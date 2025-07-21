Timothy’s Newsletter

Jewell
7h

I have found Laurent Guyenot's position very interesting. "The Holy Hook Yahweh’s Trojan Horse into the Gentile City" LAURENT GUYÉNOT https://www.unz.com/article/the-holy-hook/

IMHO, Christianity took the wrong turn over 1700 years ago when the OT was stapled on the NT and gospels were Judaized and cabalistic and pagan beliefs included. The long con. The earliest New Testament dates back to144 AD and was constructed by Marcion of Sinope (85 AD to 160 AD) it included the Gospel of the Lord (Evangelion) and the original Epistles of Paul (Apostolikon) it did not include the OT. The Marcionite Christian Church spread and is believed to have had millions of adherents but its beliefs were not compatible with the political needs of the Roman empire and the movement was all but erased. Below is a short video and links Pre-Nicene Christian History Erased By The Damnatio Memoriae https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfdMRWeiM8c

Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
7h

"Christ, as the Logos incarnate, is not optional for a civilization that wants peace. He is the cornerstone. Everything else is sand."

Amen.

