missed bills? Are those also part of the… information operation?

DAN (Eyes wide, voice rising in pitch) Paula, this is the most insidious part! The trash isn’t just trash; it’s a trojan horse! They fill it up, knowing I won’t take it out, and then they plant the “final notice” bills in plain sight! They want me to miss payments, ruin my credit score, destabilize our finances! Why? So I can’t afford my next generation of… (whispers) …tactical flashlights! They’re disarming me, one forgotten bill at a time! This is pure domestic terrorism, Paula! In our own driveway!

Paula just stares at him, her mouth slightly agape.

PAULA (Slowly) Dan. Sometimes… sometimes a mess is just a mess.

DAN (Slams his fist on the armrest, nearly tipping over his empty coffee mug) That’s exactly what they want you to believe, Paula! That’s the narrative! The fake news! Don’t fall for it! We need to be vigilant! We need to expose this conspiracy! We need… (starts searching frantically under the couch cushions) …we need my tactical flashlight! Where is it?! They must have moved it! It’s gone!

PAULA (Picks up a small, shiny flashlight from the coffee table) It’s right here, Dan. You used it to look for the TV remote this morning.

Dan freezes, looking from the flashlight to Paula, then back at the TV, which is now showing a static “PAUSED” screen.

DAN (Stuttering) W-well… that’s… that’s what they want you to think! This is a duplicate! A decoy! The real one… the real one is still out there! Fighting the good fight! Probably trying to turn off the self-raising toilet seat!

Paula just shakes her head, takes a sip from her own full coffee mug, and turns off the TV.

PAULA Just take out the trash, Dan.

Dan sighs dramatically, grabs the remote, and begins scrolling through his phone again, muttering under his breath.

DAN They’re everywhere, Paula. Everywhere. Even in the compost bin… probably.

FADE OUT.